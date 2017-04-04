Trump counterterrorism adviser Gorka voiced support for a Hungarian militia quickly banned over racist violence
In 2007, Sebastian Gorka, now President Trump's controversial chief counterterrorism adviser, was the leader of a new right-wing party in his parents' native Hungary, trying to peel votes away from the ultranationalist and anti-Semitic Jobbik party and current Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz (Hungarian Civic Alliance) party. Gorka formed his New Democratic Coalition (UDK) with former Jobbik members, and Jobbik at the time was on the verge of establishing a paramilitary militia, the Hungarian Guard (Magyar Gárda), banned by Hungary's top court in 2009 over its anti-Roma marches.
In an August 2007 interview on Hungarian TV unearthed by the Forward — which previously Gorka's apparent affiliation with ex-Nazi society Vitézi Rend — Gorka said he supports Jobbik's establishment of the Guard, calling it a response to "a big societal need," according to English translation of Gorka's comments. The Hungarian military "is sick," like "the state of Hungarian society," he said. "This country cannot defend itself." The UDK site then touted Gorka's interview, in a headline indicating UDK support for the Hungarian Guard.
The European Court of Human Rights upheld Hungary's ban on the Hungarian Guard in 2013 — the same year two Guard members were convicted for racially motivated murders of Hungarian Roma — saying the militia was promoting an "essentially racist" order, motivated by "the racial conflict between Hungarian majority and Roma minority."
At the time of Gorka's 2007 interview with EchoTV, Jewish groups were warning about the black-vested Hungarian Guard militia. And though Gorka has written for "a far-right, anti-Semitic Hungarian publication, Magyar Demokrata — whose editor-in-chief was one of the Guard's founding members," the Forward said, "there is no evidence that Gorka himself has ever engaged in overtly anti-Semitic acts or participated in any of the Guard's activities."
Gorka did discuss militias in the U.S. during the interview, using them to defend the forming of the Hungarian Guard. When the interviewer asked him if it is "normal" for a political party in a developed democracy to form "in reality, a paramilitary group," Gorka said "it's completely natural" in places like Switzerland and Israel. "Even in America, where the largest and wealthiest military exists, there are such programs where people can access weapons almost for free if they attend an organized shooting training and always belong to an organization," he said, making clear he was not talking about the National Guard. You can read more and watch then entire 25-minute interview at the Forward. Peter Weber
On Monday's Late Night, Seth Meyers made it clear that as of right now, there's no "conclusive evidence connecting the dots that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to help them win the election." But there are so many dots — with one being former national security adviser Michael Flynn — that we're all covered with spots. "The Trump presidency is basically a 6-year-old with chicken pox," Meyers said, "and the rest of us are so f—ing itchy."
A lot has happened since Flynn asked the FBI and House and Senate intelligence committees for immunity last week in exchange for an interview. He hasn't explained why he needs immunity, and the fact that there are mounting questions about any ties between Trump and Russia has the president "clearly bothered," Meyers said. That's why he's lashing out and tweeting about Hillary Clinton for roughly the 938,458th time and bringing back an old insult, calling Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd "Sleepy Eyes." An incredulous Meyers could not handle the hypocrisy. "You're calling Chuck Todd 'Sleepy Eyes?'" he asked. "If the bags under your eyes were any bigger you'd have to check them at the gate. They should inflate when you're in a car accident. You always look like you drank a bottle of NyQuil in the sauna."
Meyers had more empathy for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who struggled to come up with a response recently when asked if Trump will release his 2016 tax returns. Spicer's answer wasn't a very good one — he said he had no information because it wasn't Tax Day yet and he was more concerned about getting his own taxes done — but it was enough for Meyers to feel "almost bad" for him. "You know that moment your girlfriend sees a text on your phone and says, 'Who's Lisa?'" Meyers asked. "That moment is his whole life." Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
President Trump on Monday signed a bill repealing regulations adopted last October by the Federal Communications Commission that required internet service providers to obtain consent from customers before using sensitive information, including their browsing history and details on their finances and health, to create targeted advertisements.
The bill barely passed in Congress last week, with Republicans siding with internet service providers who said the regulations were unfair. The American Civil Liberties Union has said privacy should be more important than profits, and "most Americans believe that their sensitive internet information should be closely guarded." On Friday, Verizon, AT&T, and Comcast said they would voluntarily not sell their customers' individual web browsing information, Reuters reports. Catherine Garcia
The University of North Carolina beat Gonzaga Monday night to grab its sixth NCAA men's basketball title. The Tar Heels, who lost in the championship game to Villanova last year, beat the Zags 71 to 65, after trailing at the half. This was Gonzaga's first championship game, which it earned by beating South Carolina 77-73 in the Final Four. The Tar Heels won their spot in the finals with a 77-76 win over Oregon. Peter Weber
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has instructed Justice Department officials to review the reform agreements reached between the department's civil rights division under the Obama administration and police departments nationwide. In a memo, Sessions says the point of the review is to make sure the agreements are aligned with the Trump administration's focus on protecting police and improving officer morale.
Sessions said his top two deputies will review the reform agreements, also known as consent decrees. The memo was released right after DOJ lawyers from the civil rights department asked a federal judge to postpone for at least 90 days a hearing on a consent decree with Baltimore's police department. That agreement, designed to keep officers from violating the civil rights of residents, was reached in the wake of Freddie Grey's death in 2015 from injuries sustained while in Baltimore police custody.
In a filing on Monday, the DOJ said it needed time to determine if the agreement fits with "the directives of the president and the attorney general." This move is opposed by Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, with Pugh telling The Washington Post, "Any interruption in moving forward may have the effect of eroding trust that we are working hard to establish." Civil rights activists are also concerned that this new directive could put in jeopardy agreements that have not yet been finalized, including one with Chicago's police department. Catherine Garcia
In 2013, Carter Page, an energy consultant and future campaign adviser to Donald Trump, was targeted for recruitment by Russian spies, BuzzFeed News reports.
Page first met Victor Podobnyy, a Russian intelligence operative working at the time at Moscow's U.N. office in New York, in January 2013 at an energy conference. In January 2015, after federal investigators broke up a Russian spy ring looking for details on how to develop alternative energy, Podobnyy and two other Russians were charged by the U.S. government for acting as unregistered agents of a foreign government, BuzzFeed News reports. In a complaint filed by the government, there is the transcript of a recorded conversation between Podobnyy and another man, with Podobnyy discussing his attempt to recruit someone referred to as "Male-1." Page confirmed to BuzzFeed News that he is "Male-1."
The complaint says that from January to June 2013, Page met with Podobnyy several times, corresponded with him via email, and "provided documents to [Podobnyy] about the energy business." Page told BuzzFeed News he never gave Podobnyy any sensitive information or material, and he believes the complaint was written in a way that made it clear he was the person Podobnyy was trying to recruit. In a previous conversation with BuzzFeed News, Page was asked if he ever met with Russian intelligence operatives, and he said he was "very careful when I say 'never,' but even if I had inadvertently had 'contact' such as briefly saying hello to someone who might fall under that label, in passing, nothing I ever said to them or anyone else would've ever broken any law." For those unfamiliar with Page, get to know him through this lengthy interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper. Catherine Garcia
Baseball's Opening Day was filled with peanuts, Cracker Jack, and calls for impeachment.
Had a fun day at the #Nationals #OpeningDay game. Trump was not there, but we still left him a message. #Resist #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/HdF4eJmcTG
— Jason Charter (@JasonRCharter) April 3, 2017
Had President Trump accepted the Washington Nationals' invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Monday, he would have spotted an enormous sign that read, "Impeach Trump #Resist." The banner was unfurled by members of Americans Take Action, a group that combines activism with pranks (these are the same people who handed out Russian flags with Trump's name on them at the Conservative Political Action Conference). "Had a fun day at the #Nationals #OpeningDay game," member Jason Charter tweeted. "Trump was not there, but we still left him a message."
For the Nationals, it was a fantastic day, despite Trump's decision not to throw the first pitch, thus ending a long-standing presidential tradition — the team beat the Marlins 4-2. Catherine Garcia
On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Fox News and Bill O'Reilly paid $13 million to settle complaints from five women who accused the host of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, and on Monday, Mercedes-Benz "reassigned" its advertisements from his show, The O'Reilly Factor.
Donna Boland, manager of corporate communications at Mercedes-Benz, told CNNMoney the company runs advertisements on most major cable news shows, and The O'Reilly Factor's ads have been "reassigned in the midst of this controversy. The allegations are disturbing and, given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don't feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now."
The O'Reilly Factor ended 2016 as the top program in cable news for the 14th year in a row. CNNMoney asked several companies that advertise on the network during O'Reilly's time slot if they plan on pulling their ads; Jenny Craig said it does not publicly comment on its advertising strategy while Lexus said it "seeks to partner with organizations who share our company culture and philosophy of respect for all people" and is "monitoring the situation." Catherine Garcia