Twitter suing the government over order to reveal user behind anti-Trump account

In response to a summons sent to Twitter by the Department of Homeland Security that demanded the company disclose the identity of the user behind the anti-President Trump @ALT_USCIS account, Twitter filed a lawsuit against the agency, saying the request violates the user's free speech.
"Alternative" accounts started popping up right after Trump's inauguration, when the National Park Service re-tweeted an image that showed the much larger crowd at President Obama's first inauguration compared to Trump's. Trump was reportedly angry about the tweet, and the park service apologized. This led to users who claimed to be either current or former federal employees to launch accounts like @ALT_USCIS and @alt_labor, which tweet their often critical opinions on Trump's policies and actions, with @ALT_USCIS often condemning Trump's stance on immigration.
On March 14, Twitter received a faxed summons from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, who used a customs statute for the examination of books and witnesses to demand the company reveal the identity of the person behind @ALT_USCIS, Bloomberg reports. The letter threatened Twitter with legal action if they did not comply. Twitter says users can remain anonymous unless they violate the law, and the government did not show any evidence that this user committed a crime that would warrant the release of their personal information. Catherine Garcia
President Donald Trump was inaugurated almost exactly 11 weeks ago, on Jan. 20. But he's either been working so hard he hasn't stopped to check a calendar, or he thinks the passage of time is fake news, because he's pretty sure it's been longer:
BREAKING: Pres Trump on AF1:
"I think we’ve had one of the most successful 13 weeks in the history of the presidency."
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) April 6, 2017
As for the claim about being off to one of the "most successful" starts in presidential history, well, that might be up for debate too. Kimberly Alters
Trump: Had "the most successful 13 weeks"—except:
—Travel ban blocked
—ACHA failed
—Flynn fired
—FBI investigating camp.
—Only been 11 wks pic.twitter.com/nMF0Js2vBl
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 6, 2017
Mitt Romney has run for Senate once before, in Massachusetts in 1994. He lost to then-incumbent Sen. Ted Kennedy. But citing several sources familiar with his thinking, The Atlantic reports Romney is apparently mulling another run at the upper chamber — this time to replace longtime Sen. Orrin Hatch (R) in Utah.
Hatch is 83 years old and has served in the Senate since 1977. He's up for re-election in 2018, but told National Journal last month that he might consider retiring if Romney were to run for his seat. "If I could get a really outstanding person to run for my position, I might very well consider [retiring]," Hatch told National Journal. "Mitt Romney would be perfect."
While Romney did not run for president in 2016, he stayed in the national spotlight by giving a blistering speech criticizing then-candidate Donald Trump. He also served as the Republican Party's presidential nominee in 2012 and as the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007. While Hatch tried to downplay his comments, Romney "appears to be taking the potential Senate bid seriously," The Atlantic reports:
In addition to discussing it with Hatch and other party leaders in Utah, sources said Romney has spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. According to two people with knowledge of the conversation, McConnell encouraged Romney to run if Hatch's seat opens up, and sought to assure the former GOP presidential nominee that he would have more influence in the chamber than a typical junior senator. [The Atlantic]
A spokesperson for Romney said the former governor was unavailable to offer comment to The Atlantic on the story. But for Romney, whose Mormon faith and clean-cut conservative demeanor have earned him fervent fans in Utah, a potential campaign in the Beehive State would "likely be a cakewalk," The Atlantic writes. Read more about potential Sen. Romney here. Kimberly Alters
Legendary insult comedian Don Rickles died of kidney failure Thursday morning at his home in Los Angeles, his publicist has confirmed. He was 90 years old.
Rickles, also an actor and best-selling author, was known for his bitingly funny insults lobbed at everyone from A-list celebrities to anonymous audience members. His caustic humor earned him the nicknames "The Merchant of Venom" and "The King of Zing." His two signature phrases, "dummy" and "hockey puck," were tossed out often during his frequent appearances at nightclubs and on late-night talk shows.
He was also the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story movies. In 2008, he won an Emmy for his performance in an HBO documentary about him entitled Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project.
Watch one of Rickles' more famous moments — his 1976 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson during which he gave Frank Sinatra a kiss on the lips — below. Becca Stanek
President Trump is reportedly considering taking military action in Syria, after a chemical attack in the Idlib province Tuesday killed at least 70 people and injured dozens more. The White House has blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime for the attack, which was perpetrated by the banned nerve agent sarin, though the Syrian government has denied responsibility.
CNN reported that Trump has not yet officially decided whether to move forward with the Pentagon's "long-standing options to strike Syria's chemical weapons capability," but he has reportedly floated the possibility to some members of Congress. He also plans to discuss the matter with Defense Secretary James Mattis, whose judgment will likely prove instrumental in Trump's decision-making.
Republican Sens. John McCain (Ariz.) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.) issued a joint statement on Thursday calling for the U.S. to "lead an international coalition to ground Assad's air force." Becca Stanek
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) invoked the "nuclear option" in the upper chamber Thursday, moving to kill the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees. His motion prevailed in a 52-48 vote along party lines.
The change to Senate rules was prompted by Democrats' successful efforts to filibuster the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. They twice denied a cloture vote 55-45, failing to provide Republicans the votes they needed to surpass the 60-vote threshold and end debate over Gorsuch's nomination. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) then moved for the nomination vote to be postponed until April 24, which failed 52-48 on a party-line vote, as did his similar motion to adjourn the session.
McConnell then moved to hold a vote on overriding the Senate parliamentarian by allowing the cloture vote to instead be decided by a simple majority, invoking the so-called "nuclear option." After that motion prevailed, the cloture vote was then approved 55-45, allowing the Senate to move Gorsuch's nomination forward. A vote to confirm Gorsuch is expected Friday evening. Kimberly Alters
Israel's Labor Party isn't even going to try to compete with Britney Spears. The political party, one of the biggest in Israel, recently decided to change the date of its upcoming July 3 election because it fell on the same date as the pop star's first-ever concert in Tel Aviv. Instead, the Labor Party will cast ballots for its new chairperson one day later, on July 4.
A party spokesperson said the adjustment was made to "make it easier for people to reach polling stations" without fighting concert traffic, and also because they'd had "difficulty recruiting security guards" for the vote, as many were tied up with Spears' concert. The spokesperson did not say whether Labor Party members' burning desire to finally hear "Oops! ... I Did It Again" performed live factored into the decision. Becca Stanek
House Ethics Committee to investigate whether Nunes made 'unauthorized disclosures of classified information'
The House Ethics Committee announced Thursday that it is investigating House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who until recently was heading up the House investigation on Russia's election interference. The Ethics Committee said it will look into allegations that Nunes violated House rules and law by making "unauthorized disclosures of classified information."
The allegations stem from a press conference Nunes held last month announcing Trump team communications may have been inadvertently swept up in routine surveillance by U.S. intelligence officials. Nunes' announcement came shortly after he met with sources on White House grounds, raising questions about possible collusion with the White House.
Earlier Thursday, Nunes announced that he would temporarily step aside from the investigation due to the allegations, which he attributed to "leftwing activist groups." Though Nunes fervently denied the allegations, he said he believed it's "in the best interests" of the committee for him to temporarily hand over the reins to his Republican colleagues.
The Ethics Committee stressed in a statement that it was investigating the allegations "to fulfill its institutional obligation," and noted "the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations ... does not itself indicate that any violation occurred." Becca Stanek