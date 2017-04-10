United CEO defends actions of flight crew against 'disruptive and belligerent' passenger

In a letter sent to employees on Monday night, the CEO of United Airlines justified the actions taken by the flight crew of an overbooked flight headed from Chicago to Louisville on Sunday evening and the Chicago aviation officers who dragged a screaming passenger off the plane.
Several passengers filmed the incident, which started after the airline asked four customers to give up their seats so flight crew members who needed to get to Louisville could board the plane. When no one accepted, United picked random passengers to go, and one of them, a 69-year-old man who said he was a doctor and had to get to Louisville to see patients Monday, refused to go. Officers were called and forcibly removed him from the plane, dragging him through the aisle as he screamed. The man later returned to the plane with a bloody face.
United gave a terse statement after the footage went viral, saying the customer "refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate," and the Chicago Police Department released a statement claiming the passenger fell. United CEO Oscar Munoz didn't do his company any favors with the letter he wrote to employees, declaring that the flight crew "followed established procedures" in having the man dragged off the plane. He claimed the passenger was "politely asked to deplane," but he was "disruptive and belligerent" and "defied" officers. Munoz said there are lessons to be learned from the dramatic incident, but he "emphatically stand[s] behind all of you." Catherine Garcia
Just a few days after he said he did not plan to resign from office, former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley (R) did just that, stepping down on Monday in order to avoid impeachment amid a sex scandal.
Bentley pled guilty to charges of knowingly converting campaign money to personal use and failing to report campaign contributions, AL.com reports. For more than a year, allegations that he used state resources to hide an affair he was having with a top adviser, Rebekah Mason, swirled around Bentley, and last week, the state's Ethics Commission announced it had found enough evidence to conclude that Bentley had committed four felonies.
After announcing his resignation, Bentley told the people of Alabama during a press conference he "always believed the honor of serving as your governor is a calling that God placed on my life." He admitted that at times he "failed," but he always "tried to live up to the high expectations that people place on the person who holds this esteemed office. There have been times that I have let you and our people down, and I'm sorry for that. I can no longer allow my family, my dear friends, my dedicated staff and cabinet to be subjected to the consequences that my past actions have brought on them. I want you to know, I love our people with all my heart." He was replaced by Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey (R), Alabama's second female governor. Catherine Garcia
An 8-year-old student and his teacher were shot and killed when the teacher's estranged husband entered her classroom at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California, Monday morning and opened fire.
San Bernardino Police say Cedric Anderson, 53, checked in with school authorities under the guise of having to drop something off for Karen Smith, 53. He entered her special needs classroom with a large-caliber revolver and opened fire without saying a word, police said, before he turned the gun on himself.
Two students were standing behind Smith when she was shot and were hit by gunfire; both were rushed to local hospitals, and police say Jonathan Martinez, 8, died before he was able to undergo surgery. A 9-year-old student remains hospitalized. San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said there were 15 students from the first through fourth grades in the classroom, as well as two adult aides. He also said Anderson and Smith had been married for just a few months. Catherine Garcia
For the second time, U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos of Corpus Christi has ruled that Texas' rigid voter ID law was purposely designed to discriminate against minority voters.
Under the law, voters have to show one of seven forms of identification while at the polls. While a concealed handgun license is on the approved ID list, college student IDs are not. More than two years ago, Ramos said the law is similar to a "poll tax" to suppress minorities. She was asked by an appeals court to look at her findings once again, and on Monday, she announced that nothing had changed her earlier ruling. Catherine Garcia
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley (R) will reportedly resign Monday amid allegations he abused his powers by using state resources to cover up an affair with one of his top advisers, Rebekah Mason. Bentley will reportedly announce his departure at a Cabinet meeting, following the Alabama Republican Party's calls for his resignation. Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey is set to be sworn in as Alabama's next governor Monday evening.
Though Bentley has apologized for his actions, he has maintained that he did not break the law. The Alabama Ethics Commission concluded last week that Bentley may have broken ethics and campaign laws, offenses punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Impeachment hearings officially began Monday. Becca Stanek
Russia had advanced knowledge of last week's chemical attack in Syria, senior U.S. officials have concluded. The attack in the Idlib province killed dozens of civilians, including children, and prompted President Trump to order a retaliatory missile strike on a Syrian airfield last Thursday.
Officials were initially unsure whether Russia or Syria operated the drone that flew over a hospital where victims of the chemical attack were being treated, but it's now believed it was controlled by Russia. An official told The Associated Press that "the presence of the drone couldn't have been a coincidence, and that Russia must have known the chemical weapons attack was coming and that victims were seeking treatment."
Officials also revealed that the fighter jet that later bombed the hospital was Russian-made, though it's not yet clear if it was operated by Russia or Syria. The bombing, which happened hours after the drone left the scene, is believed to be "an attempt to cover up the usage of chemical weapons," The Associated Press reported.
The White House has blamed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the chemical attack. Becca Stanek
A shooting Monday in a classroom at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California, has left two adults dead, including the suspect. Two students were injured, and were reportedly airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. Out of the four reported victims, one was reportedly a teacher.
San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted that the incident appears to have been a murder-suicide. San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia said it is believed to be a "domestic dispute." The scene has since been secured.
San Bernardino, located roughly 60 miles east of Los Angeles, is the site of a December 2015 terrorist attack that killed 14 people and injured dozens of others. Becca Stanek
The 2017 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced Monday, following a turbulent year of politics, scandals, and leaks. The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold won the prize for national reporting for his aggressive work throughout the presidential campaign to expose President Trump's broken promises to donate to charities; Fahrenthold also broke the news of Trump's infamous Access Hollywood tape from 2005, in which he can be heard bragging about groping women without their consent.
The staff of the East Bay Times won the prize for breaking news reporting for their work covering the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland, which killed dozens in October. The staff of The New York Times won the prize for international reporting with coverage of Russia's "covert projection of power." Read the full results here. Jeva Lange