United Airline's CEO was just recently named PR Week's 2017 Communicator of the Year

By all rights, Monday should have been a banner day for United Airlines. Just two weeks after United had mishandled a social media kerfuffle about two young teenage girls barred from boarding a plane (on "buddy passes") because they were wearing leggings, chief competitor Delta Air Lines was still working through a morass of 3,000 canceled flights, stranding or inconveniencing tens of thousands of passengers as spring break travel ramped up.
Yet somehow, United made sure the only airline anybody was talking about on Monday was United, thanks to its hamfisted response to a viral video of a passenger being dragged, screaming and bloodied, off a Chicago to Louisville flight, after being bumped for United flight attendants.
United first apologized, but only for "the overbook situation," and explained that airport police had to drag a paying customer off the plane because he "refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily." It's not a good sign, public relations-wise, when the dictionary has to intervene.
'Volunteer' means “someone who does something without being forced to do it.” https://t.co/qNAcMyplhZ
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 11, 2017
United CEO Oscar Munoz next issued a short statement apologizing "for having to re-accommodate these customers," pairing that oddly cold word with a promise to urgently "work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened." He then privately assured his employees that he "emphatically" stands behind them for following "established procedures" to remove the increasingly "disruptive and belligerent" customer. The general feeling on social media is that United's mishandling of the situation will be taught as a cautionary tale in business school.
Interestingly, PR Week awarded Munoz its 2017 Communicator of the Year award just last month, lauding him as "a smart, dedicated, and excellent leader who understands the value of communications."
Tonight we will honor United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz as PRWeek U.S. Communicator of the Year #PRWeekAwardsUS https://t.co/MYb0xSH385 pic.twitter.com/N4unyKTdfD
— PRWeek US (@PRWeekUS) March 16, 2017
To be fair, given Munoz's strong backing of the United crew, a big part of the rationale for PR Week's award is that the CEO has a celebrated "ability to connect and share with employees his vision for the airline," curtailing "customer service problems caused by disgruntled staff that had long plagued the airline." And PR Week didn't just credit Munoz for this turnaround in morale and PR prowess: "Under Munoz's vision for the brand, the airline hired Jim Olson away from Starbucks in February 2016 as SVP of corporate communications. United also hired its first chief storyteller and MD of digital engagement, Dana Brooks Reinglass." Maybe they're on spring break. Peter Weber
When Republicans held public meetings with their constituents in February, many of the House members and senators received an earful, so few House Republicans in competitive districts have planned town hall events over the current break, which lasts until April 23. Only two of 16 swing-district Republicans who voted for the GOP health-care bill in committee, for example, are directly facing their constituents over the break, USA Today reports, based on scheduled events compiled by TownHallProject.com. And at least one of those two Republicans, Rep. Ryan Costello (Pa.), screened his audience beforehand and forbade cameras from the event.
The restrictions imposed on town hall events like Costello's have prompted jeering from Democrats and constitutional challenges from the ACLU, but the refusal of most potentially vulnerable Republicans to hold any public meeting has drawn the ire of constituents and local newspapers. Liberal organizers have taken to scheduling town hall meetings and inviting the House members to attend, putting an empty chair on stage when the invitation is declined. Many Republicans are holding forums over the phone or Facebook Live.
If the unexpectedly close special elections in reliably red districts in Georgia and Kansas are any harbinger of the 2018 midterms, Republicans have some reason to be nervous. And congressional politics watchers say that after the Democrats' brutal town halls in the ObamaCare-fueled Tea Party era of 2009 and 2010, the GOP's reluctance to meet with voters face-to-face is understandable but short-sighted.
"If there's anything worse than being on the wrong side of a political issue it's appearing cowardly and not facing your constituents," Ross Baker, a Rutgers University political scientist, tells USA Today. "Politics is all about accountability," he added. "It's not an attractive quality in an elected official to be as nervous as a Christmas goose when you're dealing with your constituents." You can read more at USA Today. Peter Weber
If you want to make Bill O'Reilly laugh, just show him a video of a man being forcibly dragged off of an airplane — it tickles his funny bone every time.
In what may have been a ploy to get United to air advertisements during his show, The O'Reilly Factor host chuckled after he showed a clip from the viral video shot Sunday night on a Louisville-bound flight, when a passenger refused to give up his seat on an overbooked plane and was violently removed by airport police. In the footage, the man is heard screaming and passengers are gasping, with one woman yelling "Oh my God! Look at what you did to him!" This elicited a giggle from O'Reilly, who told correspondent Rob Schmitt, "I shouldn't be laughing, but it's just so bizarre."
The hilarity continued, with O'Reilly chuckling as he said, "They had to get some United Airlines personnel from Chicago to Louisville … they had to get them there and so they asked for volunteers, and obviously, this guy didn't volunteer." O'Reilly did settle down later in the segment, declaring that we "can't have this kind of stuff, it looks like a police state." Last week, The New York Times reported that Fox News and O'Reilly settled with five women accusing the anchor of sexual harassment, and The O'Reilly Factor has been shedding sponsors ever since. Catherine Garcia
As a pilot for Skywest Airlines, Anthony Lickteig-Carter now flies over his childhood home in Minneapolis, where he used to dream about being a pilot.
"I can't remember not wanting to be a pilot," he told WCCO. "I came out with aviators on, ready to rock and roll." Lickteig-Carter, 29, was born with gastroschisis, meaning his stomach was outside of his body. He had to have multiple surgeries as a child, and after having his final one in 2001, the Make-a-Wish Foundation put him and his family on a plane; they flew to Milwaukee in first class, and Lickteig-Carter was given a pilot's uniform to wear, made an announcement over the loudspeaker, and was able to chat with the pilots and walk around the plane with them. "It was probably the happiest time of my childhood, right there," he said.
The experience made his desire to become a pilot even stronger, and today, he flies the CRJ 200, 700, and 900. "I just want everyone to know if you think about something, and you love doing it, chase it," Lickteig-Carter says. "Chase it until you run out of gas." Catherine Garcia
Like most high school sweethearts, Joyce Kevorkian and James Bowman went their separate ways after graduating in 1953. They attended different colleges, married other people, and had children, only reconnecting at the occasional high school reunion.
"He had his life and I had my life," Kevorkian told BuzzFeed News. "He probably called me four times over the last 60 years." Last fall, Kevorkian, 81, was surprised to receive a letter from Bowman, also 81, and she quickly wrote him back, telling him she wanted to get together. He drove five hours to her home in South Bend, Indiana, and they discovered that the years hadn't changed anything. "We found we liked each other as much as we liked each other when we were 17," Kevorkian said. "We laughed at the same jokes."
Both of their spouses had died, and while neither one ever planned on remarrying, that's exactly what they did, tying the knot on April 1, with Kevorkian's granddaughter serving as her maid of honor. "We thought that was a good day for two old fools to get married," Kevorkian said. Catherine Garcia
The 4th District in south-central Kansas is solidly red, but Democrats, energized by the fact they turned 12 seats in the state legislature blue in 2016, are hopeful that their candidate in Tuesday's special election will come out on top.
The election will replace Mike Pompeo, who became director of the CIA after President Trump's inauguration; in the last three congressional elections, Pompeo's Democratic challengers received just 30 percent of the vote, KMUW reports. Facing off are Democrat James Thompson, a civil rights attorney and Army vet who backs unions, has grassroots support, and was inspired to run by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Republican Ron Estes, the state treasurer and former Sedgwick County treasurer who was an early and outspoken Trump supporter and promises to cut regulations.
Trump has recorded a robocall for Estes, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) held a rally for him on Monday afternoon; an internal GOP poll last week showed Estes ahead by single digits in the district Trump carried by 27 points, The New York Times reports.
This is the first congressional election of the Trump era, but there's another upcoming election that's getting more attention — and more money. The race in Georgia 6th district, in suburban Atlanta, will replace Tom Price, the new Health and Human Services secretary. There are four Republicans and one Democrat, Jon Ossoff, in the running, and Ossoff has raised more than $8 million. Although this should be a safe Republican seat, Ossoff is performing strongly, and should he win 50 percent of the vote on April 18, there won't even be a runoff election. Catherine Garcia
For five decades and through all kinds of weather, Janet Haines has been standing at the intersection of Broad and Spring Streets in Falls Church, Virginia, ready to help kids safely get to and from school.
92 year-old crossing guard Janet Haines. She started her job 50 years at $3.20 an hour @arlingtonchurch pic.twitter.com/EyJy1fN9VL
— Angela Pellerano (@AngelaPellerano) March 29, 2017
Haines started her career as a crossing guard on March 29, 1967, and she has gotten to know generations of St. James Catholic School students. Last week, the 91-year-old was surprised when the school celebrated her milestone work anniversary with an assembly, cards, and gifts. Haines told The Huffington Post she enjoys the "pleasant work environment," and made no mention of retiring. Sister Mary Sue Carwile, the principal of St. James Catholic School, said Haines "always has a smile for everybody" and is a positive influence for her students. "I always call her our ambassador to the world of kindness and care," Carwile said. Catherine Garcia
In a letter sent to employees on Monday night, the CEO of United Airlines stood firmly behind the actions taken by the flight crew of an overbooked flight headed from Chicago to Louisville on Sunday evening and the Chicago aviation officers who dragged a screaming passenger off the plane.
Several passengers filmed the incident, which started after the airline asked four customers to give up their seats so flight crew members who needed to get to Louisville could board the plane. When no one accepted, United picked random passengers to go, and one of them, a 69-year-old man who said he was a doctor and had to get to Louisville to see patients Monday, refused to go. Officers were called and forcibly removed him from the plane, dragging him through the aisle as he screamed. The man later returned to the plane with a bloody face.
United gave a terse statement after the footage went viral, saying the customer "refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate," and the Chicago Police Department released a statement claiming the passenger fell. United CEO Oscar Munoz didn't do his company any favors with the letter he wrote to employees, declaring that the flight crew "followed established procedures" in having the man dragged off the plane. He claimed the passenger was "politely asked to deplane," but he was "disruptive and belligerent" and "defied" officers. Munoz said there are lessons to be learned from the dramatic incident, but told his employees he "emphatically stand[s] behind all of you." Catherine Garcia