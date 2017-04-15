President Trump and the RNC have already raised $43 million for the 2020 election

President Trump's presidency has yet to hit the 100-day mark, but Federal Election Commission reports released Friday night indicated his reelection campaign fundraising is already in full swing.
The president and the Republican National Committee together raised $42.6 million toward the 2020 race in the first quarter of 2017, substantially from small donors giving $200 or less. During a comparable period in 2009, then-President Obama and the Democratic National Committee raised just $15.8 million.
The president's fundraising is going gangbusters significantly because he has not stopped campaigning since taking office, sending a steady barrage of email solicitations hawking branded merchandise and surveys soliciting supporters' input.
Politico reports that three Trump reelection committees which together raised $13.2 million in the first quarter — Donald J. Trump for President, Trump Victory, and Trump Make America Great Again Committee — spent nearly half a million at Trump companies, "including $274,000 in rent for the Trump Tower office space and $61,000 at Trump golf clubs." Meanwhile, firms owned by White House staff, chief strategist Stephen Bannon and social media director Dan Scavino Jr., were paid $28,000 and $14,500, respectively. Bonnie Kristian
The oldest woman in the world and the last confirmed survivor of the 19th century, Emma Morano, died Saturday at her home in Italy. She was 117.
Born in 1899 in Civiasco, a small town in northern Italy near Milan, Morano turned 117 this past November. She lived with a caregiver in Verbania, a lakeside town just 25 miles from her birthplace.
In her latter years, Morano enjoyed television, raw eggs, chocolate, and the company of her grandchildren. Watch a video from her most recent birthday below. Bonnie Kristian
Believed to be the oldest living person in the world, Emma Morano of Italy celebrated her 117th birthday this week pic.twitter.com/uiVLUg6yZh
— HLN (@HLNTV) December 4, 2016
Watch Mark Hamill's tribute to Carrie Fisher: 'She made you feel ... like you were her best friend'
"Well, here's a panel I was hoping wouldn't come for another 30 years," Star Wars actor Mark Hamill began his tribute to his late costar Carrie Fisher at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, where a trailer for the latest film in the series was released. "Someone once wrote when someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure. And here today, we're here to celebrate the treasure that was Carrie Frances Fisher."
Hamill reminisced about Fisher herself as well as the filming process for the original Star Wars trilogy. "People say, 'Was she your best friend?' Well no, I don't think so," he mused. "The thing that she had about her, which no one else could match: She made you feel, when you were in her presence, like you were her best friend. She was so laser focused on you, and so engaging, that it was exhilarating to be around her."
Watch Hamill's full remarks below. Bonnie Kristian
An explosion believed to be caused by a car bomb killed at least 39 people fleeing villages near Aleppo, Syria, on Saturday, local news outlets reported.
The bomb hit a group of buses heading into the city to escape fighting in or near the residents' towns. The buses were among a convoy of vehicles carrying about 5,000 people which was delayed at a checkpoint outside the city since Friday.
Children are reportedly among the dead, as were about 20 rebel fighters, said an unnamed rebel leader. The van thought to have been used in the attack was marked as a humanitarian relief vehicle. Bonnie Kristian
A Japanese snack company called Calbee announced Monday it would stop selling 18 types of potato chips and suspend the sale of 15 more after a bad potato harvest made normal production impossible. Faced with a shortage of the crispy snack, Japanese consumers have since gone on a chip-buying spree, emptying store shelves and reselling bags of chips for as much as six times their normal price online.
ジャガイモ不足でポテチ販売休止 ネットでは1袋750円の高値転売（AbemaTIMES） - Yahoo!ニュースhttps://t.co/hBskcOemY7
近所の西友も全然なかった(ू˃̣̣̣̣̣̣︿˂̣̣̣̣̣̣ ू) pic.twitter.com/S1iCwskgVl
— 齋 濱 系 も っ く ん ⊿ (@ashuu_neruzumin) April 12, 2017
A second Japanese brand, Koikeya, has likewise discontinued seven chip varieties, compounding the panic. Koikeya uses exclusively Japanese potatoes, the bulk of which are grown on a single island that was damaged by typhoons last year.
Calbee was importing American potatoes to supplement its supply, but decided they are "of insufficient quality and cannot cover the deficits" — which is totally fine, because it means Americans get to enjoy more of the cheap, delicious snack that we invented. Bonnie Kristian
An Arkansas judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order blocking the state from carrying out a planned eight executions before the end of April. One of the eight was previously stayed by a federal judge. The executions were scheduled to begin Monday and would have been the state's first in 12 years.
Judge Wendell Griffen's ruling specifically prohibits the state from using its supply of vecuronium bromide, a drug used for lethal injection which the manufacturer says was purchased by Arkansas under false pretenses. The state allegedly said it wanted the drug for medical use, not capital punishment.
A new hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. Arkansas intends to appeal the stay. Bonnie Kristian
Tax Day protests demanding the release of President Trump's personal tax returns are scheduled Saturday in cities nationwide, including Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach, Florida, where the president is spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Though the White House and Trump himself maintain Americans "don't care at all" about seeing the returns, polling shows three in four Americans believe the documents should be released for the sake of transparency. A White House petition demanding the returns accumulated more than 1 million signatures.
The president is not legally required to release his tax returns, though a consistent tradition of doing so dates to President Nixon. Critics suggest the returns — which Trump says, contra the IRS, cannot be released while they are under audit — could reveal illegal conflicts of interest. Bonnie Kristian
North Korea on Saturday celebrated the birthday of the regime's founding president, Kim Il Sung, with a massive parade in Pyongyang flaunting its intercontinental and submarine-based ballistic missiles, along with tanks, planes, and other equipment.
North Korea right now. For an idea of how many people this is, there are 625 people marching just in small square closest to camera (25x25) pic.twitter.com/MjzVpuxpOg
— Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) April 15, 2017
The annual display appears to be scheduled in lieu of a rumored nuclear weapons test; unnamed senior U.S. officials reportedly told NBC News the U.S. is prepared to respond to such a test with a preemptive attack, a story "multiple senior defense officials" later categorically denied to Fox News. Last weekend, a U.S. Navy carrier strike group moved toward North Korea in what was understood as a show of force.
Vice Marshal Choe Ryong Hae, considered North Korea's second-in-command, accused President Trump of "creating a war situation" while speaking at Saturday's parade, pledging Pyongyang "will respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and a nuclear war with our style of a nuclear attack." Bonnie Kristian