President Trump and the RNC have already raised $43 million for the 2020 election

President Trump's presidency has yet to hit the 100-day mark, but Federal Election Commission reports released Friday night indicated his reelection campaign fundraising is already in full swing.

The president and the Republican National Committee together raised $42.6 million toward the 2020 race in the first quarter of 2017, substantially from small donors giving $200 or less. During a comparable period in 2009, then-President Obama and the Democratic National Committee raised just $15.8 million.

The president's fundraising is going gangbusters significantly because he has not stopped campaigning since taking office, sending a steady barrage of email solicitations hawking branded merchandise and surveys soliciting supporters' input.

Politico reports that three Trump reelection committees which together raised $13.2 million in the first quarter — Donald J. Trump for President, Trump Victory, and Trump Make America Great Again Committee — spent nearly half a million at Trump companies, "including $274,000 in rent for the Trump Tower office space and $61,000 at Trump golf clubs." Meanwhile, firms owned by White House staff, chief strategist Stephen Bannon and social media director Dan Scavino Jr., were paid $28,000 and $14,500, respectively. Bonnie Kristian