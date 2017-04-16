British lawmakers want to revoke the citizenship of Asma al-Assad, Syria's first lady

Citing Asma al-Assad's posts on social media in support of her husband, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Britain's Liberal Democrats are calling on the U.K. home secretary to revoke the passport of Syria's first lady, who was born in Britain.
Tom Brake, foreign affairs spokesman for the Liberal Democrats, has written to Amber Rudd, requesting that she use her authority to rescind Asma al-Assad's citizenship. "The first lady of Syria has acted not as a private citizen but as a spokesperson for the Syrian presidency," he said, and the British government should tell her to "either stop using your position to defend barbaric acts, or be stripped of your citizenship." They have the support of Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi, who said Asma al-Assad is "very much part of the propaganda machine that is committing war crimes."
Asma al-Assad was educated in Britain and worked as an investment banker before marrying Bashar al-Assad in 2000. Following a chemical weapons attack earlier this month in Syria believed to have been carried out by the regime, a social media account for Asma al-Assad posted a message calling the retaliatory strike by the U.S. an "irresponsible act that only reflects a shortsightedness, a narrow horizon, a political and military blindness to reality and a naive pursuit of a frenzied false propaganda campaign." Catherine Garcia
During a visit to a military base near the Demilitarized Zone separating North Korea and South Korea, Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that the "era of strategic patience is over" when it comes to North Korea.
Pence also said he wants to see China, an ally of North Korea, use "extraordinary levers" to persuade North Korea to give up its ballistic missiles. Pence is on a 10-day tour of Asia, and he arrived in South Korea on Sunday, the same day North Korea tested a missile that failed mere seconds after its launch. Pence said "all options" are on the table to get Pyongyang to rid itself of nuclear weapons and its missile program, and the alliance between the U.S. and South Korea is "ironclad." The heavily fortified 2.5-mile-wide DMZ was created after the Korean War ended without a peace treaty, and a large number of troops are standing guard on both sides of the line. Catherine Garcia
After his wife of 72 years died, Leo Kellner spent some time "moaning and moping," and then got to baking.
Kellner, 98, of Hastings, Nebraska, keeps his late wife's memory alive by making sweet treats for people going through hard times; in the year after her death in 2012, he baked 144 pies for those in need. He contacts area funeral homes and community organizations to get the names of people who might appreciate his complimentary baked goods, and he works around allergies and finds out their favorite flavors.
Kellner said he has received thank you cards from as far away as Alaska, from someone who attended a funeral where he furnished a cake. He also bakes for his friends, and teaches some of the neighborhood children how to cook. "I try to be happy," he told Today. "I place nobody above me, I place nobody below me. I like everybody and I've never held a grudge." He also has a secret ingredient in all of his cakes and pies: "Love." Catherine Garcia
Vice President Mike Pence arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a 10-day trip to Asia, and on Monday morning he went to a military post near the Korean Demilitarized Zone. He is scheduled to join a motorcade to the DMZ with the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, Army Gen. Vincent Brooks.
Tensions are high, especially after North Korea conducted a missile test on Sunday that failed moments after launch. Pence called the unsuccessful test a "provocation." Pence's father was a soldier in the Korean War, receiving the Bronze Star for his service. On Sunday, Pence spent the day laying a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery and speaking with troops stationed in the country. Catherine Garcia
In the aftermath of the much-publicized dragging of a passenger off of a United Airlines flight last week, the company has changed its policy that gave crew members the authority to displace customers already onboard planes.
On an overbooked flight last Sunday from Chicago to Louisville, United said four crew members had to get to Kentucky, and after passengers did not volunteer to give up their seats, the airline picked four people to get off the flight. Dr. David Dao refused to leave, and he was dragged off the plane; other passengers filmed the incident, and the video went viral, causing outrage.
Crew members used to be able to book seats until the time of departure, but in an April 14 internal email, United said it is changing the policy so they must make their bookings at least an hour before departure. A spokeswoman told The Associated Press on Sunday that this change, effective immediately, is the first step in reviewing policies, and is meant to ensure a similar situation never happens again. Catherine Garcia
A manhunt is underway in Cleveland for a suspect who police say murdered an elderly man and streamed it on Facebook Live.
Police have identified the suspect as Steve Stephens, and they said the video of the shooting was up on Facebook for nearly three hours before it was removed. Police say Stephens is considered armed and dangerous; he is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weights 240 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark-striped polo shirt and in either a white or cream-colored SUV, and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.
Police say Stephens claimed in a second Facebook Live stream that he murdered several other people, saying he snapped and "messed up," Cleveland.com reports. Authorities said they have not verified any additional homicides or found any other victims. A spokesperson for Facebook called the incident a "horrific crime," adding that the company "does not allow this kind of content on Facebook." Stephens' Facebook page has been deactivated. Catherine Garcia
The official results are not yet in, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared victory in Sunday's referendum that would replace the country's current system of parliamentary democracy with an executive presidency.
The state-run Anadolu Agency said 47.5 million votes were cast, and with 99.8 percent of the ballots counted, the "yes" side received 51.4 percent of the vote. The ruling Justice and Development Party put forward the 18-article reform package, which allows the president to hold much broader powers and lets him appoint five of 13 Supreme Court members. "For a strong Islamic state, for a strong Middle East, Turkey had to switch to this executive presidency system," said Aysel Can, a member of the Justice and Development Party's women's branch. "This is a message to the world to shut up; Turkey is getting stronger. America has to know this, too. We are the voice, we are the ears, we are everything for the Middle East."
The opposition has said it will contest around 37 percent of the votes cast, due to the High Electoral Board announcing while voting was underway that it would change the rules to accept unstamped ballots unless they were proven to be fraudulent. Catherine Garcia
U.S.-China relations are central to handling what could be the first major challenge of Donald Trump's presidency, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said Sunday while speaking with NBC's Chuck Todd.
"I want to start with North Korea," Todd said. "President Trump just tweeted this morning, 'Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!' Why does China's currency policy have anything to do with North Korea?"
"It may be part of the overall relationship, but China is the key," McCain replied. "They can stop [North Korea's nuclear development] if they want to because of their control over the North Korean economy."
Dealing with Pyongyang's provocation "may be the first test of this presidency," he added. "But China can shut them down and we should be — whether they're currency manipulators or not — we should expect them to act to prevent what could be a cataclysmic event." Watch an excerpt of the interview below. Bonnie Kristian
.@SenJohnMcCain on #MTP: North Korea may be the "first test" of the Trump presidency. pic.twitter.com/Gf37a6Eimb
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 16, 2017