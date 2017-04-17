Pet goat saves Arkansas family from fire

A family in Poinsett County, Arkansas, is crediting their new pet goat with saving them from a blaze that destroyed their garage and caused extensive smoke and soot damage to their home.
Abigail Bruce, 10, told WREG that one night earlier this month, Speedy the goat began bleating loudly and jumping on the girl's legs and chest, and when she finally opened her eyes, all she could see was smoke. She ran into her parents' bedroom to wake them up, and they discovered the garage was up in flames and "the fire was already starting to come through the windows," says Abigail's dad, Nick Bruce.
The family jumped out of a window and tumbled down onto the front lawn, with all of them escaping injury. Officials say the fire was electrical, and the family believes if it wasn't for Speedy, the flames could have spread and caused more damage. "He knew what to do and everything," Abigail said. "I think he was special before we got him." Catherine Garcia
While Vice President Mike Pence was traveling to South Korea on Sunday to start a 10-day tour of Asia, President Trump was wrapping up his seventh presidential weekend at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Florida, attending Easter services at an Episcopal church before flying back to Washington. Florida is one of the seven states Trump has visited for public events in his first 86 days in office — he has also held campaign rallies in Tennessee and Kentucky, visited factories in South Carolina and Michigan, addressed military personnel in Virginia, and spoke at CPAC in Maryland.
None of his travels have been West of the Mississippi or outside the United States. Trump plans to visit Wisconsin (still east of the Mississippi) on Tuesday, and his first visit abroad is scheduled for late May.
Compared with his immediate predecessors, The New York Times reports, Trump's travel schedule is unusual. At this point in his first term, former President Barack Obama had made public appearances in nine states and was beginning his fourth trip abroad, while former President George W. Bush had visited 23 states and Canada. Presidents tend to travel to promote their agendas, especially during their "honeymoon" periods, when they have maximum political sway.
The White House said Trump "has avoided travel in order to focus on an ambitious domestic agenda, including the signing of executive orders and legislation to roll back Obama-era regulations," The New York Times reports. "When you're really trying to get a lot done, you have to budget your time very carefully, and we're going to continue to be smart about the best use of his time, because his time is his most valuable asset," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. "The pace of his schedule has been nonstop."
Ari Fleisher, who held Spicer's job under Bush, said it's "surprising" that Trump hasn't used travel to advance policy goals, kind of. "It makes some sense that Donald Trump, whose candidacy was so much more about him — how he was different, how he could change Washington — rather than specific policy proposals, that his travel would be more about him personally than any initiative," he told The Times. Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, a Brookings Institution scholar of presidential travel, agrees: "What's striking with President Trump is not only how contained his travel has been, but how much of it is around campaign rallies, rather than something he wants to get done." Peter Weber
During a visit to a military base near the Demilitarized Zone separating North Korea and South Korea, Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that the "era of strategic patience is over" when it comes to North Korea.
Pence also said he wants to see China, an ally of North Korea, use "extraordinary levers" to persuade North Korea to give up its ballistic missiles. Pence is on a 10-day tour of Asia, and he arrived in South Korea on Sunday, the same day North Korea tested a missile that failed mere seconds after its launch. Pence said "all options" are on the table to get Pyongyang to rid itself of nuclear weapons and its missile program, and the alliance between the U.S. and South Korea is "ironclad." The heavily fortified 2.5-mile-wide DMZ was created after the Korean War ended without a peace treaty, and a large number of troops are standing guard on both sides of the line. Catherine Garcia
Citing Asma al-Assad's posts on social media in support of her husband, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Britain's Liberal Democrats are calling on the U.K. home secretary to revoke the passport of Syria's first lady, who was born in Britain.
Tom Brake, foreign affairs spokesman for the Liberal Democrats, has written to Amber Rudd, requesting that she use her authority to rescind Asma al-Assad's citizenship. "The first lady of Syria has acted not as a private citizen but as a spokesperson for the Syrian presidency," he said, and the British government should tell her to "either stop using your position to defend barbaric acts, or be stripped of your citizenship." They have the support of Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi, who said Asma al-Assad is "very much part of the propaganda machine that is committing war crimes."
Asma al-Assad was educated in Britain and worked as an investment banker before marrying Bashar al-Assad in 2000. Following a chemical weapons attack earlier this month in Syria believed to have been carried out by the regime, a social media account for Asma al-Assad posted a message calling the retaliatory strike by the U.S. an "irresponsible act that only reflects a shortsightedness, a narrow horizon, a political and military blindness to reality and a naive pursuit of a frenzied false propaganda campaign." Catherine Garcia
After his wife of 72 years died, Leo Kellner spent some time "moaning and moping," and then got to baking.
Kellner, 98, of Hastings, Nebraska, keeps his late wife's memory alive by making sweet treats for people going through hard times; in the year after her death in 2012, he baked 144 pies for those in need. He contacts area funeral homes and community organizations to get the names of people who might appreciate his complimentary baked goods, and he works around allergies and finds out their favorite flavors.
Kellner said he has received thank you cards from as far away as Alaska, from someone who attended a funeral where he furnished a cake. He also bakes for his friends, and teaches some of the neighborhood children how to cook. "I try to be happy," he told Today. "I place nobody above me, I place nobody below me. I like everybody and I've never held a grudge." He also has a secret ingredient in all of his cakes and pies: "Love." Catherine Garcia
Vice President Mike Pence arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a 10-day trip to Asia, and on Monday morning he went to a military post near the Korean Demilitarized Zone. He is scheduled to join a motorcade to the DMZ with the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, Army Gen. Vincent Brooks.
Tensions are high, especially after North Korea conducted a missile test on Sunday that failed moments after launch. Pence called the unsuccessful test a "provocation." Pence's father was a soldier in the Korean War, receiving the Bronze Star for his service. On Sunday, Pence spent the day laying a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery and speaking with troops stationed in the country. Catherine Garcia
In the aftermath of the much-publicized dragging of a passenger off of a United Airlines flight last week, the company has changed its policy that gave crew members the authority to displace customers already onboard planes.
On an overbooked flight last Sunday from Chicago to Louisville, United said four crew members had to get to Kentucky, and after passengers did not volunteer to give up their seats, the airline picked four people to get off the flight. Dr. David Dao refused to leave, and he was dragged off the plane; other passengers filmed the incident, and the video went viral, causing outrage.
Crew members used to be able to book seats until the time of departure, but in an April 14 internal email, United said it is changing the policy so they must make their bookings at least an hour before departure. A spokeswoman told The Associated Press on Sunday that this change, effective immediately, is the first step in reviewing policies, and is meant to ensure a similar situation never happens again. Catherine Garcia
A manhunt is underway in Cleveland for a suspect who police say murdered an elderly man and streamed it on Facebook Live.
Police have identified the suspect as Steve Stephens, and they said the video of the shooting was up on Facebook for nearly three hours before it was removed. Police say Stephens is considered armed and dangerous; he is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weights 240 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark-striped polo shirt and in either a white or cream-colored SUV, and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.
Police say Stephens claimed in a second Facebook Live stream that he murdered several other people, saying he snapped and "messed up," Cleveland.com reports. Authorities said they have not verified any additional homicides or found any other victims. A spokesperson for Facebook called the incident a "horrific crime," adding that the company "does not allow this kind of content on Facebook." Stephens' Facebook page has been deactivated. Catherine Garcia