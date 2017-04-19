Say hello to the new Bill O'Reilly

Fox News is reshuffling its primetime lineup after parent company 21st Century Fox announced that host Bill O'Reilly will be leaving the network following a history of sexual harassment allegations. Tucker Carlson will move to O'Reilly's 8 p.m. ET spot and The Five will move to his vacated 9 p.m. ET spot starting Monday, April 24.

An internal memo to Fox News employees said: "By rating standards, Bill O'Reilly is one of the most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news. In fact, his success by any measure is indisputable. Fox News has demonstrated again and again the strength of its talent bench. We have full confidence that the network will continue to be a powerhouse in cable news."

Here’s your new Fox News line up: pic.twitter.com/GbbzpcGbts — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) April 19, 2017

Carlson in particular is having a big year. The 47-year-old was bumped to the coveted 9 p.m. spot after it was left open by Megyn Kelly's departure in January. Before coming to Fox, Carlson previously co-founded and edited The Daily Caller and was a host with CNN and MSNBC.

"A new generation takes over the most valuable real estate in cable news," tweeted NPR's David Folenflik. Jeva Lange