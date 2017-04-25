Sean Hannity claims '100 percent false' allegations against him are proof 'liberal fascism is alive and well'

During his show's opening monologue Monday night, Fox News host Sean Hannity vehemently denied allegations of sexual harassment and blasted the left for pushing such "slander" in an effort to silence "conservative voices." "I can no longer let the left's slander against me slide," Hannity said.

"If there's any person, any group, any organization, any media outlet that slanders, lies about me, besmirches me, my character, I'm going to be calling them out. Because at this point, enough is enough."

Hannity's denouncement followed former Fox News guest Debbie Schlussel's claim in a recent radio interview that Hannity retaliated against her after she declined his invitation to go back to his hotel room by never again inviting her to appear on the network. She has since clarified that she would not characterize Hannity's actions as sexual harassment; she said she simply found Hannity "weird and creepy."

Hannity read aloud the statement he'd provided to LawNewz adamantly denying the claims, which he reiterated were made by an individual who "for over a decade has made the most outrageous, unfair, untrue allegations against me." While he fully intends to fight "every single lie" by "all legal means available," he suggested the recent allegations were about more than just him.

He described it as part of a "coordinated attempt to silence the voice of every outspoken conservative in this country." "Liberal fascism is alive and well in America today," Hannity said, warning that "everyone who has publicly supported President Trump is a target."

Watch Hannity's opening monologue below. Becca Stanek