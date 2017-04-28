Anna Wintour and Gwyneth Paltrow are teaming up to make a Goop magazine

With the help of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Gwyneth Paltrow is going to transform her lifestyle blog, Goop, into a quarterly print publication. The "collectible edition" magazine, which will also be called Goop, is set to hit newsstands in September.
The magazine will be co-produced by Goop the blog and Condé Nast, the parent company of Vogue. Goop noted most of the editorial content would be "original and produced by Goop," with Condé Nast stepping in for support on "artistic" aspects. That should leave Paltrow plenty of room to expand on her ideas from her blog about downing detox juices, using jade eggs to increase "vaginal muscle tone," and wearing $370 necklaces designed to look like miniature gold butts.
The magazine will cover the blog's most popular sections, including fitness, cooking, travel, and mindfulness. Its content will also be featured on Paltrow's blog and across Condé Nast's websites and social media accounts.
Wintour, who is also Condé Nast's artistic director, praised Paltrow for her "wonderful taste and vision," deeming Goop and Condé Nast to be "natural partners." Paltrow seems to agree. "Collaborating with her and Condé Nast on this multiplatform content partnership, anchored by Goop's emergence into a physical entity, was an opportunity for us to push our boundaries visually and deliver Goop's point of view to consumers in new, dynamic ways," Paltrow said. Becca Stanek
Sessions said the government might not have noticed Flynn's foreign government dealings because vetting is hard
Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday suggested it's reasonable to believe the government's vetting of ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn simply didn't catch the fact that he'd made tens of thousands of dollars off his work for foreign governments. Sessions said in a series of television interviews on Today and Good Morning America that he's confident Trump's transition team, which was tasked with vetting Flynn, is doing "the best they can." "We need to do a good job of vetting that," Sessions said, but paid foreign government work is "a complex issue, and I'm not sure anyone could be expected to find that."
The heads of the House Oversight Committee revealed this week that Flynn may have broken the law by failing to inform the U.S. government of his work or disclose his payments. Flynn made an estimated $56,200 in 2015 from three firms with ties to the Russian government. His lobbying company also reportedly made more than $500,000 for its work on behalf of the Turkish government.
Flynn served as Trump's national security adviser for just 24 days before stepping down, after it was revealed he'd misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. After he was forced to resign, Flynn registered as a foreign agent, which he'd apparently been advised to do previously.
Sessions noted Friday that he is not involved in investigating Flynn. He said he's certain the Justice Department will "do their responsibility, whatever that is." Catch a snippet of Sessions' Good Morning America interview below. Becca Stanek
WATCH: Full in-studio interview between @arobach and Attorney General Jeff Sessions pic.twitter.com/f8Y2MLHBhj
— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 28, 2017
What happens when you travel to the Bahamas expecting this …
… And end up with this instead?
A view of the luxury food court with some luxury school bus transportation at Fyre Festival. #fyre #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/XL3PtRw8q0
— William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017
That is the clash of expectation and reality that many are experiencing after the inaugural Fyre Festival in the Bahamas turned into a nightmare zone where ready-to-revel party-goers were met with piles of trash, collapsing tents, absent staff, and feral dogs, Consequence of Sound reports.
Tickets to the music festival, which was produced by rapper Ja Rule, cost between $4,000 and $12,000, with some VIP packages running $250,000. Festival-goers expected to see performances by the likes of G.O.O.D. Music, Major Lazer, Blink-182, and Disclosure, although by the first evening, Blink-182 had canceled, citing concerns about "the quality of performances we always give fans." Subsequently, planes headed to the island were grounded and the "luxury tents" assembled for anyone who had already arrived were "recognizable from disaster relief efforts," Pitchfork writes.
Here are some more glimpses of Fyre:
#FyreFestival update, photos from the ground! pic.twitter.com/Z7fn9cKaz3
— FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 27, 2017
@FyreFraud Here's the dinner they fed us tonight. Literally slices of bread, cheese, and salad with no dressing. #fyrefraud #fyrefestival #dumpsterfyre pic.twitter.com/NmNXakSFlq
— Tr3vor (@trev4president) April 28, 2017
Crushed it #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/H7jz41fw3E
— Allison Vatz (@avatz) April 28, 2017
"Thank you for bearing with us as we work through the growing pains that every first year event experiences," the festival wrote on Instagram. Tickets will reportedly be refunded. Jeva Lange
UPDATE: they are having us sign papers for full refunds. They are just pieces of computer paper but I mean...refunds pic.twitter.com/oNa8EIojl1
— dylan (@DylanACOP) April 28, 2017
Black Insomnia Coffee ($40 per pound) isn't here to tickle your taste buds with notes of cacao and dark berries. The folks at Black Insomnia "know their job — they are here to get you caffeinated and they'll die trying. Or you will." Roasted in Cape Town, South Africa, Black Insomnia recently dethroned Death Wish Coffee to become the world's strongest brew. It packs about three times as much caffeine as Starbucks' dark roast, and if a 160-pound man were to drink 15 cups of the stuff, it'd kill him. In a caffeine arms race that serves no good purpose, "this may very well be the final volley."
Trump has just weeks to decide if he wants to release super-secret files about the JFK assassination
President Trump once accused the father of campaign rival Ted Cruz of having a hand in the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. Ironically, in just weeks it could fall on Trump to decide whether or not to release 3,600 top-secret government files about the 1963 assassination, Politico Magazine reports.
A 1992 law set a deadline of Oct. 26, 2017 for the president to decide whether or not to unseal the files; that means the decision will now be Trump's to make. A White House official confirmed to Politico that the Trump administration is "familiar with the requirements," and that they are working "to enable a smooth process in anticipation of the October deadline."
Trump is a big fan of conspiracy theories; in addition to the accusation about Cruz's father, Trump has propagated that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States and claimed that climate change is a Chinese hoax. Trump can keep the JFK documents secret if he believes it "necessary by an identifiable harm to military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or conduct of foreign relations," or if he decides that "the identifiable harm is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in disclosure."
Martha W. Murphy, who oversees the archives, said last month she hopes to begin unsealing the files as soon as this summer, before the October deadline, meaning Trump might need to make a decision much sooner.
Don't get your hopes up too high, though: Judge John R. Tunheim, the former chairman of the Assassination Records Review Board, said he knew of "no bombshells" in the papers. Murphy added: "As you can imagine, we're not reading them for [revelations], so we're probably not the best people to tell you … I will say this: This collection is really interesting as a snapshot of the Cold War."
Read more about the files at Politico Magazine. Jeva Lange
"You usually wouldn't be suspicious of your teen keeping his or her graphing calculator close," concedes a new guide to places kids can hide drugs from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). "But if you suspect them of drug addiction you may have to be."
Calculators are just one of many ordinary objects in which little Johnny may be stashing some reefer, reveals the DEA's illustrated list of items parents should search, entitled "Hiding Places." Other options include car interiors, alarm clock battery compartments (really, anything with a spot for batteries), and shoes.
In a suggestion that wins the award for "most likely to produce deep resentment and distrust in your child," the DEA recommends ripping open an "adored childhood teddy bear" because the "inside seams of the stuffed animal can be used to hide small amounts of drugs."
Or maybe don't, because, as The Washington Post notes, "use of illicit drugs other than marijuana [among teens] is near historic lows and marijuana use is flat or falling." Sometimes a graphing calculator is just a graphing calculator. Bonnie Kristian
Facebook has been used by governments as well as non-state actors to "manipulate civic discourse and deceive people," including in the run-up to the latest U.S. and French presidential elections, the company acknowledged in a white paper published Thursday.
"While sometimes the goal of these negative amplifying efforts is to push a specific narrative," the paper explains, "the underlying intent and motivation of the coordinators and sponsors of this kind of activity can be more complex." For example, some fake accounts "may not have a topical focus, but rather seek to undermine the status quo of political or civil society institutions on a more strategic level." Others engaged "with the apparent intent of increasing tensions between supporters of [political] groups and fracturing their supportive base."
Facebook intends to crack down on these "information operations" — propaganda, basically — both in technological advances that make fake accounts easier to eliminate, and in community education, attempting to train the public to better recognize illicit government manipulation. Bonnie Kristian
The economy grew at just a 0.7 percent rate in the first quarter of 2017, the Commerce Department reported Friday, marking the slowest quarterly expansion rate in three years. The clip is a steep drop-off from the previous period, when the economy grew at a 2.1 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Despite President Trump's promises to boost economic growth, consumer spending in his first quarter in office increased by just 0.3 percent, which Bloomberg reported was "the worst performance since 2009."
Economists had projected a sluggish first quarter and expect growth to bounce back in the second quarter. Reuters noted that this isn't a "true picture of the economy's health," as the labor market reaches "near full employment" and consumer confidence soars. Becca Stanek