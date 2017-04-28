Anna Wintour and Gwyneth Paltrow are teaming up to make a Goop magazine

With the help of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Gwyneth Paltrow is going to transform her lifestyle blog, Goop, into a quarterly print publication. The "collectible edition" magazine, which will also be called Goop, is set to hit newsstands in September.

The magazine will be co-produced by Goop the blog and Condé Nast, the parent company of Vogue. Goop noted most of the editorial content would be "original and produced by Goop," with Condé Nast stepping in for support on "artistic" aspects. That should leave Paltrow plenty of room to expand on her ideas from her blog about downing detox juices, using jade eggs to increase "vaginal muscle tone," and wearing $370 necklaces designed to look like miniature gold butts.

The magazine will cover the blog's most popular sections, including fitness, cooking, travel, and mindfulness. Its content will also be featured on Paltrow's blog and across Condé Nast's websites and social media accounts.

Wintour, who is also Condé Nast's artistic director, praised Paltrow for her "wonderful taste and vision," deeming Goop and Condé Nast to be "natural partners." Paltrow seems to agree. "Collaborating with her and Condé Nast on this multiplatform content partnership, anchored by Goop's emergence into a physical entity, was an opportunity for us to push our boundaries visually and deliver Goop's point of view to consumers in new, dynamic ways," Paltrow said. Becca Stanek