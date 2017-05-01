Stephen Colbert edits himself into a one-on-one dream interview with President Trump

CBS News political director John Dickerson had a wide-ranging, sometimes in-depth, abruptly terminated interview with President Trump over the weekend, and Stephen Colbert, host of CBS's The Late Show, swapped himself in for Dickerson and asked Trump his own questions on Monday night's show. Trump's answers are all real, even if they were in response to separate questions, but if you want to hear Trump insist that he isn't thinking, say he knows people are questioning his sanity, and only back down from nuclear annihilation because of his golf courses, watch below. For bonus points, if you watched the Dickerson interviews, you can try to figure out what questions Trump really was trying to answer. Peter Weber
In a single tweet, President Trump managed to both backpedal from and double down on earlier comments he made about Andrew Jackson being "really angry" about the Civil War.
President Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the Civil War started, saw it coming and was angry. Would never have let it happen!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017
On Monday night, Trump declared, "President Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the Civil War started, saw it coming and was angry. Would never have let it happen!" Many people are probably wondering where this tweet came from — why was Trump, seemingly out of the blue, bringing up the seventh president of the United States? And how does he know what Jackson felt? Did Frederick Douglass tell him?
It all started earlier in the day, when Trump spoke with Salena Zito on SiriusXM's POTUS channel. Much like a student who read a biography on a historical figure and could not keep what they learned to themselves, Trump continuously brought up Jackson. First, though, he asked Zito why more people "don't ask the question" of "why was there the Civil War?" It was the bloodiest war in U.S. history, but Trump is convinced that had Jackson been around "a little later, you wouldn't have had the Civil War." Jackson was a "swashbuckler," Trump said, "a very tough person" who "had a big heart." Jackson was also a slave owner who signed the Indian Removal Act.
Trump went on to say that Jackson was "really angry" when he "saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War. He said, 'There's no reason for this.'" Jackson did not say this because, as Trump noted in his tweet, he died in 1845, 16 years before the start of the war. For anyone interested in the life and times of Jackson — which again, took place well before the Civil War — there are several biographies to choose from. Catherine Garcia
At May Day protests across the U.S. on Monday, demonstrators marched for the rights of immigrants, women, and workers, with many forgoing their day's pay in order to participate.
Tens of thousands of people made their way through downtown Los Angeles, carrying signs with messages like "No human is illegal!" More than 4,000 filled the streets of Grand Rapids, Michigan, The New York Times reports, and in Homestead, Florida, 1,000 people, including many immigrant farmworkers, marched from a park to city hall. "Trump has pitted the U.S. working class against migrant workers and refugees, and so we must strive to create bridges, not bans or walls, to connect our struggles together," said representatives of the International Migrants Alliance. May Day marches, which typically focus on laborers, were also held in major cities around the world. Catherine Garcia
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross made light of the U.S. missile strike against Syria last month, telling an audience at the Milken Institute Global Conference on Monday that the assault, which took place during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to President Trump's private Mar-a-Lago resort, served as late-night amusement for guests, free of charge.
"Just as dessert was being served, the president explained to Mr. Xi he had something he wanted to tell him, which was the launching of 59 missiles into Syria," Ross said. "It was in lieu of after-dinner entertainment." This garnered laughs from the crowd, Variety reports, and Ross continued: "The thing was, it didn't cost the president anything to have that entertainment." Ross is right — Trump didn't spend a dime on the missiles, but the U.S. military did, to the tune of around $59 million. Don't expect Ross, a billionaire investor, to have his own set at the Chuckle Hut anytime soon. Catherine Garcia
Speaking to supporters at a May Day rally Monday in Caracas, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the country needs a new constitution in order to restore peace. "I don't want a civil war," he said.
Maduro has triggered an article of the current constitution that reforms all public powers, The Guardian reports, and he claimed he did this in order "to achieve the peace needed by the republic, defeat the fascist coup, and let the sovereign people impose peace, harmony, and true national dialogue." Opposition leaders do not agree with this move, and believe it's a way to further sideline the National Assembly, which is controlled by the opposition.
Protests first broke out in March after the country's top court, which supports Maduro and his government, took over the powers of congress. The court reversed this decision quickly, but the move sparked protests by hundreds of thousands of people calling for early elections and Maduro's resignation; the demonstrators are also angry over the country's recession and lack of food and medicine. Since the unrest began, 29 people have been killed. Catherine Garcia
President Trump said Monday that "if it would be appropriate for me to meet with him," he would "absolutely" set up a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"I would be honored to do that," he told Bloomberg News. "If it's under the, again, the right circumstances." Tensions are high between North Korea and the U.S. and its allies, with North Korea continuing to test ballistic missiles as the country attempts to build up its nuclear weapons program. Trump said that "most political people" would never consider meeting with Kim, but did not reveal what conditions must be met in order for a Trump-Kim summit to happen.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer later told reporters that "clearly conditions are not there right now," and "we've got to see their provocative behavior ratcheted down." After Kim's father died in 2011, Kim took over leading North Korea, and he hasn't left the country or met with a foreign leader since. (Dennis Rodman doesn't count.) Catherine Garcia
Former GOP Rep. Joe Walsh: 'As a Trump supporter I do my best not to pay attention to what he says'
Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) may be many things, but bashful certainly is not one of them. The straight-shooting former congressman has long been a supporter of President Donald Trump — but as he revealed in an interview with MSNBC's Katy Tur on Monday, it hasn't always been easy.
"As a Trump supporter I do my best not to pay attention to what he says," Walsh said during a discussion of President Trump's remark that he would be "honored" to meet with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un under the "appropriate" circumstances. "If I pulled my hair out for every nutty thing he said, I'd be bald," Walsh said.
"Congressman, if you say you've gotta try and ignore most of what the president says, why are you a Trump supporter?" Tur asked. "It's not an easy job," Walsh replied. "I try to focus on what he does, but ... he makes it very difficult."
Watch Walsh's full explanation of the "dance" required to support Trump despite what comes out of his mouth below. Kimberly Alters
Joe Walsh: "As a Trump supporter I do my best not to listen to what he says." Me: Then why are you a supporter? https://t.co/XTKpYtG8cj
— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) May 1, 2017
You know that joke about how 10 years ago, we had Johnny Cash, Bob Hope, and Steve Jobs? Just months ago, Fox News had Greta Van Susteren, Bill O'Reilly, Megyn Kelly, and Sean Hannity. And while there's no catchy way to say it, today the network has no Van Susteren, O'Reilly, or Kelly — not to mention co-president Bill Shine or founder Roger Ailes.
Here is some perspective in the form of a strangely jarring publicity image used by Fox just a few short months ago:
This was the Twitter header of @FoxNews just a short few months ago. pic.twitter.com/wbxjXbH011
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 1, 2017
The last one standing in Fox News' Twitter header of yore is Sean Hannity. Van Susteren has joined MSNBC while Kelly has joined NBC.
First day on the job @NBCNews! On the air in June, but had so much fun meeting new colleagues today. Grateful. Happy. pic.twitter.com/ervrTM3A8I
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 1, 2017
O'Reilly and Ailes were ousted from the network in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. Shine resigned Monday. Jeva Lange