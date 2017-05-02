Ivanka Trump's book is being promoted by the government-funded broadcaster Voice of America

The government-funded broadcaster Voice of America is promoting Ivanka Trump's new book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success, raising further concerns about how the Trump family might be profiting off their new station in the White House. "[Ivanka] Trump has gone from sassy to serious," raves the article, which is credited as having been written by Catherine Lucey of The Associated Press. It is shared on Voice of America's official website and social media account:

In New Book, Ivanka Trump Gets Serious About Women at Work https://t.co/lZLnHI9i06 pic.twitter.com/w1zv6IxF3y — The Voice of America (@VOANews) May 2, 2017

The article also notes that Ivanka Trump is "donating the proceeds [of Women Who Work] to charity and has opted not to do any publicity to avoid any suggestion that she is improperly using her White House platform." It further observes that while Trump has "stepped away from executive roles at the Trump Organization and her fashion brand before joining her father's administration … she still owns the brand, which has prompted criticism from ethics experts that she could profit from her rising profile."

In early April, the United States embassy in the U.K. apparently promoted President Trump's exclusive club, Mar-a-Lago, on its official webpage, also sparking concerns about the Trump family's potential conflicts of interest. An advocacy group has since demanded an investigation from the Office of Government Ethics. Jeva Lange