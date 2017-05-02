Ivanka Trump's book is being promoted by the government-funded broadcaster Voice of America

The government-funded broadcaster Voice of America is promoting Ivanka Trump's new book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success, raising further concerns about how the Trump family might be profiting off their new station in the White House. "[Ivanka] Trump has gone from sassy to serious," raves the article, which is credited as having been written by Catherine Lucey of The Associated Press. It is shared on Voice of America's official website and social media account:
The article also notes that Ivanka Trump is "donating the proceeds [of Women Who Work] to charity and has opted not to do any publicity to avoid any suggestion that she is improperly using her White House platform." It further observes that while Trump has "stepped away from executive roles at the Trump Organization and her fashion brand before joining her father's administration … she still owns the brand, which has prompted criticism from ethics experts that she could profit from her rising profile."
In early April, the United States embassy in the U.K. apparently promoted President Trump's exclusive club, Mar-a-Lago, on its official webpage, also sparking concerns about the Trump family's potential conflicts of interest. An advocacy group has since demanded an investigation from the Office of Government Ethics. Jeva Lange
Amazon just gave everyone in the town of Manchester-by-the-Sea free Prime Video for a year so they can watch Manchester by the Sea
Everyone in the town of Manchester-by-the-Sea is probably sick to death of hearing about Manchester by the Sea, the unhyphenated Academy Award-winning drama set in, you guessed it, Manchester-by-the-Sea. But in case anyone possibly missed it, Amazon is giving all residents of the Massachusetts seaside town a year of free Prime Video so when the film comes to streaming on May 5, all 5,136 of them can watch Manchester over and over and over again, Boston.com reports.
"We wanted customers in the town to enjoy popcorn and a movie on us," said Greg Hart, the vice president of Amazon Video. "Manchester by the Sea is a masterpiece representing the best of cinematic storytelling. In other words, it is wicked awesome."
As of yet, there is no news about Amazon Prime opportunities for Casablanca, Chicago, bridges over the River Kwai, or the waterfront. Jeva Lange
President Trump used a speech honoring the Air Force Academy football team to nag Congress about the health-care bill
President Trump couldn't resist getting political when he delivered a speech Tuesday in the Rose Garden honoring the U.S. Air Force Academy football team. With the brigade of players standing right behind him, Trump goaded Congress to move forward with the American Health Care Act, which he hailed as a "clear win for the American people." "How's health care coming, folks?" Trump asked the lawmakers who were gathered as he presented the team with the Commander-in-Chief Trophy. "How's it doing? Alright, we're moving along? I think it's time now, right?"
He then turned around to face the players. "Right?" he asked, before turning back around to claim, "They know it's time."
Trump also took time out of his brief speech honoring the players to talk about making a "down payment on the border wall" that will keep out the "gang members, criminals, drug and human traffickers that threaten our citizens." He warned that any member of Congress that opposes the border wall proposal is "only empowering these deadly and dangerous threats."
He also noted that, thanks to the new budget plan's $21 billion increase in defense spending, his administration has "ended years of painful cuts to our military."
Eventually, the team did get its trophy — and Trump got an Air Force Academy football jersey with a big No. 1 on the back. Becca Stanek
Nearly 10 years after the final book in the Harry Potter series hit shelves, author J.K. Rowling is still mulling the story's plot points. On Tuesday, in celebration of the anniversary of Potter's face-off against Voldemort in the Battle of Hogwarts, Rowling tweeted her regret for one of the series' most pivotal moments: the death of Severus Snape.
Clearly, Rowling knew that apologizing for killing the potions professor who saved Potter's life would stir up a lot of thoughts and feelings. Some fans argued Rowling should've apologized for killing Potter's pet owl Hedwig or maybe all those Hufflepuffs, while others thought a story arc that good shouldn't be marred by an apology.
On the battle's anniversary in previous years, Rowling said she was sorry for the deaths of Remus Lupin and Fred Weasley — apologies that were much less controversial among Harry Potter fans. Perhaps next year Rowling will apologize for refusing to let the Harry Potter series rest. Becca Stanek
The Wall Street Journal just uncovered previously undisclosed investments that tie Jared Kushner to Goldman Sachs, George Soros
President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, apparently failed to fully divulge some details of his financial ties in his government disclosure form — namely the fact that he holds a stake in a real-estate startup, Cadre. Other stakeholders in Cadre — and subsequently business partners of Kushner — include banking giant Goldman Sachs and billionaires George Soros and Peter Thiel, The Wall Street Journal revealed Tuesday.
Kushner, alongside his brother and a family friend, started Cadre in 2014, in part thanks to a "$250 million line of credit from the family of George Soros, a top Democratic donor whom Mr. Trump criticized during this presidential campaign," The Wall Street Journal reported. Kushner holds his stake in Cadre through his company BFPS Ventures, which owns as much as half of Quadro Partners Inc. Quadro owns "at least 75 percent" of Cadre.
Though Kushner did list his ownership of BFPS Ventures in his government financial disclosure form, Cadre was not mentioned. An attorney representing Kushner told The Wall Street Journal that a "revised version" of his form does describe his stake in Cadre, and noted that Kushner has "resigned from Cadre's board, assigned his voting rights, and reduced his ownership share" to 25 percent.
That wasn't all Kushner failed to note: The Wall Street Journal also uncovered at least $1 billion worth of loans for properties and companies that Kushner owns in part. The more than 20 lenders involved reportedly include Bank of America Corp., Blackstone Group LP, Citigroup Inc., UBS Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, and Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC. Becca Stanek
Ivanka Trump proposed dividing Planned Parenthood so one arm provides abortions, another other health services
When the Trump administration quietly cut Michelle Obama's Let Girls Learn initiative Monday, many accusatory fingers immediately swung to Ivanka Trump. "Ivanka is useless. The media must recognize this," one Twitter user scolded. Another scoffed: "Ivanka aims to 'empower' women? Get to work, #POTUSwhisperer!"
Ivanka Trump has repeatedly asked for the public's patience as she learns her way around Washington. But sometimes, The New York Times notes, she comes off as out-of-touch and naïve. While the eldest Trump daughter has insisted on making the promotion of women a central issue during her tenure as a White House adviser, her interest in feminism is also a practical one — her "Women Who Work" slogan was a brand promotion as much as it was a lifestyle.
As a result, when it comes to real policy, the elder first daughter has at times stumbled:
During the campaign, Ms. Trump successfully pushed her father to praise Planned Parenthood from a Republican debate stage, a moment that created a stir at the time because of the party's broad opposition to the organization's abortion services. But more recently, with congressional Republicans threatening to cut all funding to Planned Parenthood (even though the women's health organization says it receives no federal funding for abortions), Ms. Trump approached its president, Cecile Richards, to start a broader dialogue. She also had a proposal: Planned Parenthood should split in two, Ms. Trump suggested, with a smaller arm to provide abortions and a larger one devoted to women's health services.
White House officials said Ms. Trump was trying to find a common-sense solution amid the roar of abortion politics. But Planned Parenthood officials said they thought Ms. Trump's advice was naïve, failing to understand how central reproductive choice was to the group's mission. Ms. Richards sharply criticized Ms. Trump for not publicly objecting to the Republican health-care bill that failed in March, and Ms. Trump felt stung. [The New York Times]
Read more about Ivanka Trump in the West Wing at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
The nominations for the 71st annual Tony Awards were announced live Tuesday morning, with the musical Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812 and the revival of Hello, Dolly! leading the way.
Great Comet, a take on Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace, led with 12 nominations, including best musical, best original score, and best performance for lead actor Josh Groban in his Broadway debut. Hello, Dolly! landed 10 nominations, including a nod for lead actress Bette Midler.
Other contenders for best new musical include the heart-wrenching Dear Evan Hansen, the 9/11-based Come From Away, and Groundhog Day, adapted from the 1993 Bill Murray movie. Nominees for best play are A Doll's House, Part 2; Indecent; Oslo; and Sweat.
The 2017 Tony Awards will be hosted by Kevin Spacey and held June 11 at New York's Radio City Music Hall. Becca Stanek
Expressing increasing frustration with the roadblocks of Washington, President Trump advocated Tuesday morning for killing the Senate's legislative filibuster and shutting down the government if his party does not get its way:
Late Sunday, leaders in Congress reached a bipartisan agreement to fund the government through September. Funding for a border wall was not included, nor were other key Trump priorities like a deportation force or cuts to Planned Parenthood. Additionally, Politico notes that Republicans and Democrats alike tucked in certain provisions to curb the powers of the Trump administration.
Senate leadership eliminated the judicial filibuster just last month to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Jeva Lange