House Republicans still don't have the votes for their health-care bill

If House Republican leaders convince all roughly 22 uncommitted and undecided GOP lawmakers to support the current version of the American Health Care Act (AHCA), they could probably pass the bill before leaving for an 11-day break on Friday. As of Tuesday night, they don't have a vote scheduled. After days of personal lobbying by House Speaker Paul Ryan, President Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence, a few Republican holdouts have switched to yes, including Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.).
But GOP leaders have also suffered some defections, including Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.) and, on Tuesday, Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), a former chairman of the committee that wrote several ObamaCare repeal bills and an influential GOP voice on health care. Upton, like Long and other mostly center-right holdouts, expressed concern about provisions in the current version of the AHCA that would potentially allow insurers in states that requested waivers to charge people with pre-existing conditions more for insurance, pricing some of them out of the market. On a radio show, Upton said the current bill "torpedoes" safeguards for people with pre-existing conditions, even as Ryan was trying to assure members it doesn't.
Ryan is working on a new amendment to ease concerns in his caucus about pre-existing conditions, and it could be released Wednesday, Politico reports; some House Republicans say they're hearing that one "tweak" would add billions more to high-risk pools run by states, essentially the actuarial version of quarantining people with large health-care bills like cancer patients and diabetics. Trump will also host opponents at the White House Wednesday, trying to flip enough no votes to schedule a House vote on Thursday.
Still, "a sense of gloom settled over House Republicans on Tuesday" as the prospects for an AHCA vote before lawmakers return to face constituents receded, Politico says. "Even several GOP whips tasked with drumming up support for the bill said Monday night they have not yet made up their minds on whether to support the revised American Health Care Act." And on Monday night, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made an emotional father's plea for protecting people with pre-existing conditions, like his infant son, Billy. As of Tuesday night, 6.5 million people had watched it on YouTube, including former President Barack Obama, who tweeted out his thanks and congratulations on the new addition to Kimmel's family. You can learn more in the CNN discussion below. Peter Weber
During a congressional hearing on Tuesday, lawmakers grilled airline executives on what is going on in their industry and ways they can change following several terrible events in recent weeks — people being dragged off planes, flight attendants and passengers getting into brawls, every single meal served on every single flight.
On Tuesday's Late Night, Seth Meyers examined what 40 years of government deregulation has done to the airline industry, and it's not pretty. Air travel was once exclusively for the wealthy and privileged, Meyers said, but after former President Jimmy Carter signed the Airline Deregulation Act in 1978, it removed government control of prices and routes, and tickets were no longer artificially high. This was good for travelers who didn't have a lot of money and needed to get places fast, but the cheaper fares also made it so the airlines had to come up with ways to make up for lost income — the seats became smaller, for example, and the food became inedible or nonexistent. "Remember the Mile High Club?" Meyers asked. "There was a time where people actually wanted to have sex in an airplane bathroom."
Experts say that now, companies don't have any fear of repercussion, and Meyers agreed. "Let's be honest," he said. "The main reason airline travel is so awful is that we the customers are okay with it being awful, as long as the ticket prices are low enough. If there was an airline that offered $50 round-trip tickets to any destination in America as long as the pilot could open-hand slap one passenger of his choosing in the face, that airline would never have an empty seat." The solution to out-of-control airlines will likely have to come from the government, Meyers said, but don't expect anything soon; President Trump told U.S. airline executives he will "roll back burdensome regulations" and also promised to privatize air traffic control, and has already paused a proposal that would require more disclosure on passenger fees. Find out more about deregulation and how the skies became so unfriendly in the video below. Catherine Garcia
A special bond is developing between the dogs at Dharma Rescue in Southern California and local kids and adults with disabilities.
Most of the dogs are partially paralyzed after sustaining injuries or enduring abuse by their previous owners, and have received special customized wheelchairs that allow them to move quickly outside. They are being trained as therapy dogs, and spend time at hospitals, schools, and the Advantage Day Program in Torrance. There, the therapy dogs snuggle with special needs adults and go on walks. "They're giving them kisses, they want to be pet, they want to be loved," Cherisse Anel, activities director, told ABC 7. "To them, there is no disability."
The dogs at Dharma Rescue are available for adoption, and their personalities make them hard to resist. "They are not upset about being paralyzed," Dharma Rescue's Susan Fulcher told ABC 7. "They can walk into a room and just own it." Catherine Garcia
President Trump isn't the only one with thoughts on Hillary Clinton's re-emergence in a public forum on Tuesday. But while Trump and most of the other chatter about Clinton's interview focused on her thoughts about why she lost the election, The Daily Show's Trevor Noah began by looking at Clinton's wit. "Hillary Clinton finally came out of the woods for an interview with Christiane Amanpour at a conference in New York, and you could tell Hillary's been spending time deep in that forest, because she clearly found some shade," he said Tuesday night, playing some clips. "Damn, Hillary was in form today. She did so much dissing, all of the memes just joined her on stage."
Noah also played some footage of Clinton discussing North Korea and health care. "I will say this: After 100 days of President Trump, it was pretty refreshing to hear a politician talk in full sentences about complicated issues," he said. "I didn't realize how much I'd missed hearing sentences with a beginning, middle, and end." But then he, too, offered his thoughts on why the woman he called "the overqualified presidential candidate" lost.
"As exciting as it was to see Hillary back in the mix, it didn't take long to be reminded why she didn't connect with so many American voters," he said, playing a clip of her discussing employment and economic development and sectors. "The fact is, we've all been inundated by cable news' fake excitement and sound bite-iness for so long that I don't think Hillary Clinton or a candidate like her could ever connect with people. Because say what you want about Donald Trump, but he doesn't bore you. Listening to Hillary talk after getting used to Trump is like getting an iPhone after owning a Samsung. You know the iPhone won't explode, but you miss the unpredictability." He finished with another analogy, beginning: "Today felt like America saw the one that got away." And you can watch where that goes below. Peter Weber
It took him a good nine or so hours to react, but President Trump finally responded — in the third person — to comments Hillary Clinton made about the 2016 presidential election on Tuesday afternoon.
At the Women for Women International event in New York, Clinton told the moderator, CNN's Christiane Amanpour, that while she takes "absolute personal responsibility" for her loss, she also believed her campaign's momentum came to a screeching halt when FBI Director James Comey wrote in a letter to Congress on Oct. 28 that the bureau was reopening its investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. That, and WikiLeaks releasing emails stolen from her campaign chairman, John Podesta, "raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off," she said.
Trump does not agree with Clinton's assessment. Shortly before 11 p.m. ET, he tweeted: "FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony…" Trump finished his thought in a second tweet 15 minutes later, switching to the third person: "…Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?" Perhaps it's just time to go to bed. Catherine Garcia
The Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, is cutting ties with the Girl Scouts, because the organization is "no longer a compatible partner in helping us form young women with the virtues and values of the Gospel."
Kansas City Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann made the announcement on Monday. Naumann said the Girl Scouts promote "programs and material reflective of many of the troubling trends in our secular culture," like contraception, and gave Catholic parishes that host troops two options: They can either "quickly" phase out meetings, or let Scout members "graduate" over time and not replace them. This isn't the first time the archdiocese has targeted the group; in January, it said that at the end of the school year, Girl Scout cookie sales would be banned on Catholic school and parish properties.
Naumann suggested that instead of Girl Scouts, Catholic parents could send their children to meetings of American Heritage Girls, which bills itself as the "premier national character development organization for girls ages 5 to 18 that embraces Christian values and encourages family involvement." They do not sell Thin Mints. Catherine Garcia
The Texas police officer who shot and killed a black teenager on Saturday night as he drove away from a party has been fired, Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber announced Tuesday.
Without elaborating, Haber also said that the officer, Roy Oliver, who joined the department in 2011, violated several departmental policies during the incident. Jordan Edwards, 15, was shot in the head and later died at a hospital after Oliver fired multiple rounds from a rifle into the vehicle he was riding in. Edwards, two of his brothers, and friends had been at a party in the Dallas suburb when police arrived due to noise complaints. The police originally said the officers were inside when they heard gunshots outside, and that caused people to flee the scene. The car Edwards was in was backing up toward officers in an "aggressive manner," police claimed, and Oliver was giving verbal commands to stop, but when the car kept going, he opened fire.
On Monday, Haber said this was an inaccurate description of events, and after viewing dash-cam footage, it was apparent the car was driving away when Oliver opened fire. "I made a mistake and I apologized for it," Haber said Tuesday. Edwards' family said in a statement they are glad Oliver was fired and thanked Haber for his "commendable strides toward justice," but said there "remains a long road ahead." Catherine Garcia
The Department of Justice is not expected to bring civil rights charges against police officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who shot and killed a black man outside a convenience store last summer, because there is not enough evidence of intentional wrongdoing, people with information on the matter told NBC News Tuesday.
On July 5, 2016, Alton Sterling, 37, was selling CDs outside of the store when he was tackled by police officers. Authorities say the officers were looking for a man who had threatened someone with a gun, and Sterling matched his description. Officers said Sterling had a gun and was allegedly trying to reach for it during the scuffle, which ended in Sterling being shot. The incident was caught on video, and critics argue the footage does not show Sterling reaching for a weapon and Louisiana is an open carry state.
The shooting sparked several days of protests and more than 150 people were arrested. It's likely the case will now go to the state attorney general's office. Law enforcement sources told NBC News the decision not to move forward with charges in Sterling's death was made by career prosecutors and investigators, but Rashad Robinson, the executive director of the advocacy group Color of Change, is pinning the move on Attorney General Jeff Sessions. "There is no way to misinterpret the message that Jeff Sessions sent today: Black lives do not matter," Robinson said in a statement. Catherine Garcia