Democrats and Republicans agree that people with pre-existing conditions should be federally protected
As Republicans rally their ranks for a potential second go at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, their voters break with one major provision in the redrafted bill: Allowing states to opt-out of requiring insurers to cover customers with pre-existing conditions. Requiring federal protections for people with pre-existing conditions is a provision that is mostly agreed upon between Democrats and Republicans, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll has found, with only 38 percent of voters saying states should individually be able to opt-out of the protections.
"Fifty-two percent of Democrats and 48 percent of Republicans oppose allowing states to opt-out of requiring insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions," explained Morning Consult's chief research officer, Kyle Dropp. "In this polarized political climate, this is one issue where Democrats and Republicans largely agree."
Even President Trump has taken issue with the opt-out option in his party's bill, telling Bloomberg on Monday: "I want it to be good for sick people. It's not in its final form right now. It will be every bit as good on preexisting conditions as ObamaCare."
Overall, most voters want federal standards for their health insurance. Forty-six percent said the government should have overarching standards for the minimum coverage an insurer must provide, with 38 saying the decision should be made on a state-by-state basis.
The poll, conducted April 27-30, reached 1,998 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent. Jeva Lange
The GOP's Affordable Health Care Act isn't officially dead yet, but it seems to be ailing badly, with center-right House Republicans spooked by an amendment that would give states a route to gutting protections for people with pre-existing conditions. House Speaker Paul Ryan insisted Tuesday that the bill wouldn't do that, but he was publicly contradicted by several House Republicans. One Obama White House alumnus had a theory about the AHCA losing altitude on Tuesday, telling Mike Allen at Axios Tuesday night that, in Allen's words, "Jimmy Kimmel killed the Republicans' already shaky efforts to revive the House's health-care reform."
On Monday night, an emotionally raw, sometimes crying Kimmel told his audience about the birth last week of his son, who has a congenital heart defect, and how nurses and doctors caught it and saved the boy's life. He ended his story with a nonpartisan plea to protect people with pre-existing conditions. So far, more than 7 million people have watched the video on YouTube, and the video was mentioned on the House floor and tweeted by former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, among others, and also by former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.), who told Kimmel that "your sad story doesn't obligate me or anybody else to pay for somebody else's health care."
Allen wanted to know just how "viral" that Kimmel clip was, so he asked reporter Sara Fischer, who covers media trends. The answer: Very. On Facebook, for example, "Kimmel's monologue clip received over 14 million views and 230,000 reactions in less than 24 hours," Axios reports. "His posts typically don't receive more than 1 million views."
Sometimes a viral video can change a debate, or at least galvanize one side — John Oliver's symposium on net neutrality comes to mind. But as the Oliver example shows, such successes can be fleeting. So if House Republicans don't partially repeal ObamaCare this week, they might still get another shot — even if the national debate about pre-existing conditions has inexorably changed. Peter Weber
Republican leaders have been trying to reassure the critical number of House Republicans worried that the current health-care bill would "torpedo" protections for people with pre-existing conditions, as Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) put it on Tuesday, in part by insisting that very few states would actually use the allowed waivers to scrap "essential health benefits" or rules preventing insurers from charging more due to pre-existing conditions. But to paraphrase President Trump, health care is complicated, and even one state messing with the essential benefits guaranteed under the Affordable Care Act could affect health insurance nationwide, says health economist Matthew Fielder at the Brookings Institution.
"In particular, a single state's decision to weaken or eliminate its essential health benefit standards could weaken or effectively eliminate the ACA's guarantee of protection against catastrophic costs for people with coverage through large employer plans in every state," he writes. ObamaCare bans limits on annual and lifetime health expenditures and requires insurance plans to cap out-of-pocket costs, but only for the defined essential health benefits. If these benefits are eliminated partially or completely, Fielder says, so are the cost protections for those benefits.
Most Americans have health coverage through work, and roughly 115 million of them through large employer plans, Fielder writes. These plans typically "cover individuals working in multiple states," and "current regulations and guidance permit large employer plans to apply any state's definition of essential health benefits for the purposes of determining the scope of the ban on annual and lifetime limits and the requirement to cap out-of-pocket spending." He continues:
Suppose that even one state secured a waiver that allowed it to drop maternity services, mental health services, or prescription drugs from the definition of essential health benefits — a plausible scenario since these services were commonly not covered in individual market plans prior to the ACA and since waivers would be easy to obtain. In this case, a large employer plan that wanted to impose an annual or lifetime on limit on these services could simply adopt that state's definition of essential health benefits. ... In a more extreme, but still plausible, scenario in which even one state elected to completely eliminate its essential health benefit standards, the requirement to provide these protections would effectively disappear entirely for large employer plans nationwide. [Fielder, Brookings Institution]
Trump could pretty easily fix this but probably wouldn't, Fielder says. You can read more at Brookings. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert thinks Hillary Clinton accidentally revealed the real reason she lost in November
Hillary Clinton traveled out of the woods and into Manhattan on Tuesday, appearing at a Women for Women International forum moderated by CNN's Christiane Amanpour, who asked Clinton if she thinks sexism still exists. Clinton laughed. "Asking Hillary Clinton if sexism exists is like asking Serena Williams if she's heard of this tennis thing," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "She's aware of the situation."
The big news, though was Clinton talking about why she lost to Donald Trump. She pointed to interference from WikiLeaks/Russia and FBI Director James Comey, "but Hillary may have accidentally revealed why she really lost," Colbert said, pointing out that Clinton said the election was on Oct. 28. "No, it was on Nov. 8, ma'am," he said. "That explains everything: 'Well, Oct. 29 is here and I'm not president. Well, I guess I can stop campaigning in Michigan and Wisconsin!'" He apologized for his underprepared Clinton impersonation.
In the end, Clinton took absolute personal responsibility for her loss. Colbert sighed: "So she made mistakes, publicly recognized them, and owned up to her shortcomings — no wonder she lost. That's totally unpresidential." But just as he was finding the silver lining — campaign 2016 is at least over — he played (and critiqued) Trump's actual, real-life first 2020 campaign ad. Peter Weber
President Trump's top advisers are split on whether Trump should pull out of the global Paris climate agreement signed in 2015, but after two meetings — one with relevant Cabinet officials and top aides last Thursday and another with administration lawyers on Monday — those advocating for scrapping the landmark deal "have gained the upper hand," The Washington Post reports, citing "participants in the discussions and those briefed on the deliberations."
The momentum away from staying in the climate pact reportedly started with White House counsel Don McGahn, who is arguing that staying in the agreement will cause legal headaches for Trump as he works to unwind former President Barack Obama's clear-energy programs; State Department lawyers, previous White House counsels, and international diplomats strenuously disagree with that interpretation, saying nothing in the Paris accord prevents any of the 194 signatory nations from reducing targets for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.
Along with McGahn, chief strategist Stephen Bannon and EPA chief Scott Pruitt are in favor of pulling out of the accord, while economic adviser Gary Kohn, daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are said to back sticking with the Paris climate pact. Now, "this is solely down to the big dogs in the West Wing," an industry source tells Axios. "Support staff has been told to stand down and the president will sort it out with input from the Bannons, Cohns, and Kushners of the world." Trump has said he will make a decision in a few weeks, before a G7 meeting at the end of May. Peter Weber
"President Trump had an official call with Vladimir Putin today," Stephen Colbert noted on Tuesday's Late Show. "I hear the call was tense. But let's face it, that's how performance reviews usually go." After raising an eyebrow at Putin being the voice of calm restraint on North Korea, Colbert took a minute to assess the state of the GOP health-care bill. It's not going well, again. It's like losing this vote is some kind of pre-existing condition for these guys," he said.
The problem for the GOP is that moderates are balking at scrapping protections for people with pre-existing conditions. "If you've got a pre-existing condition, you can 'technically' get health care, you just may not be able to afford it," Colbert explained. "Like how I can 'technically' can hire Bruce Springsteen to play my birthday party, but I can only afford Brice Stringstone."
Also domestically, "Trump wants to be able to sue the press — he wants to be able to take lawsuits out against people who say things about him," Colbert said. "Of course, Trump himself would never engage in libel — just ask Crooked Hillary or Lyin' Ted. There's only one problem with changing the libel laws," the Constitution. Reince Preibus says they're looking into changing that. "They want to get rid of the First Amendment?" Colbert asked. "Stop the presses — seriously, stop the presses. And I can confirm, the administration is looking into changing the First Amendment, because I have Trump's rewritten version of the Constitution right here." You can see Trump's new first three amendments below. Peter Weber
If House Republican leaders convince all roughly 22 uncommitted and undecided GOP lawmakers to support the current version of the American Health Care Act (AHCA), they could probably pass the bill before leaving for an 11-day break on Friday. As of Tuesday night, they don't have a vote scheduled. After days of personal lobbying by House Speaker Paul Ryan, President Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence, a few Republican holdouts have switched to yes, including Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.).
But GOP leaders have also suffered some defections, including Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.) and, on Tuesday, Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), a former chairman of the committee that wrote several ObamaCare repeal bills and an influential GOP voice on health care. Upton, like Long and other mostly center-right holdouts, expressed concern about provisions in the current version of the AHCA that would potentially allow insurers in states that requested waivers to charge people with pre-existing conditions more for insurance, pricing some of them out of the market. On a radio show, Upton said the current bill "torpedoes" safeguards for people with pre-existing conditions, even as Ryan was trying to assure members it doesn't.
Ryan is working on a new amendment to ease concerns in his caucus about pre-existing conditions, and it could be released Wednesday, Politico reports; some House Republicans say they're hearing that one "tweak" would add billions more to high-risk pools run by states, essentially the actuarial version of quarantining people with large health-care bills like cancer patients and diabetics. Trump will also host opponents at the White House Wednesday, trying to flip enough no votes to schedule a House vote on Thursday.
Still, "a sense of gloom settled over House Republicans on Tuesday" as the prospects for an AHCA vote before lawmakers return to face constituents receded, Politico says. "Even several GOP whips tasked with drumming up support for the bill said Monday night they have not yet made up their minds on whether to support the revised American Health Care Act." And on Monday night, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made an emotional father's plea for protecting people with pre-existing conditions, like his infant son, Billy. As of Tuesday night, 6.5 million people had watched it on YouTube, including former President Barack Obama, who tweeted out his thanks and congratulations on the new addition to Kimmel's family. You can learn more in the CNN discussion below. Peter Weber
Listen to Seth Meyers explain how airline deregulation brought us to the hellscape we have today
During a congressional hearing on Tuesday, lawmakers grilled airline executives on what is going on in their industry and ways they can change following several terrible events in recent weeks — people being dragged off planes, flight attendants and passengers getting into brawls, every single meal served on every single flight.
On Tuesday's Late Night, Seth Meyers examined what 40 years of government deregulation has done to the airline industry, and it's not pretty. Air travel was once exclusively for the wealthy and privileged, Meyers said, but after former President Jimmy Carter signed the Airline Deregulation Act in 1978, it removed government control of prices and routes, and tickets were no longer artificially high. This was good for travelers who didn't have a lot of money and needed to get places fast, but the cheaper fares also made it so the airlines had to come up with ways to make up for lost income — the seats became smaller, for example, and the food became inedible or nonexistent. "Remember the Mile High Club?" Meyers asked. "There was a time where people actually wanted to have sex in an airplane bathroom."
Experts say that now, companies don't have any fear of repercussion, and Meyers agreed. "Let's be honest," he said. "The main reason airline travel is so awful is that we the customers are okay with it being awful, as long as the ticket prices are low enough. If there was an airline that offered $50 round-trip tickets to any destination in America as long as the pilot could open-hand slap one passenger of his choosing in the face, that airline would never have an empty seat." The solution to out-of-control airlines will likely have to come from the government, Meyers said, but don't expect anything soon; President Trump told U.S. airline executives he will "roll back burdensome regulations" and also promised to privatize air traffic control, and has already paused a proposal that would require more disclosure on passenger fees. Find out more about deregulation and how the skies became so unfriendly in the video below. Catherine Garcia