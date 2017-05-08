Bill Clinton is writing a suspense novel with James Patterson

James Patterson is the bestselling mystery writer behind the Alex Cross series. Bill Clinton is a former president of the United States. Together, they are the authors of a new political thriller.

Yes, really.

On Monday, Patterson and Clinton announced their collaboration on a novel titled — what else? — The President Is Missing. It will be published jointly in June 2018 by Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Company.

Here are some more details from the announcement:

The President Is Missing will offer readers a unique amalgam of intrigue, suspense, and behind-the-scenes global drama from the highest corridors of power. It will be informed by insider details that only a president can know. "Working on a book about a sitting president — drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works — has been a lot of fun," said Clinton. "And working with Jim has been terrific. I've been a fan of his for a very long time."

Jeva Lange