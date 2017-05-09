Team Trump is still gloating about Hillary's concession. The election was 6 months ago.

President Trump isn't the only one still thinking about a long-gone election. On Tuesday, White House director of social media Dan Scavino teased an image of an incoming call to Kellyanne Conway's phone from Hillary Clinton's aide, Huma Abedin, on 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.
"I have on video [and] will share that in the near future," Scavino tweeted.
Screen shot via @KellyannePolls cell phone- of Huma's call at 2:30amE....6 months ago. I have on video & will share that in the near future. pic.twitter.com/Mzy2o8XXwQ
— Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) May 9, 2017
Conway also jumped in:
#memories.
Hey, @DanScavino, has EVERYONE "accepted the election results" yet? https://t.co/pYo0TfvyqF
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) May 9, 2017
In November, Conway recalled to CNN's New Day: "My phone rang, It was Huma Abedin. I was happy to talk with her. I had a nice exchange with Huma, whom I respect very much. And she said, 'Secretary Clinton would like to talk to Mr. Trump.' So I handed him the phone and they had maybe a one-minute conversation." Jeva Lange
Spicer claims the White House didn't act immediately on Flynn warning because Yates is a 'political opponent'
White Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that the Trump administration waited weeks to heed former acting Attorney General Sally Yates' warning about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn because Yates was "a political opponent." Claiming without evidence that Yates, a longtime Department of Justice employee appointed in the Bush era, was a "strong supporter of Clinton," Spicer argued it would have been "pretty irrational" if the White House "dismissed somebody because a political opponent of the president had made an utterance."
Yates testified Monday before Congress that she warned the White House on Jan. 26 that Flynn was "compromised with respect to the Russians" because the Kremlin knew he'd misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversation with a Russian ambassador. Flynn was fired on Feb. 13. Becca Stanek
President Trump has approved a plan to further arm Kurdish YPG fighters in Syria, the Pentagon confirmed Tuesday. The heavier arms will allow the fighters to help in the fight to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from the Islamic State.
Trump's approval comes in spite of strong opposition from Turkey, a key NATO ally. Reuters reported that Turkey sees the Kurdish fighters "as an extension of PKK militia waging an insurgency on Turkish soil."
American military commanders, however, have long pushed for the fighters to be armed, as The New York Times noted YPG "contains some of the most experienced fighters among the Syrian force" fighting ISIS. Becca Stanek
Humans' supposedly ancient relative might not actually be that old. New research has revealed that Homo naledi, a human relative first discovered two years ago in South Africa, may have actually still been roaming the Earth when humans appeared.
Scientists originally thought the fossils of the species they'd uncovered in a South African cave system were as old as 2.5 million years. Now that the sediments the fossils were found in have been dated, that estimate is between 236,000 and 335,000 years. That means Homo naledi and Homo sapiens could have co-existed in Africa some 300,000 years ago. "No one thought that a small-brained, primitive hominin could extend down through time this long and that period is exactly the moment when we thought modern humans were arising here in Africa," said Lee Berger, project leader for Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand.
Researchers have revealed that Homo naledi is far younger than its bizarrely primitive body would suggest https://t.co/5U1z9cGFEm
— National Geographic (@NatGeo) May 9, 2017
Examinations of Homo naledi fossils revealed a species with a brain "much smaller than humans', suggesting the creatures were more primitive," Time reported. The species does appear to have "human-like feet and curved hands with opposable thumbs."
Scientists aren't yet sure how humans and the species may have interacted. "Could there have been gene exchange between Homo naledi and early Homo sapiens?" Berger told Reuters. "It's entirely possible." Becca Stanek
South Korea has elected a new president, but if you live in the United States, you probably didn't hear that news reported in the form of an epic, extended Game of Thrones animation. In South Korea, though, the national television channel SBS kept the public up to date on exit poll results by depicting the candidates as Game of Thrones characters:
역시 한국에서 제일 재밌는 방송은 선거방송임 pic.twitter.com/3PLG53EOD5
— SRNT (@SRNT00) May 9, 2017
SBS's colorful coverage did not stop there:
I'm 99% sure the Korean TV networks asked the presidential candidates to dab so they can create this piece of masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/J3Q6oDiFla
— Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) May 9, 2017
SBS gives the South Korean presidential candidates the Pokemon Go treatment. pic.twitter.com/tkklh00Ovj
— Only in Korea (@oinkorea) May 9, 2017
Rocky tribute from SBS #koreaelection #korea pic.twitter.com/bG3cq6Wipm
— Annabelle Ambrose (@annabellekorea) May 9, 2017
By the time the polls closed Tuesday night in South Korea, exit polls showed an easy victory for Moon Jae-in of the left-leaning Democratic Party. Jeva Lange
If you're heading to Europe this summer, you'll want to pack a good book in your bag, as the Department of Homeland Security could soon ban all electronics bigger than a cell phone from the cabins of transatlantic flights, CBS News reports. The ban is already in place for flights to and from certain regions of the Middle East and North Africa after intelligence reports that al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is developing ways to hide explosives in batteries and battery compartments.
Aviation expert Alex Macheras is confident the ban will come into effect "in a few weeks." In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said: "We have not made any decisions on expanding the electronics ban. However, we are continuously assessing security directives based on intelligence and will make changes when necessary to keep travelers safe."
If the ban is instated, all laptops, tablets, DVD players, and cameras will be required to be stored in checked bags. Jeva Lange
Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) is running for governor of Idaho in 2018, he confirmed Tuesday. A founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, Labrador said he will complete his term in the House while running for governor.
Labrador made headlines recently after he declared at a town hall that "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care." He later walked back that remark, which he admitted "wasn't very elegant." He was a top contender to be President Trump's secretary of interior, and he also scored a Twitter shout-out from Trump after he and his House Freedom Caucus colleagues opposed Republicans' first iteration of the American Health Care Act. Trump suggested that if it weren't for Labrador and his cohorts, Americans would have "great" health care and "massive tax cuts and reform."
There had long been speculation about whether Labrador would run. In a statement Tuesday, Labrador said he'd decided to go for it because Idaho "needs a proven conservative leader who will stand against the special interests and politicians that have picked the winners and losers in our state Capitol for too long."
The Huffington Post reported that Labrador's seat in the House likely will not flip to a Democrat. Becca Stanek
Anyone who has ever ordered a large popcorn just for themselves knows that gobbling delicious handfuls of salt makes you thirsty. Or does it? New research on Russians training for space travel has turned everything we know about sodium on its head — in fact, the results appear to indicate that eating salt actually makes you not thirsty at all, but hungry.
"[The study] is just very novel and fascinating," kidney specialist Dr. Melanie Hoenig told The New York Times.
Cosmonauts live in highly controlled facilities to simulate the experience of traveling in space, and scientists dedicate long hours to studying participants' physiology. Dr. Jens Titze first noticed curious and unexplainable fluctuations in crew members' urine levels in 1994, and in 2006 he got a chance to explore his hypothesis.
Titze realized that when crew members ate high-sodium diets, they drank less in the long run but their urine volume increased, indicating bodies were producing water when salt intake was high. By experimenting on mice, Titze realized that the more salt he doled out, the less water the animals drank as increased levels of glucocorticoid hormones worked to break down fat and muscle to produce water internally. Because such a process requires a lot of energy, though, salt led both the crew members and mice to eat more food when on high-salt diets.
But what about that popcorn? Dr. Mark Zeidel, who wrote a companion editorial to Titze's study, told The New York Times that "people and animals get thirsty because salt-detecting neurons in the mouth stimulate an urge to drink. This kind of 'thirst' may have nothing to do with the body's actual need for water." Jeva Lange