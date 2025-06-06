Quiz of The Week: 31 May – 6 June

Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. Ukraine's "Operation Spider's Web" assault on multiple Russian airbases involved how many drones?

62

90

117

145



2. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced plans to rename a navy vessel named after which figure?

Harvey Milk

Booker T. Washington

Jimmy Carter

Susan B. Anthony



3. Who will be South Korea's next president after winning Tuesday's election?

Kim Moon-soo

Lee Jun-seok

Han Duck-soo

Lee Jae-myung



4. Which country has apparently surpassed Australia to become the world's sweariest nation?

United Kingdom

United States

Ireland

New Zealand



5. Which online platform has gone up for sale at a reported price of $8 billion?

OnlyFans

Snapchat

Pinterest

Tinder



6. Donald Trump reinstated a blanket ban on citizens of how many countries entering the US?

10

12

15

17



7. The government of which EU country has collapsed after the far-right withdrew its support from the coalition?

Sweden

The Netherlands

Belgium

Poland



8. New research has found that women who drink what beverage age more healthily?

Coffee

Tea

Orange juice

Wine



9. A man has been arrested for damaging which legendary historical attraction?

Angkor Wat

Great Sphinx of Giza

Sistine Chapel

Terracotta Army



10. Which Italian volcano erupted on Monday?

Stromboli

Etna

Vesuvius

Ischia

1. 117

Ukraine's coordinated strikes on four Russian airbases – believed to have inflicted billions of dollars' worth of damage – took 18 months to plan, and involved smuggling the drones to staging sites deep inside Russian territory. Vladimir Putin has vowed to take revenge for the attack, and for a separate Ukrainian strike on a road and rail bridge in occupied Crimea.

2. Harvey Milk

Hegseth has ordered the US navy to rename the USNS Harvey Milk, removing the name of the pioneering gay rights activist, who was also a Korean War navy veteran. An internal memo defended the change as a move to align with Donald Trump's objectives to "reestablish the warrior culture".

3. Lee Jae-myung

Lee, who represents the centre-left Democratic Party, saw off right-wing challenger Kim Moon-soo in an election that took place exactly seven months after former president Yoon Suk Yeol attempted to declare martial law and was subsequently impeached. A little more than 79% of eligible voters cast their ballot – the highest turnout in almost 20 years.

4. United States

The US has overtaken Australia as the world's sweariest nation, according to a University of Queensland study. After analysing 1.7 billion words of online content from 20 English-speaking countries, researchers found Americans use profanity most frequently online, followed by the UK and Australia.

5. OnlyFans

The platform for X-rated content creators generated revenues of $6.6 billion (£4.8 billion) in the year to November 2023. But despite its eye-watering profits, investors remain wary of the reputational risk of being associated with the brand – not just for its raunchy content, but for damaging stories linking the platform to exploitation and inadequate age verification.

6. 12

Donald Trump revived his first-term travel ban targeting mostly African and Middle Eastern countries, plus three in the Americas. He has also blocked nearly all foreign students from entering the US to attend Harvard. He "justified" the ban by citing high visa overstay rates, "deficient" screening standards and a recent attack on a Jewish group unrelated to the affected nations.

7. The Netherlands

Geert Wilders pulled his Freedom Party out of the ruling coalition that has governed the country for the last 11 months, accusing his coalition partners of obstructing the party's hard-right agenda on immigration. Prime Minister Dick Schoof is to remain on a caretaker basis until a new election is held.

8. Coffee

A Harvard study that tracked nearly 50,000 women over 32 years found that those who drank caffeinated coffee were significantly more likely to maintain physical, mental and cognitive wellbeing into their 70s and older. No similar benefits were found for tea or decaffeinated coffee.

9. Terracotta Army

A 30-year-old man vaulted over a railing to access the enclosure where thousands of terracotta warriors "guard" the vast mausoleum of Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of China. The unidentified intruder, who was reportedly suffering from mental health issues, then proceeded to jostle and push the priceless statues, which are more than 1,000 years old.

10. Etna

One of the world's most active volcanoes, Etna erupted in plumes of smoke and outpourings of lava on Monday. Warnings had been issued well in advance; nobody was injured and planes continued to land and depart from nearby Catania airport.