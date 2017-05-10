Trump will host Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for a closed-door meeting today

President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey about 10 minutes before Stephen Colbert took the stage to tape Tuesday's Late Show, so all those live shows really paid off. He began by noting the irony of Trump firing Comey for hurting Hillary Clinton during the election, in his Trump voice: "Thanks for the presidency, Jimmy. Now don't let the door hit you where the Electoral College split ya."

Colbert read Trump's letter to Comey, which alleged that Comey had told him three times that he is not under investigation. "Does everything have to be about him?" he asked, switching into Trump voice again: "While I greatly appreciate you telling me that I am amazing lover, I am leaving you for a younger woman, on the advice of the Department of Justice." Colbert promised more Trump-Comey jokes on Wednesday night's show, after "they scramble to cover this whole thing up," adding, "but speaking over cover-ups, this whole Trump campaign-Russia tie thing will not go away, no matter how many times Trump tweets that the whole thing has gone away."

Colbert spent the next few minutes catching up on the developments in the Russia investigation, including the testimony of former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and other news. "We learned that during their first meeting after the election, Obama warned Trump about hiring Flynn — and it was just as effective as Obama warning America about hiring Trump," Colbert said. Trump seems unswayed by the revelations, too, at least on Twitter. Still, Colbert had some advice: "Mr. President, a little tip: When you put 'no evidence' in quotes, it really makes you seem 'innocent.'"