Trump brags it only took him a short period to understand 'everything there was to know about health care'

President Trump possesses the amazing ability to learn everything there is to know about certain subjects in a short period of time. Among the things Trump claims he knows more about than anyone else are: social media, taxes, money, the U.S. system of government, Sen. Cory Booker, and the "horror of nuclear."

In a wide-ranging interview with Time, Trump added that it only took him a short period of time to become an expert on health care, too:

[Deal making in business and deal making in Washington are] never different. I think it's never different. It's always the same. You have to know your subject. And that would be the misconception of misconceptions for that. I mean, it's not that I — look, I always had health care for my company. But it's not that I — it was just something that wasn't high on my list. I had people that negotiated for my company. But in a short period of time I understood everything there was to know about health care. And we did the right negotiating, and actually it's a very interesting subject. [Time]

But being president isn't a walk in the park. "I used to get the credit in business but [in politics] they want to belittle everything you do," Trump said. "Business is easier because you put something up, it's good, whatever. But politics is tough." Read Trump's interview at Time. Jeva Lange