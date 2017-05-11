Trump brags it only took him a short period to understand 'everything there was to know about health care'
President Trump possesses the amazing ability to learn everything there is to know about certain subjects in a short period of time. Among the things Trump claims he knows more about than anyone else are: social media, taxes, money, the U.S. system of government, Sen. Cory Booker, and the "horror of nuclear."
In a wide-ranging interview with Time, Trump added that it only took him a short period of time to become an expert on health care, too:
[Deal making in business and deal making in Washington are] never different. I think it's never different. It's always the same. You have to know your subject. And that would be the misconception of misconceptions for that. I mean, it's not that I — look, I always had health care for my company. But it's not that I — it was just something that wasn't high on my list. I had people that negotiated for my company.
But in a short period of time I understood everything there was to know about health care. And we did the right negotiating, and actually it's a very interesting subject. [Time]
But being president isn't a walk in the park. "I used to get the credit in business but [in politics] they want to belittle everything you do," Trump said. "Business is easier because you put something up, it's good, whatever. But politics is tough." Read Trump's interview at Time. Jeva Lange
No surprise here — President Trump reportedly decided to fire FBI Director James Comey while watching the news.
Fox & Friends' Steve Doocy explained Thursday that "Mr. Trump came up with a plan on how to do this while watching television over the weekend at Bedminister when he was watching the Sunday shows. He said I've got an idea. And then the next day [Deputy Attorney General] Mr. Rod Rosenstein came in on an item unrelated and they talked about it they came up with a letter the next day."
"And the next day after that Mr. Comey was gone," Doocy added. Watch below. Jeva Lange
Aetna announced Wednesday that it would stop offering ObamaCare health insurance coverage next year in Delaware and Nebraska, the only two states where it is still participating in the Affordable Care Act's individual insurance market. Aetna had already announced it was pulling out of Virginia and Iowa after exiting several other states in 2016. Rival insurers Humana and UnitedHealth Group also have dropped out of most of the government subsidized individual health insurance exchanges. House Republicans voted last week to repeal and replace key elements of ObamaCare, although the measure faces tougher opposition in the Senate. Harold Maass
Pity the person who gets nominated by President Trump to fill the gaping, open role of FBI director. "That person will face a potentially brutal nomination hearing, as many Republicans and Democrats will use the hearings to vent their frustration over the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections," Politico Playbook reports.
Unless, of course, that person happens to be a former colleague. New Hampshire media is buzzing that its former Republican senator, Kelly Ayotte, who narrowly lost her seat in November to a Democrat, could be on the short list for succeeding ousted FBI Director James Comey.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Fox News that there are many good candidates for the role, but he considered a nomination of Ayotte to be an "excellent choice." Ayotte "does have a law enforcement background, having served as New Hampshire's attorney general before joining the U.S. Senate," NECN writes. "She has had a complicated relationship with Trump, first backing him and then backing away from him during her re-election campaign last year. But she worked closely with him to help usher Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch through the Senate confirmation process."
The underlying story, though, might be that Trump fired Comey without a replacement in mind. He is reportedly in the process of "soliciting suggestions," top Republicans told Politico. Jeva Lange
Did you know President Trump invented the phrase "priming the pump?" He did so in the last few days, actually, according to himself:
[The Economist]: ... It's OK if the tax plan increases the deficit?
[President Trump}: It is OK, because it won't increase it for long. You may have two years where you'll … you understand the expression "prime the pump"?
Yes.
We have to prime the pump.
It's very Keynesian.
We're the highest-taxed nation in the world. Have you heard that expression before, for this particular type of an event?
Priming the pump?
Yeah, have you heard it?
Yes.
Have you heard that expression used before? Because I haven't heard it. I mean, I just … I came up with it a couple of days ago and I thought it was good. It's what you have to do.
It's…
Yeah, what you have to do is you have to put something in before you can get something out. [The Economist]
Trump has actually used the phrase "priming the pump" longer ago than just "a couple of days," such as this time in December:
…including this interview in December https://t.co/0zKnNxK2Mz pic.twitter.com/pkdCfCc140
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 11, 2017
And then there is the fact that The American Heritage Idioms Dictionary writes "in the late 1800s ["priming the pump"] originally was used for pouring liquid into a pump to expel the air and make it work. In the 1930s it was applied to government efforts to stimulate the economy and thereafter was applied to other undertakings."
Of course, the authors of The American Heritage Idioms Dictionary must be mistaken. The president himself says so. Jeva Lange
Rep. Tom MacArthur met with livid constituents for the first time since he resuscitated the GOP health bill
Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.) held his first town hall on Wednesday night since his amendment on pre-existing conditions revived the GOP health-care bill, leading to its passage in the House. He took questions from his constituents for nearly five hours in Willingboro, and it was not a friendly crowd — not that he'd expected it to be. Before the town hall, his office had noted that Willingboro is 73 percent black and had only given him 12 percent of its vote last fall, points he reiterated during the town hall.
MacArthur fielded a series of questions about President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey (he said he wasn't in favor of an independent investigation, yet, but he also said "I didn't come here to defend the president tonight"), but most of his constituents wanted to talk about health care. Many of them blamed him for, as one man put it, bringing the American Health Care Act "back from death." One woman shouted, "My blood will be on your hands," and when MacArthur said he was happy that ObamaCare expanded insurance coverage but "I'm looking at an insurance market that is collapsing," a man yelled out, "That's because you drilled holes in it!" There were a lot of calls for switching to a single-payer system.
Another constituent noted the AHCA includes big cuts to Medicaid and slightly bigger tax cuts that primarily benefit the super wealthy, giving as an example the $37,000 a year MacArthur, a former insurance executive, would save under the law. MacArthur disagreed with the assessment of the bill. "This isn't tax cuts for the rich — this is tax cuts for everybody!" he said, explaining that it zeroes out taxes and income on profits from stock investments. You can get a flavor of what The Washington Post's David Weigel called the "toxic" environment in the CNN report below. Peter Weber
One of the oddest parts of President Trump's short letter informing FBI Director James Comey that he'd been "terminated," purportedly on the advice of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and especially Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, was when Trump noted his great appreciation that Comey had informed him "on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation."
Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) found that assertion "bizarre" and a reason to establish an independent commission on Russia's role in the 2016 election; comedian Stephen Colbert said it was "like carving your alibi on the murder weapon." One Comey associate told The Wall Street Journal that the idea of Comey telling Trump he isn't under investigation "is literally farcical."
Informing Trump about an ongoing criminal investigation involving him and his associates would violate longstanding Justice Department policies — though, to be fair, Comey's violation of Justice Department policies was the stated rationale for his firing. Still, regarding Trump's claim about Comey exonerating him to his face, "people familiar with the matter said that statement is not accurate, although they would not say how it was inaccurate," The Washington Post reports. On Tuesday night, Comey associates were more specific to The Wall Street Journal:
[Comey] was careful not to release information to the president about the ongoing probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the U.S. election, however, because Mr. Comey believed doing so would cross ethical and legal boundaries, according to the associates. Mr. Comey told associates before the election and in December that he knew he could be fired but wouldn't let such fears affect his decision making. He also urged agents investigating Russia's meddling in the election not to worry about politics or how their probe might affect those in power, an associate said. [The Wall Street Journal]
According to several reports — including one in The Washington Post based on "the private accounts of more than 30 officials at the White House, the Justice Department, the FBI, and on Capitol Hill, as well as Trump confidants and other senior Republicans" — Trump fired Comey because he was tired of seeing him on TV talking about Russia and the Trump campaign. According to an official White House timetable of events handed out Wednesday, Trump became "strongly inclined" to fire Comey after watching him testify about the Russia investigation last week. Peter Weber
The Washington Post has a delightful clarification on that story about Sean Spicer hiding in the bushes
On Tuesday night, while trying to avoid a gaggle of reporters who wanted to know why President Trump had just fired FBI Director James Comey, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer "disappeared into the shadows, huddling with his staff behind a tall hedge" on the White House lawn, The Washington Post reported. "After Spicer spent several minutes hidden in the bushes" the Post continued, a press aide "emerged and told reporters that Spicer would answer some questions, as long as he was not filmed doing so." On Wednesday, The Washington Post conceded that this portrayal of Spicer hiding in the bushes was not quite accurate:
This story has been updated to more precisely describe Spicer's location near White House bushes on Tuesday night https://t.co/kRwAq4lLeo
— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 11, 2017
To wit:
Someone wants you to know this critical note to @wpjenna's amazing story: Spicer was *among* the bushes, not in them https://t.co/wMAhfCOoDa pic.twitter.com/8rLn07LaFc
— Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) May 11, 2017
The Washington Post has not yet changed its new tagline, clarifying that "Democracy Dies Among Darkness," or "Sean Spicer Hides in Darkness," but these are crazy days, so stay tuned. Peter Weber