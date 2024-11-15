Best of frenemies: the famous faces back-pedalling and grovelling to win round Donald Trump

Politicians who previously criticised the president-elect are in an awkward position

David Lammy
David Lammy, foreign secretary
(Image credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Shutterstock)
By
published

Donald Trump's team is "irritated" by "snide" remarks about the president-elect in the UK and Europe, according to an insider.

His inner circle is angry that his "thumping election victory" is being "greeted" with complaints about his "personality", the source told the i news site. For some who've "run afoul" of Trump, his victory at the ballot box has "sparked fresh worries" that he may enter office "looking for retribution", said NBC News.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

