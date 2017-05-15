Russia was hit hardest by the global ransomware attack, and it is unironically angry

The White House and federal cyber-security officials scrambled over the weekend to grapple with a "ransomware" cyberattack that hit 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries, according to the European police agency Europol. But while a few U.S. institutions are known to have been affected by the malware, believed to have exploited stolen NSA cyber tools, most of the damage has been reported in Europe and Asia, including freezing up many British National Health Service hospital systems. The biggest victim, however, was Russia, according to the Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab. And Russian officials are pretty upset.
"Humanity is dealing here with cyberterrorism," Frants Klintsevich, a top official on the Russian Senate's defense committee, told Russia's state-run Tass news agency. "It's an alarming signal, and not just a signal but a direct threat to the normal functioning of society, and important life-support systems." The goal of the attack, which freezes hard drives and servers until a ransom is paid, was possibly "frightening the whole world," he added. "The attacks hit hospitals, railroad transport and police." Older and unlicensed versions of the Windows operating system were particularly vulnerable to the attack.
Russia experts were split on whether the U.S. government carried out the attack, presumably in retaliation for Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election — a charge Russia denies by all U.S. intelligence agencies agree happened. "I respect the honesty of the United States," Mikhail Delyagin, director of the Institute of Problems of Globalization in Russia, tells The New York Times. "They threaten us with a cyberattack, and a cyberattack follows. It's logical." Igor Ashmanov, a member of the state Council for Digital Economy, argued that "special state cyberforces evidently would not exercise such a stupid attack," adding that such an attack by the U.S. or another government would be considered an act or war.
You can learn more about the cyberattack in the BBC News report below. Peter Weber
It has been 10 months since Fox News forced out CEO Roger Ailes after dozens of women accused him of sexual harassment — and other than paying $45 million in harassment settlements, firing star Bill O'Reilly, pushing out co-president Bill Shine, losing Megyn Kelly and Greta Van Susteren, and staring down a widening federal investigation, surprisingly little has changed at Fox News, says Gabriel Sherman at New York. Ailes and O'Reilly deny the harassment claims, and O'Reilly told Glenn Beck on Friday that his firing was "a hit" by an "organized left-wing cabal," and he's "going to take action — mostly legal action."
But "while the growing chorus of allegations from former employees are making Rupert Murdoch's cable news network sound more like a malevolent bachelor party in Las Vegas," says Ben Schreckinger at Politico, "what happens at Fox News is not staying at Fox News," with the damage "increasingly spilling outside its walls and creating ramifications for local and national political figures." Most immediately, the scandal is hurting the political ambitions of New York mayoral candidate Richard "Bo" Dietl — a private investigator who has acknowledged investigating O'Reilly accuser Andrea Mackris and Ailes accuser Gretchen Carlson — and aspiring Virginia politician Pete Snyder, accused of running a "sock-puppet" operation.
Less immediately affected are two of President Trump's top advisers, White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon and longtime confidante Roger Stone, a veteran political dirty trickster. Stone "was paid for off-air work that included keeping tabs on [New York's] Sherman and publicly criticizing Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy," Politico says, citing "three people familiar with the arrangement." The negative articles he wrote about Sherman focus were reportedly at the behest of Fox News. (Stone said Sherman and Ailes are "both friends of mine" and he was intervening to "try to keep the two of them from killing each other.")
Bannon also coordinated with Fox News to publish negative articles about Sherman, when Sherman was publishing a book about Ailes, Politico says, citing "three people familiar with the situation." At a meeting with Ailes and others at Fox News in 2014, Bannon reportedly advocated "all out war" against Sherman, and Bannon's Breitbart News later published many critical articles on Sherman. "There is no indication that Bannon was paid to do this, though at the time he enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with Fox, which promoted his conservative documentaries," Schreckinger says. You can read more at Politico. Peter Weber
John Oliver tackles kidney dialysis, Taco Bell, and what they can teach us about single-payer health care
On Sunday's Last Week Tonight, John Oliver dove headlong into the topic of kidney dialysis. Yes, he knows. "I know that right now you're getting ready to push the button on your TV remote marked 'Dear God Literally Anything Else,' but I promise you, this is worth listening to," he said. And really, it's more interesting than you probably think. He started off with a definition. "Dialysis is basically where a machine acts as your kidneys by taking blood out of your body, cleaning it, and then returning it to you," Oliver said. "Think of it as a Britta pitcher for your blood — which, yes, is more disgusting than I needed to make it sound."
Chronic kidney disease is the No. 9 cause of death in the U.S., but America pays more than its peers on dialysis care, for worse results, Oliver noted. "We're basically paying for a fully loaded Lamborghini and receiving a drunk donkey on roller skates." In 1972, Richard Nixon signed a law saying the government will pay for dialysis for anyone who needs it, "which is really incredible," he said. "Essentially, we have universal health care in this country for one organ in the body. It's like your kidneys, and only your kidneys, are Canadian."
As the cost of caring for the ballooning number of people in need of kidney dialysis has risen to about 1 percent of the federal budget, a lucrative for-profit dialysis industry has emerged, dominated by two companies. Oliver focused most of his report on the bigger one, DaVita, and its swashbuckling CEO, Kent Thiry. He ran through the alleged problems at DaVita clinics, and played a video of Thiry sort of owning up to the conveyor-belt culture. "Yes, you heard him right," Oliver said. "He just said he manages DaVita, a health-care company, like he would a Taco Bell, the exact opposite of a health-care company."
"Richard Nixon did a truly amazing thing," Oliver concluded. "He said we should take care of people with kidney disease, and we did it. And we should keep doing it, but we could do it a lot better. The care of America's kidneys is way too important to be treated like a fast-food experience." Which brought him back to Taco Bell, and a commercial Last Week Tonight created standing up for the fast-food chain, kind of. Watch below — be warned that there's NSFW language scattered throughout. Peter Weber
Last week, John Oliver warned that Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai was taking aim at net neutrality, and encouraged his viewers to write the FCC to register their opinion on the proposal. It worked, apparently. "The FCC site did get a ton of comments — the number is up to around 1.6 million, and those comments have come from all quarters of the political spectrum," Oliver said in a Last Week Tonight update Sunday night.
Not everyone was celebrating the burst of wonky civic engagement. The FCC complained about hacktivism aimed at the public-comment section, and some conservative commentators, like Liz Harrington at the Washington Free Beacon, discounted all the comments because some of the commenters used obviously fake names. "She is right, some of the comments on the site were faked — but interestingly, many of those were on the other side of this issue," Oliver said, including 128,000 identical comments against net neutrality that appear to be from spam bots.
Harrington also noted that some of the comments were racist. Oliver discouraged anyone from leaving racist messages at the FCC site, with a joke about President Trump thrown in, and again encouraged anyone with non-racist views on net neutrality to comment — just not right now. The FCC is voting on May 18, and won't consider any comment in the week leading up to that, he explained. If you want to know when it's safe to comment again, Oliver said, his GoFCCYourself site will start redirecting people to the FCC comment page again when the time is right. You can watch Oliver's update below, but be warned there is some vulgar, decidedly NSFW discussion of space sex. Peter Weber
U.S. government scientists were worried that the Trump administration would take down federal websites with research and data on climate change, and they took steps accordingly. But it turns out federal agencies under Trump have removed or made inaccessible data on all sorts of topics, from resources on housing discrimination to reports on animal welfare abuses and workplace safety violations, The Washington Post reports. The Trump White House has also declined to publish ethics waivers granted to appointees, making it hard to know which officials have, for example, recently lobbied on issues they now oversee in government.
The Trump administration has removed thousands of massive data sets used by companies, researchers, and others — in January, there were 195,245 public data sets at www.data.gov, while there are now fewer than 156,000 data sets. Some of them were likely removed because they were outdated or consolidated with other data sets, The Washington Post says, but "the reduction was clearly a conscious decision."
Other data taken down from federal websites include regulatory enforcement actions, like fined abuses at dog and horse breeding operations and workplace injuries cited by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The Barack Obama and George W. Bush administrations had regularly publicized fines levied against companies to encourage workplace safety, but business groups opposed such "naming and shaming" disclosures.
The White House told The Washington Post is adhering to its legal obligations. "The president has made a commitment that his administration will absolutely follow the law and disclose any information it is required to disclose," said White House spokeswoman Kelly Love. You can see a rundown of some of the ways the Trump administration is purging or hiding data in the Washington Post report below. Peter Weber
Television and movie actor Powers Boothe died Sunday in his sleep from apparent natural causes, his publicist told Entertainment Weekly. He was 68.
The youngest of three sons, Boothe was born and raised in Texas; he attended Texas State University, becoming the first member of his family to go to college. He won an Emmy for his turn as Jim Jones in the 1980 CBS drama Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones, and appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including Tombstone, Nixon, MacGruber, The Avengers, Deadwood, 24, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Nashville. Boothe married his wife Pam in 1969, and the couple had two children, daughter Parisse and son Preston. On Sunday, his friend, actor Beau Bridges, tweeted that Boothe was a "dear friend, great actor, [and] devoted father and husband." Catherine Garcia
Kara McCullough, a 25-year-old chemist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, was named Miss USA Sunday night in Las Vegas.
McCullough is the second Miss District of Columbia to win the title in two years; last year's winner, Deshauna Barber, was the first military member to become Miss USA. McCullough was born in Naples, Italy, and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was asked if she thinks affordable health care is a right or a privilege for U.S. citizens, and McCullough said it's a privilege. "As a government employee, I'm granted health care and I see firsthand that for one to have health care, you need to have jobs," she said.
Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg, a student at Rutgers University, was runner-up; Verg immigrated to the U.S. from India when she was 4 years old, and her parents arrived with just $500. "I want to show Americans that the definition of what it means to be American is changing," she said. "It's not just one face. There are many different people who are Americans, and I feel like Asian-Americans often times are left out of the conversation." Miss Minnesota Meridith Gould, a student at the University of Minnesota, was second runner-up. Now, McCullough will compete for the Miss Universe title. Catherine Garcia
Derek Jeter made history once again on Sunday, when the New York Yankees retired his No. 2.
"There isn't a person or player I would trade places with that's playing now or ever," Jeter said during a ceremony before the Yankees-Astros game. "And the reason why I say that is because I got a chance to play for a first-class organization and in front of the greatest fans in the history of sports." A plaque was also put up in Yankee Stadium's Monument Park, and Jeter was given a 14-karat white gold ring that lists his accomplishments. Jeter won five World Series, was the longest-tenured captain, and holds several Yankee records, including number of hits (3,465) and games played (2,747). This is the 21st number retired by the franchise, and the final single digit. Catherine Garcia