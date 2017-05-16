Seth Meyers talks with a worried GOP senator about Trump's Russia intel problem, puts the report in context
Right before Late Night taped on Monday, The Washington Post dropped its bombshell report about President Trump allegedly sharing highly classified intelligence with top Russian diplomats in the Oval Office last week. Seth Meyers asked his guest, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), if he had any reaction, and Sasse made three interesting points: "Sources and methods are the lifeblood of our intelligence community, and we need spies because the world is a broken place"; the media will often "hyperventilate real quickly, and it's hard to calibrate some of these stories" and if they're really "Defcon 4"; and "it's Russia, and that's not helpful at this time, because they don't have our interests at heart."
In his Closer Look segment, Meyers touched only briefly on the Washington Post report, making a joke about why the Russians ares smiling so broadly in the Oval Office photographs. But he did spend a good deal of time on the past week in Trump's presidency, which he said "feels very much like a pivotal point for our democracy."
He started with Trump firing FBI Director James Comey. "Trump openly admits that he asked the FBI director if he was under investigation, and then fired the FBI director specifically because of that investigation," Meyers said. "In a way, it's actually disorienting how blatant Trump is about all the shady stuff he does. Trump just admits to wrongdoing and then dares the rest of us to do something about it."
Trump's actions over the past week are "insane," he said. "Trump is worse than Nixon — he's shameless Nixon. Nixon famously said, 'I am not a crook'; Trump is basically saying: I am a crook, and there's nothing you can do about it, in fact after dinner tonight I'm having three scoops of ice cream." Meyers ended with a civics lesson: "Trump has now been turned down on loyalty pledges by the director of the FBI and a dog, and that dog is right: In our system, we don't pledge loyalty to presidents. In fact, there are supposed to be checks on the president to prevent these kinds of abuses of power. But those checks only work if the other branches of government exercise them." The judiciary has done so, but Congress? Not so much. "Republicans can't just abdicate their responsibility," he said. For that, and Trump's odd beliefs about exercise and the body's battery, watch below. Peter Weber
FCC chairman Ajit Pai, stung by John Oliver-inspired criticism, reads mean tweets about himself
A week ago, John Oliver introduced FCC chairman Ajit Pai to the late-night crowd, criticizing Pai over his proposal to scale back net neutrality safeguards, his love of quoting The Big Lebowski, and his oversize novelty coffee mug. The video drew a strong response from net neutrality advocates and, as Oliver noted in a follow-up segment Sunday night, some rude comments. Pai hit back using Oliver's own medium, late-night TV, borrowing heavily from Jimmy Kimmel Live to read some mean tweets about himself, in collaboration with the conservative Independent Journal Review.
Pai did not read the 140-character insults over the opening arpeggios of REM's "Everybody Hurts" — as an FCC commissioner and lawyer, he's obviously familiar with copyright infringement — but he did stand in front of a brick backdrop and read mean tweets, some of them offensive and others kind of funny. He responded to each tweet, at one point explaining why he hates America with some feeling and at another quoting The Big Lebowski. None of the tweets or responses dealt with net neutrality, but Pai did literally wink at Oliver at the end. Watch below. Peter Weber
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah finds the tragedy and upside in Trump's reported secrets-spilling to Russia
On Monday night's Daily Show, Trevor Noah reminded everyone that less than a week ago, President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, then the very next day met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office. "And then we were all, like, 'Man, it can't get any worse,'" Noah said. "We were wrong." He played a CNN synopsis of the Washington Post bombshell about Trump leaking highly classified intelligence to Lavrov and Kislyak during the meeting. "I knew something was up when we saw President Trump with the Russians — and they were smiling," Noah said. "There's only two times a Russian man smiles: the day he dies, and this."
Trump "probably doesn't even know what 'intel' is short for," Noah said, breaking out his Trump voice: "'My intelevision is the best! It gets the highest ratings! Best ratings of all.' What's really sad about this is that Donald Trump is trying to impress the Russians with the fact that he's president. They know!" There were fears that the Russian camera crew would try to plant bugs in the Oval Office, but "right now, if I were Putin back in Moscow, I would be, like, 'This is trap, no?'" he said. Russia clearly "thought it was going to be a lot harder."
Still, "before you get your hopes up, the White House has already called The Washington Post's report 'false,'" Noah said, and in any case "the chance of Donald Trump getting into trouble for this is next to nothing." Legally, the president can't leak classified information — if he discloses it, it is no longer classified. "I will say this, though, people: At least now we know there's no aliens," Noah said. "Because if there were, Donald Trump would have told us by now." He ended with his bottom line: "So the good news is, Trump listens during intel briefings. And the bad news is, Trump listens during intel briefings." Watch below. Peter Weber
What National Security Adviser McMaster did not deny about Trump sharing intelligence with Russia
The part the White House wants you to remember about National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster's statement, read at a hastily arranged press conference Monday evening, is his last line about The Washington Post's bombshell report that President Trump shared highly classified intelligence with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in their already unusual Oval Office meeting: "I was in the room. It didn't happen." The carefully worded statement said the Washington Post article "as reported, is false," but what he specifically denied is not what The Washington Post reported.
McMaster said Trump never discussed "intelligence sources or methods" with the Russian officials, and "did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known." But what the Post reported — confirmed by The New York Times, Reuters, CNN, and BuzzFeed, one of whose sources said Trump's disclosure is "far worse than what has already been reported" — is that Trump "jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State" by sharing details Russia could use "to help identify the U.S. ally or intelligence capability involved."
Importantly, "at no point in his statement to the Post before the story went live or in his appearance in front of reporters afterward does McMaster say, 'President Trump didn't share classified information with Russia' or anything close to it," says Aaron Blake at The Washington Post. A group of top national security lawyers at Lawfare make a similar point: that McMaster's "carefully worded" statement and another from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson "leave open the possibility that classified information was disclosed other than sources and methods or that classified information was disclosed which might be used as a basis to infer sources and methods not directly disclosed." They also explain why this matters:
It is important to recognize that not all Top Secret information is created equal. The most sensitive category by far is that related to the protection of "sources and methods," which relates not just to the substance of intelligence but to the manner by which it was obtained. If sources and methods information is revealed, it risks losing the method of collection in the future, which poses much larger long-term security consequences. [Lawfare]
The CNN report below indicates that intelligence sources differ slightly on the exact severity of Trump's disclosure to the Russians, but do agree it is a big deal. Peter Weber
Alan Dershowitz on Trump report: 'This is the most serious charge ever made against a sitting president'
Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz made a bold statement Monday night about the report that President Trump shared highly classified information with Russian officials during a meeting last week in the Oval Office.
"This is the most serious charge ever made against a sitting president," he told CNN's Erin Burnett. "Let's not minimize it. [James] Comey is now in the wastebasket of history. Everything else is off the table. This is the most serious charge ever made against a sitting president of the United States. Let's not underestimate it." Watch the clip below. Catherine Garcia
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is calling The Washington Post's report that President Trump shared highly classified information with Russian officials "a very serious matter."
During a CNN town hall Monday night, Pelosi said that if Trump did give this protected information to an "adversarial country," it would be a major problem with serious ramifications. "It would be a concern that even if the president didn't reveal a source, what he did reveal could be traced directly to a source," Pelosi said. "It endangers the person or persons, the activity, it could undermine an operation that could be saving lives, and it undermines the trust that we would have with our allies."
The information that the U.S. receives from its foreign partners is shared very "carefully," Pelosi added, with those intelligence officials "not expecting the president of the United States to wittingly or unwittingly" pass it along. Catherine Garcia
President Trump has at least one senator standing behind him following The Washington Post's report that he gave highly classified information not meant to be shared to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during a meeting last week.
Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) had no issue with Trump possibly giving out sensitive information to representatives of a foreign country accused of interfering with the 2016 presidential election, telling Alice Ollstein of Talking Points Memo that the president "has the ability to declassify anything at any time without any process. So it's no longer classified the minute he utters it." While the president does have the right as commander-in-chief to do this, "any president needs to be careful," Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said. Catherine Garcia