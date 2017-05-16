Kellyanne Conway dismisses Morning Joe's 'absurd' claim that she's only working for Trump for the money

In a statement Tuesday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway insisted that her motivation for serving President Trump had nothing to do with money. Refuting Morning Joe's claim Monday that Conway actually can't stand her job but is doing it for a "paycheck," Conway noted that she actually could've made more money if she'd walked away from working for Trump. "As a campaign manager, I made a fraction of what other consultants have made on unsuccessful presidential campaigns," Conway said in the statement. "Then I walked away from dozens of opportunities for millions of dollars, and instead walked into the White House. I would do it again."

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough reported Conway allegedly compared her stint working for Trump to her "summer in Europe," essentially saying she was doing this "for the money" and would "get through this." Scarborough's co-host Mika Brzezinski claimed Conway "disliked her candidate so much" that she'd get off air and say, "'bleh, I need to take a shower.'"

But Conway — who has ardently defended Trump on many occasions, even coining the term "alternative facts" to defend his credibility — insisted it was a "privilege to assist Trump in the White House." "I know him, I respect him, I believe in him, and I am confident in his capacity to be a transformative and successful president," she said.

Read Conway's statement in full below. Becca Stanek