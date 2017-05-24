This description of New York Times scoop machine Maggie Haberman working will give you a heart attack

If you aren't reading The New York Times' Maggie Haberman, you should be. "Many of the juiciest Trump pieces have been broken by her," explains Elle. "That story about him spending his evenings alone in a bathrobe, watching cable news? Haberman reported and wrote it with her frequent collaborator, Glenn Thrush. The time Trump called the Times to blame the collapse of the ObamaCare repeal on the Democrats? It was Haberman he dialed. When he accused former national security adviser Susan Rice of committing crimes, and defended Fox News' Bill O'Reilly against the sexual harassment claims that would soon end his career at the network?"

Well, you get the picture. But not just anyone can do the job: "What you're seeing with Maggie Haberman is, you're watching one of the greatest people to ever do this job, giving a maximum effort," Thrush said.

Elle offers a glimpse of what exactly that looks like:

The first time I met Haberman, we were in the airy, modern cafeteria of the New York Times building in Manhattan. She was on her phone. She was also on her laptop. She was texting, taking calls, e-mailing, and Gchatting with colleagues and sources. Her daughter was home sick from school with a fever. She had a story that was about to go live on nytimes.com […] One colleague says she didn't realize there was a limit to how many Gchats you could have going at one time until she saw Haberman hit the maximum. [… Haberman] says she does most of her work from her car, shuttling her kids around, dashing between the office in Times Square and her apartment. She's called me as she was driving — swearing and running late — between an errand at the American Girl doll store and a dinner party. She's e-mailed me from the NYPD tow pound — a place she said she'd already visited twice that month. She almost never turns her phone off. "She's got it with her at all times," says her husband, Dareh Gregorian. She'll wake up in the middle of the night and, instead of rolling over and going back to sleep, pick up her phone and start working. [Elle]

Read more about how Haberman does it at Elle and about Trump's soft spot for The New York Times here at The Week. Jeva Lange