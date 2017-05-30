Pence is hitting the road to defend vulnerable midterm Republicans threatened by Trump's ongoing scandals

Vice President Mike Pence is doing damage control this summer with his tour of swing states where Republicans face uphill battles in 2018. Some are also pointing out that Pence's tour could foreshadow his future political ambitions: "There's little question that Pence's aggressive travel schedule will pay dividends down the road should he eventually seek the presidency," Politico writes.

Officially, Pence is fighting to raise money and calm Republicans who are panicking over how ripples of President Trump's scandals could play out next November. "We are in for a turbulent campaign cycle, as nearly all parties in power face during a new president's first midterm," said George W. Bush's former deputy political director, Scott Jennings. "But the question is, do you shrink in the face of a tough cycle or do you fight like hell to hold on? And Pence is going to fight like hell, it seems, which will hopefully embolden every candidate out there."

Pence is expected to make stops in Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and to attend the Republican National Committee's summer conference in Chicago. His travel schedule will be even fuller as the midterms grow closer, too, his advisers said.

“I'm so thankful for all the work the vice president has done for our candidates so far this year, especially in these special elections," said National Republican Congressional Committee chairman Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio). "As a former member of the House, he knows how important it is." Jeva Lange