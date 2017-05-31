Hillary Clinton on why she gave Goldman Sachs speeches: 'They paid me'

Hillary Clinton was heavily criticized during the presidential campaign for giving speeches to banks, including Goldman Sachs, sometimes for upwards of $225,000 a pop. On Wednesday at Recode's CodeCon, Clinton was asked directly by journalist Walt Mossberg why she made the decision to take such engagements after resigning as secretary of state.
Clinton replied with a question of her own: "Why do you have Goldman Sachs here?"
"They pay us," journalist Kara Swisher jumped in.
Clinton: "They paid me." Jeva Lange
Hillary Clinton had bitter words to share about the Democratic National Committee while speaking with journalists Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher at Recode's CodeCon on Wednesday. "I get the nomination, I'm now the nominee of the Democratic Party," she recalled. "I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party."
Asked to clarify, Clinton added: "I mean, it was bankrupt; it was on the verge of insolvency; its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong."
On the other hand, Clinton said Trump "was basically handed this tried-and-true, effective foundation" in the form the RNC's data operation.
There has been plenty of finger-pointing since Clinton's loss, not least of which has been done by Clinton herself, but this is perhaps the sharpest language she's publicly taken against her own party since losing the election. Watch below. Jeva Lange
The United Nations has already passive-aggressively expressed its frustration with reports that President Trump has decided to back out of the Paris climate agreement, but European Union President Jean-Claude Juncker did not bother to tip-toe around the topic. On Wednesday, Juncker responded to the news by firmly saying, "That's not how it works."
"The Americans can't just leave the climate protection agreement," Juncker said. "Mr. Trump believes that because he doesn't get close enough to the dossiers to fully understand them. It would take three to four years after the agreement came into force in November 2016 to leave the agreement. So this notion, 'I am Trump, I am American, America First, and I'm going to get out of it' — that won't happen."
Former President Barack Obama signed the deal in 2015. All but two countries in the world, Nicaragua and Syria, support the agreement. Axios reports that the administration is still "deciding on whether to initiate a full, formal withdrawal — which could take three years — or exit the underlying United Nations climate change treaty, which would be faster but more extreme."
Juncker added that "we tried to explain that to Mr. Trump in [Taormina, Sicily, where the G7 summit was held last week] in clear German sentences. It seems our attempt failed, but the law is the law and it must be obeyed. Not everything which is law and not everything in international agreements is fake news, and we have to comply with it."
Read Juncker's scathing full statement here. Jeva Lange
These days, there is not a whole lot about flying to make a person grin. But if you're flying JetBlue in the near future, here is one good reason to crack a smile: Your face might be able to be used as a boarding pass.
The airline is testing "facial-recognition check-in" for flights between Boston and Aruba next month, CNN Money reports. Passengers will be asked to stand before a kiosk that compares their face scan to their photo in the U.S. customs database — that being whatever is on your passport. A screen will then tell the passengers when they can board.
JetBlue is partnering with SITA for the facial recognition cameras, and it won't have access to the photos. SITA will, but it told CNN Money it won't store them.
Flights to Aruba from Boston on JetBlue in June cost as little as $371 round-trip right now. Say cheese! Jeva Lange
The Ashfords have a problem. Health-care executive Anne Ferlic Ashford and her husband, former Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford, both want to run for Congress, but they can't decide which of them should run, The Wall Street Journal reports.
"I'll tell you what, it makes family dinners certainly more interesting than most," said John Ashford, one of Brad and Anne's children. "Most people at my age — their parents are talking about what home to buy in Florida or Arizona or what cruise to go on."
Brad lost the House race in their Nebraska district last November to Republican Rep. Don Bacon. Following the sting of her husband's defeat, Anne decided she might want to try to run herself — but Brad eventually shook off his disappointment, and he realized he missed Capitol Hill.
"We joke — and it's purely a joke — that we're going to have a family primary," Anne said. "Since we have three children, clearly there can't be a tie." Read more about the Ashfords' dilemma at The Wall Street Journal. Jeva Lange
Even as President Trump is reportedly readying to rip up the Paris climate agreement, ExxonMobil's shareholders voted Wednesday in favor of a proposal "calling on the oil and gas giant to assess and disclose how it is preparing its business for the transition to a low-carbon future," sustainability nonprofit Ceres reports. Over 62 percent of shareholders voted in favor of the climate report.
"This is an unprecedented victory at Exxon for investors in the fight to ensure a smooth transition to a low-carbon economy. Climate change is a risk to the core business of ExxonMobil, and the burden is now on the company to show that it is responsive to shareholder concerns," said New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
A string of high votes this year at other U.S. oil and gas companies and electric utilities is elevating the call for enhanced disclosures on climate risk and opportunities amidst the energy transition. The proposal at Exxon specifically requests that the company publish an annual assessment of the long-term impacts of technological advances and climate policies on its full portfolio of reserves and resources, including a portfolio resilience assessment that considers a low oil demand scenario consistent with the globally agreed upon 2-degree target. [Ceres]
ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods wrote a letter to President Trump urging him to stay in the Paris agreement earlier this month. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, formerly the ExxonMobil CEO, has also promoted the agreement.
"Climate change is real — and it's having a real effect on both our planet and the economy," said New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer. "ExxonMobil has ignored investors' concerns about climate change for too long. Today's vote sends a clear message — shareowners want to see how a low-carbon future affects this company. ExxonMobil needs to take a hard look at what a greener future means and share that information with investors." Jeva Lange
Former FBI Director James Comey reportedly expected to testify publicly on Russia probe as early as next week
Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to publicly testify before the Senate as early as next week about the claim that President Trump pressured him to end an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who is at the center of ongoing inquiries into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, CNN reports.
There is not yet an official date set for the testimony. A person familiar with the plans told CNN that Comey has already spoken to Special Counsel Robert Mueller about "the parameters for his testimony to ensure there are no legal entanglements as a result of his public account."
Comey was reportedly uncomfortable with Trump's pressuring; Trump has privately called Comey a "nut job." Jeva Lange
Lucchese crime family members and associates — including 'Wonder Boy' and 'Paulie Roast Beef' — arrested in FBI bust
Nineteen members and associates of the New York-based Lucchese crime family were arrested in a massive bust by the FBI on Wednesday, NBC New York reports. The accused suspects face charges including murder as well as racketeering, gambling, narcotics, wire fraud, and possession of a weapon.
The arrest includes the boss of the family, Matthew Madonna, as well as underboss Steven Crea, who has the colorful nickname "Wonder Boy." Other family members with nicknames like "Spanish Carmine," "Joey Glasses," and "Paulie Roast Beef" were also arrested:
NBC News: Here's the listing of the Luchese crime family members who were charged today. Names include Paul Cassano aka "Paulie Roast Beef" pic.twitter.com/5l20Ibt4t2
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 31, 2017
Some of those arrested face charges for the death of mobster Michael Meldish in 2013. "The victim was executed gangland-style, shot once in the head while sitting behind the wheel of a rusty Lincoln LS sedan in the Bronx," the New York Daily News writes. "Meldish, 62, was suspected in at least 10 mob hits in the 1970s and 1980s."
The indictment claims the family killed Meldish "to enforce the rules of the enterprise among its members and associates." Jeva Lange