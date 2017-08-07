Google is in turmoil over a viral manifesto suggesting women are biologically less tech-y

Danielle Brown started as Google's new vice president of diversity, integrity, and governance last month, and she "had hoped to take another week or so to get the lay of the land before introducing myself to you all," she wrote Google employees over the weekend. Instead, she felt compelled to weigh in on an internal manifesto by a male senior software engineer that went "internally viral," as a Google employee put it to Motherboard, then externally viral when Gizmodo published the entire 10-page document on Saturday.
The document, titled "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber," begins: "I value diversity and inclusion, am not denying that sexism exists, and don't endorse using stereotypes." In the rest of the document, the author — whose name isn't being widely shared — earnestly argues that "Google's left bias" has led to an overemphasis on gender and racial discrimination, and stifled "viewpoint diversity" through shaming conservatives. He shows great interest in promoting a culture of "psychological safety" and warns that Google's emphasis on "political correctness" is leading to "encroaching extremist and authoritarian policies," by which he seems to mean affirmative action.
The most controversial part of the essay is the author's contention that innate biological differences "may explain why we don't see equal representation of women in tech and leadership." Women's "stronger interest in people rather than things" may "in part explain why women relatively prefer jobs in social or artistic areas," he writes, while "more men may like coding because it requires systemizing." Also, women generally have more "neuroticism (higher anxiety, lower stress tolerance)" and "spend more money," while men's status fixation explains why they fill most top leadership positions.
Kara Swisher at Recode sums up the argument as "men like status and, apparently, ladies like me are too nice to code," which she calls "sexist twaddle, wrapped in the undeserved protection of free speech." Brown was more diplomatic, saying she thought the document "advanced incorrect assumptions about gender" that are "not a viewpoint that I or this company endorses, promotes, or encourages."
In his cri de coeur, the author said he's "gotten many personal messages from fellow Googlers expressing their gratitude for bringing up these very important issues which they agree with but would never have the courage to say or defend," and current and former Google employee say that's actually pretty accurate. Google is currently being investigated for gender pay discrimination by the Labor Department. Peter Weber
President Trump has made securing the U.S. border with Mexico a key priority of his administration, John Oliver noted on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "And while that wall idea has received a lot of coverage, it is by no means Trump's only border plan. One of his more benign-sounding but potentially no-less-dangerous ideas concerns the Border Patrol." The Border Patrol isn't ICE — the agents doing the raids — or the customs officers at airports, he explained. They're the 20,000 agents who literally patrol the border, often alone, and Trump wants to add at least 5,000 more.
The work they do is part drug interdiction and part humanitarian work, but mostly boring, and not everyone can do the job, Oliver said. "And that is what makes Trump's plan expand the Border Patrol by 25 percent so concerning, because if you hire agents quickly and badly, it can actually leave us much less safe and have devastating consequences." We know this, because we've done this before, Oliver said. "So tonight, I would like to talk to you about the last Border Patrol hiring surge," in the late-2000s.
To double the Border Patrol, the George W. Bush administration did things like produce slick recruitment ads and sponsor a NASCAR car, but it also lowered standards, cut back training, and instituted a polygraph test only after some shady people made it through, Oliver explained. This led to a string of questionable shootings, very iffy agent activity, and at least 77 officers fired for corruption, often with Mexican drug cartels. "Look, whatever your feelings about the laws the Border Patrol have been given to enforce — and I have plenty of feelings on that — you do want the best possible people enforcing them," he said. "Because if you don't, as we have seen, bad things happen."
"If we are going to hire all these people, the very least we can do is be more careful this time around," Oliver argued. "And one tiny step would be to have recruitment ads that show potential agents what the job is really like." The ad, like the rest of the segment, is peppered with NSFW language and irreverent jokes. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Fox News, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein says Mueller can investigate any Trump-related crime, with permission
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein may have had some slightly reassuring words for reporters (but not leakers) on Fox News Sunday, but he was pretty guarded when host Chris Wallace asked about reports that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had impaneled a grand jury in the Russian election-meddling investigation and might be looking into President Trump's finances. Generally speaking, a grand jury is "an appropriate way to gather documents, sometimes to bring witnesses in, to make sure that you get their full testimony," he said. "It's just a tool that we use like any other tool in the course of our investigations."
Wallace noted that when Rosenstein appointed Mueller as special counsel, he authorized him to investigate not just possible coordination between Russia and Trump's campaign but also "any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation," pursuant to the law. Rosenstein said that "Bob Mueller understands and I understand the specific scope of the investigation and so, it’s not a fishing expedition," but they won't discuss the scope publicly.
Wallace asked again, "If he finds evidence of a crime, can he look at that?" If Mueller "finds evidence of a crime that's within the scope of what Director Mueller and I have agreed is the appropriate scope of the investigation, then he can," Rosenstein said. "If it's something that's outside that scope, he needs to come to the acting attorney general — at this time, me — for a permission to expand his investigation."
Wallace pressed on, noting that Bill Clinton's impeachment began as an investigation of a failed real estate deal.
Wallace also noted that Trump publicly urged prosecutors to look into Hillary Clinton's emails, asking Rosentstein, "do you view that as an order?" Rosenstein said no, "I view what the president says publicly as something he said publicly. If the president wants to give orders to us on the department, he does that privately. And then if we have any feedback, we provide it to him." And so far, he added, "the president has not directed us to investigate particular people, that wouldn't be right. That's not the way we operate." Peter Weber
John Oliver takes on Stephen Miller with Minions, The Rock, and video of Miller politicking in high school
John Oliver gave a brief kiss-off to Anthony Scaramucci on Sunday's Last Week Tonight, then spent a little time picking at the guy who might replace the Mooch as White House communications director: "Stephen Miller: policy advisor and vitamin D-deficient Minion." Oliver knows what you're thinking (maybe): "Yes, you might well think, 'That's unfair — anyone can find a photo of someone looking a bit like a Minion.' But with Miller, it is genuinely hard to find a photo of him not looking like a Minion." He tried to prove his case with photographic evidence.
Oliver played the "incredible exchange" between Miller and CNN's Jim Acosta (the one where Miller disavows the Emma Lazarus poem on the Statue of Liberty, not the one where he dismissively calls Acosta "cosmopolitan"). Oliver disagreed with Miller's assessment of the poem's significance, using The Rock as supporting evidence, then gawked at Miller's age, 31, making him young enough that there's YouTube video of his run for student government at his fancy Santa Monica high school. In the speech, young Miller said he is "sick and tired of being told to pick up my trash when we have plenty of janitors who are paid to do it for us."
"Wow, he is truly one of the most revolting humans (Minions) I have ever seen," Oliver said. "You know, in a way, there is no more fitting spokesman for the Trump administration than an entitled, elitist a--hole who refuses to take responsibility for the messes he makes, and who can somehow manage to pick a fight with a f---ing statue." There is NSFW language, but the clip ends on a happier note. Watch below. Peter Weber
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met Sunday with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of a summit in the Philippines, and on Monday he said the U.S. would issue its response by Sept. 1 to Moscow's July 30 announcement that it is expelling 755 U.S. embassy and consulate staff from Russia. Tillerson said he told Lavrov that the U.S. hasn't yet decided on how it will respond to the expulsions, Moscow's retaliation for new U.S. sanctions against Russia, and asked "several clarifying questions" about the Russian move. Lavrov told reporters he had explained how Russia would carry out its response, which includes closing a U.S. recreation retreat outside Moscow, but did not provide details.
Russia's response has caused some confusion, since the U.S. thought to have fewer than 755 Americans working at its Russian consulates and embassy. President Trump signed the sanctions bill last week, after it passed the House and Senate with veto-proof majorities, but has criticized it several times since. He has made no public comments about the Russian sanctions yet. Peter Weber
The malfunction last month of an amusement park ride at the Ohio State Fair was caused by major corrosion, the manufacturer said Sunday.
On July 26, a row of seats broke off from the Fire Ball ride, with video showing it flying through the air and landing hard. One person, 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell of Columbus, was killed, and seven were injured. The ride was 18 years old, KMG product manager Albert Kroon said, and "excessive corrosion on the interior of the gondola support beam dangerously reduced the beam's wall thickness over the years. This finally led to the catastrophic failure of the ride during operation."
The chief ride inspector for Ohio's Division of Amusement Ride Safety said after the accident that the Fire Ball had been inspected multiple times over the course of two days, passing every time. Last year, there were about 30,900 injuries associated with amusement park rides seen in U.S. emergency rooms, Patty Davis, press secretary for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, told CNN. Catherine Garcia
President Trump said Sunday night he spoke with South Korean President Moon Jae-in about new United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea, approved Saturday in response to the country's recent intercontinental ballistic missile tests.
The pair are "very happy and impressed with 15-0 United Nations vote on North Korea sanctions," Trump tweeted. The resolution, drafted by the United States, bans North Korea from exporting coal, seafood, lead, lead ore, iron, and iron ore and prohibits countries from starting new joint ventures with North Korea. The sanctions are expected to cut North Korea's $3 billion annual export revenue by a third. Catherine Garcia
A tornado swept through Tulsa early Sunday, sending 30 people to the hospital, including two with life-threatening injuries.
Most of the people injured were inside or outside of restaurants that were closing, authorities said. National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Teague told The Associated Press the tornado had wind speeds of 111 to 135 mph, and not long after, two tornadoes with winds of 65 to 85 mph were seen on radar east and northeast of Tulsa. Power poles were damaged, signs were ripped off, and a TGI Fridays suffered major damage from the tornado, and for a brief time, more than 17,000 customers were without power. Catherine Garcia