Kayleigh McEnany named RNC spokeswoman just one day after joining Trump TV

Kayleigh McEnany, who appeared Sunday on Trump TV's "real news" broadcast, is now the Republican National Committee's national spokesperson. The RNC announced Monday that McEnany, a former CNN contributor, will serve as "an integral part of our party's ongoing commitment to promoting the Republican message to Americans across the country." "Her wealth of experience will be invaluable to the RNC as we continue to support President Trump and build on our majorities in Congress as we head into 2018," RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said in a statement.

McEnany's new role as the Republican Party's TV and radio spokesperson was revealed just a day after a video debuted on President Trump's Facebook page featuring McEnany boosting good news about the president. The pro-Trump pundit had announced her departure from CNN for a "new role" Saturday.

In the video, which critics deemed "propaganda," McEnany brought up the latest employment report, claiming Trump had "clearly steered the economy back in the right direction." HuffPost reported that the RNC "was not involved" with McEnany's video for Trump TV, but RNC spokesman Michael Ahrens said the RNC thinks "it's a great idea for the campaign to be putting out videos that talk about the president's accomplishments." Becca Stanek