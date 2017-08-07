Netflix purchases comic book publisher Millarworld in first-ever acquisition

On Monday, Netflix made its first-ever acquisition, snapping up comic book publisher Millarworld. While terms of the deal were not disclosed, Netflix apparently plans to use Millarworld's 18 separate character worlds, to create films, TV shows, and children's series.
Millarworld's comic narratives have already been used in three successful movie franchises — Wanted, Kick-Ass, and Kingsman — that together have grossed close to $1 billion in box office revenue worldwide. The second Kingsman movie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, will be released in the U.S. on Sept. 22.
Before creating Millarworld with his wife Lucy, Mark Millar spent eight years at Marvel, reworking the Avengers universe and laying the comic groundwork for Marvel's recent blockbuster, Logan. Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos described Millar as a "modern day Stan Lee" in a statement Monday, referring to the former Marvel titan.
Millarworld is the third major comic book publisher to be bought by a larger media company: Warner Bros acquired DC Comics in 1968 and Disney purchased Marvel in 2009. By acquiring Millarworld, Netflix has taken a major step forward in the development of its own intellectual property, which will help the company compete with the likes of Amazon and Hulu. Elianna Spitzer
An 11-year-old Boy Scout died Monday at a hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana, two days after the catamaran he was in hit an overhead power line on a lake in east Texas.
The Scout, whose name has not been released by authorities, was just off shore with two older Scouts, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, when the catamaran hit the line. Daniel Anderson, COO for the East Texas Boy Scouts of America, told CBS News a Scout leader was at the boat within minutes of the accident, where he found the two older boys dead. The 11-year-old was picked up by another boat and rushed to an ambulance. "There's literally hundreds of campouts like this every year in east Texas and nothing like this ever happens," Anderson said. Catherine Garcia
The Pentagon is mulling over a plan to give the military authority to launch airstrikes against Islamic State targets in the Philippines, two defense officials told NBC News Monday.
If the plan is approved, armed drones would carry out the strikes, which would hit targets considered threats to U.S. allies in the region, the officials said. The authority could be granted as early as Tuesday. The U.S. has a small military presence in the Philippines, supporting the country's forces that are fighting ISIS in the southern islands. "We are providing them some training and some guidance in terms of how to deal with an enemy that fights in ways that are not like most people have ever had to deal with," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Monday. Catherine Garcia
Nine hours later, President Trump still isn't done tweeting about Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). On Monday afternoon, Trump, who is currently definitely not on vacation at his New Jersey golf resort, suggested that Blumenthal take a vacation of his own:
I think Senator Blumenthal should take a nice long vacation in Vietnam, where he lied about his service, so he can at least say he was there
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
Trump's quip about Vietnam was a continuation of his earlier Twitter rampage, in which he slammed Blumenthal for previously misrepresenting his military service by claiming he'd been "in" Vietnam. (Blumenthal actually served with the Marine reserves in Washington during the war.) Blumenthal later apologized, clarifying that he'd intended to say he'd served "in the Vietnam era."
But Blumenthal's apology — and the fact that the misrepresentation was uncovered seven years ago — hasn't stopped Trump from resurfacing the scandal in response to Blumenthal's criticisms. Trump brought Vietnam up again Monday morning after Blumenthal appeared on CNN's New Day to talk about the ongoing Russia investigation. Blumenthal's remarks about Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election prompted Trump — who claims he has "very little time for watching TV" — to tweet that Blumenthal has no room to talk "when he was a phony Vietnam con artist":
Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
...conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
Blumenthal tweeted back at Trump just an hour later, arguing that the "the issue isn't about me — it's about [Special Counsel Robert Mueller's] independence and integrity."
After Trump's Twitter bullying carried on into the afternoon, Blumenthal made another appearance on CNN. "I have no idea about what is in his mind," Blumenthal said. "What I do know is I will not be distracted by this bullying." Becca Stanek
Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, ending his short-lived retirement from football. Cutler's deal with the Dolphins is worth $10 million, plus incentives, as Miami looks to bolster its roster following quarterback Ryan Tannehill's knee injury last week.
Cutler last played with the Chicago Bears, appearing in just five games last season before being sidelined with a shoulder injury. In May, he announced his retirement from football, saying he would join Fox Sports as a television analyst. The plan apparently changed when Miami head coach Adam Gase, who worked with Cutler in Chicago as the Bears' offensive coordinator in 2015, called Cutler and asked whether he was physically ready to step into the pocket this season.
Cutler said he told Gase he was "good to go." He joked at his introductory press conference Monday that his position allows him some conditioning leeway, anyway: "The good thing is I play quarterback, so I don't have to be in that great cardiovascular shape," Cutler quipped, per NBC Sports.
Cutler will likely assume the starting job, leap-frogging backup signal-caller Matt Moore. Kimberly Alters
This test will tell you if you'd be able to immigrate to America under Trump's proposed new requirements
Fluent in English? Check. U.S. bachelor's degree? Check. Nobel Prize? No? Then if the White House-backed RAISE Act is passed, you might be out of luck immigrating to the United States, Time reports. The new merit-based immigration bill would allow entry to applicants with the highest number of points — but as the legislation is currently written, many American citizens likely wouldn't even be able to meet the minimum 30 points required.
The super strict guidelines are the point, supporters say. "The RAISE Act ends chain migration and replaces our low-skill system with a new, points-based system for receiving a green card," President Trump said during the introduction of the legislation. "This competitive application process will favor applicants who can speak English, financially support themselves and their families, and demonstrate skills that will contribute to our economy. The RAISE Act prevents new migrants and new immigrants from collecting welfare and protects U.S. workers from being displaced."
A Nobel Prize gives an applicant the biggest boost, with 25 points. A recent Olympic medal would give an applicant 15 points, and a job offer with a salary of at least $155,800 would give an applicant 13 points — but if you're over 50, or don't plan investing more than $1.35 million in the U.S., you receive zero points in those categories. Learn what your own score would be by taking a test at Time. Jeva Lange
Kayleigh McEnany, who appeared Sunday on Trump TV's "real news" broadcast, is now the Republican National Committee's national spokesperson. The RNC announced Monday that McEnany, a former CNN contributor, will serve as "an integral part of our party's ongoing commitment to promoting the Republican message to Americans across the country." "Her wealth of experience will be invaluable to the RNC as we continue to support President Trump and build on our majorities in Congress as we head into 2018," RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said in a statement.
McEnany's new role as the Republican Party's TV and radio spokesperson was revealed just a day after a video debuted on President Trump's Facebook page featuring McEnany boosting good news about the president. The pro-Trump pundit had announced her departure from CNN for a "new role" Saturday.
In the video, which critics deemed "propaganda," McEnany brought up the latest employment report, claiming Trump had "clearly steered the economy back in the right direction." HuffPost reported that the RNC "was not involved" with McEnany's video for Trump TV, but RNC spokesman Michael Ahrens said the RNC thinks "it's a great idea for the campaign to be putting out videos that talk about the president's accomplishments." Becca Stanek
Is Virginia's mysterious 'driverless' van actually being driven by a man dressed as a car seat?
Welcome to Arlington, Virginia, where a fake driverless car is apparently on the loose. "Fake," because the driverless car actually does seem to have a driver — only, he's disguised as a car seat.
Let's back up.
ARL Now first reported that "a mysterious, seemingly driverless van" was spotted last week "cruising the streets of Arlington's Courthouse and Clarendon neighborhoods." ARL Now added that "the unmarked gray van with Virginia license plates drove up and down Wilson and Clarendon Boulevards more than a half dozen times — with no one in the driver's seat or passenger seat."
On Monday, NBC Washington's Adam Tuss took a closer look — and realized there was in fact someone in the car:
This is one of the strangest things I've ever seen @nbcwashington @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/8ipKEnkeiq
— Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017
I tried talking to the driver - but he blew through a red light and drove off. Could this all be a prank??? @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/bn72daBNUA
— Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017
Driverless car pranks are a thing, but it's not entirely clear what this seat — uh, man — is up to here. Jeva Lange