Taylor Swift's new UPS ad is the creepiest thing ever

In case you haven't heard enough about Taylor Swift and her super edgy new song, "Look What You Made Me Do," UPS is here to remind you that the pop star is coming out with a new album. UPS announced Friday that it is the "official delivery partner" for Swift's new album, Reputation, which will be released Nov. 10:

Excited to be the Official Delivery Partner of Taylor Swift’s new album! Look for #TaylorSwiftDelivery trucks: https://t.co/1hg8OX1xWu pic.twitter.com/ThNrhIEet7 — UPS (@UPS) August 25, 2017

Aside from motoring trucks around the country with the pop star's face plastered on the side, UPS will be the official distributor and shipper of Swift's new album. It will also offer fans "an improved opportunity" to buy Swift concert tickets if they take a photo of one of the trucks, tag UPS, and share the hashtag #TaylorSwiftDelivery.