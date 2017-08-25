Taylor Swift's new UPS ad is the creepiest thing ever

In case you haven't heard enough about Taylor Swift and her super edgy new song, "Look What You Made Me Do," UPS is here to remind you that the pop star is coming out with a new album. UPS announced Friday that it is the "official delivery partner" for Swift's new album, Reputation, which will be released Nov. 10:
Aside from motoring trucks around the country with the pop star's face plastered on the side, UPS will be the official distributor and shipper of Swift's new album. It will also offer fans "an improved opportunity" to buy Swift concert tickets if they take a photo of one of the trucks, tag UPS, and share the hashtag #TaylorSwiftDelivery.
UPS made the partnership official with a video of Swift, which was just as unsettlingly dark as her cryptic pre-album announcement videos of what looked like a snake, not to mention the voicemail sample in her new song declaring the "old Taylor" to be "dead." Watch it below. Becca Stanek
Stephen Bannon is clearly enjoying the freedom to speak his mind again, at least judging by an interview he gave to The Economist just two days after his departure from the White House. "In the White House, I had influence," Bannon told The Economist, but "at Breitbart, I had power."
Together again at last, Breitbart and Bannon are spoiling for a #war, and Bannon offered some insight into where his crosshairs might land:
Among the particular opponents he has in his sights, said Mr. Bannon, seated in a dining room decorated with Christian iconography and political mementos, are congressional Republicans ("Mitch McConnell, I'm going to light him up"), China ("Let's go screw up One Belt One Road"), and "the elites in Silicon Valley and Wall Street — they're a bunch of globalists who have forgotten their fellow Americans." [The Economist]
But President Trump will remain safe from Breitbart's scathing tongue and fidget spinners: "We will never turn on him," Bannon vowed. "But we are never going to let him take a decision that hurts him." Read the full interview at The Economist. Jeva Lange
Brace yourself: The highly anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will finally take place Saturday night in Las Vegas. The bout has been years in the making, stemming from a 2015 interview with Conan O'Brien in which McGregor said, "I would box [Mayweather] if the opportunity arose."
The spectacle may end up being the most heavily bet-upon boxing match ever. Millions of dollars are tied to the fight, ESPN explains: fees from about 4.6 million pay-per-view purchases; more than $72 million in ticket sales; about $600 million in total revenue. Bookmakers additionally expect to handle more than $60 million in wagers, topping the roughly $50 million received for the record-setting bout between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in 2015. Multiple $1 million bets were placed on Mayweather on Thursday, ESPN reports; while more bets have been placed on McGregor, more money overall has been wagered on a Mayweather victory.
Mayweather, 40, is stepping into the ring for the first time in two years for the grudge match against McGregor. He's also putting his undefeated record on the line against the 29-year-old Irishman, a trained mixed martial artist who has never boxed professionally. The lead-up to the match has been marred by ugly press, including racially charged remarks by McGregor and the use of a homophobic slur by Mayweather.
The fight begins at 9 p.m. ET Saturday on pay-per-view, with Mayweather heavily favored to win. Kimberly Alters
A Missouri high school deleted the yearbook quotes of two openly gay students to avoid "potentially offending" anyone. Joey Slivinski and Thomas Swartz each made lighthearted references to no longer living "in the closet." But officials removed the quotes to "protect" classmates, leaving the quote spaces blank. Schwartz, who came out to his parents at age 15, said he was shocked the school would censor him to protect "small-minded people."
"Would you? Could you? Are you a Saint Laurent superfan who collects its most iconic pieces?" asked Hannah Almassi at Who What Wear. If so, you're going to rush to an Yves Saint Laurent store to get your hands on the Anja 100 Patch Pop Pump Roller Stiletto ($2,600), arguably "the collector's item to end all other collector's items." The Parisian fashion house made a much-sought-after roller skate four years ago, but it wasn't nearly as outrageous as the four iterations of the new Anja. Just please leave them in their pristine, unworn state. "It is neither safe, nor clever, nor a fashion thing to go roller skating in stilettos."
Trump's nominee for chief scientist of the USDA once claimed a UFO charged him at 5,000 miles per hour
President Trump's nominee for chief scientist of the Department of Agriculture might seem like an odd pick for the job. After all, the position requires a "distinguished [scientist] with specialized training or significant experience in agricultural research, education, and economics," and Trump's pick — radio host Sam Clovis — might not make the cut, The Daily Beast reports.
Plus there is the fact that Clovis once claimed he was charged by a UFO, as The Des Moines Register recounts:
[WHO Radio host Simon] Conway asked [Clovis] if he'd ever seen a UFO. Clovis started to say yeah, but then said, it's not that he actually saw it, but he knew it was there.
His radar locked on it, and it was doing things our technology couldn't do, he explained. The UFO was traveling toward him at 5,000 mph — and we've got nothing that does that. It came to a complete stop, he said, then reversed away at 5,000 mph.
Clovis said he handed over the radar track to officials.
Spokesman Derek Dufresne noted later that his boss is "a veteran fighter pilot who has served his country with distinction, and he saw an unidentified object that was outside the norm and reported it to appropriate individuals." [The Des Moines Register]
Speaking with The Daily Beast, Conway said his question to Clovis "was jokey … something to laugh at" and "it was a very non-serious thing I was doing, it wasn't him."
Others aren't convinced it was all a joke. "He is pretty crazy," one Iowa Republican said. Read more about Clovis at The Daily Beast. Jeva Lange
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declares he’s '100 percent confident' the debt ceiling will be raised
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a Friday press briefing that he's "100 percent confident" the debt ceiling will be raised in September. "I think there is no scenario where the government won't be paying its bills," Mnuchin said, attempting to assuage concerns about whether the government will continue to be funded. Trump threatened this week to shut down the government if he doesn't get his funding soon for his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Asked to explain why Trump on Thursday tweeted that the debt ceiling debate is a "mess" while lashing out at Republican congressional leaders for complicating the matter, Mnuchin insisted that everyone is "on the same page." "I think the president and I wish that they had raised the debt ceiling before they left [for August recess]," Mnuchin said. "Having said that, we are where we are, and we're going to get it done." Becca Stanek
Sometimes when people get really excited online, they want to let the whole world know!!! Just ask President Trump, one of the English language's most preeminent exclamation point users:
The Washington Post found that Trump has used exclamation points in 13,296 tweets (and counting!!!!!!) since 2009. He once even used 15 exclamation points in one go to express how mad he was about the Oscars:
The Washington Post chart also includes Trump's manual retweets, where his followers appear to share his same exuberance for grammatical emphasis:
Trump's use of ellipses, too, is practically avant-garde, and you can read more about it at The Week. Jeva Lange