Fox & Friends ponders whether Trump's wall might've just been 'symbolic'

Eight months into the Trump presidency and still no sign of his promised border wall, Fox & Friends is starting to wonder if President Trump may have been speaking metaphorically when he proposed such a barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border. "[H]as the wall almost become symbolic?" Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy pondered Thursday. "I know the president ran on it. It was a mantra. But at the same time, border crossings have gone down dramatically and you were talking about how the wall exists in certain forms and there's money to go to it ... but do you think we're going to get to the point where maybe they won't build the wall?"
The debate was sparked by Trump's Thursday morning tweet insisting that his "WALL" was "already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls." He said it would "continue to be built." Trump posted the tweet the morning after his dinner with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who said Trump at the sit-down agreed to "work out a package of border security, excluding the wall."
Former Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz, who recently joined Fox News as a contributor, swooped in to try to explain why Trump, who led chants of "build that wall" at his rallies, was now seemingly setting aside his promised wall while simultaneously suggesting it was already being built.
Chaffetz claimed Trump "doesn't need congressional authority to build the wall" because it's "already there." But then he said Trump does need funding, and it's "solely in the camp of the United States Congress to fund what the president promised he would do." Chaffetz said Trump will build the allegedly already built wall so long as Congress, whose authority Chaffetz claimed Trump does not need, will "step up and actually fund it."
Philip Osborn never knew he had a sister until he moved in next door to her. After living in Florida for years, Osborn recently moved back to a Michigan retirement home to be closer to his family. His new neighbor, Marilyn Meyers, adopted at birth, had spent the past few decades searching for her biological family — so when she heard that someone with the last name Osborn had just moved in, she started investigating. After confirming small bits of family history, they were shocked to discover they were siblings. "I've always wanted to be an older brother," Osborn told Fox17. "It's divine intervention." Christina Colizza
Shortly after House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) dined with President Trump on Wednesday night, the Democratic leaders released a statement saying the group had "agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly." Pelosi and Schumer said the deal would exchange amnesty for border security measures "excluding the wall."
Trump had announced earlier this month he was ending the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, which grants work authorization to immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, after first allowing a six-month reprieve so Congress could attempt to solve the issue with legislation. Several of his biggest supporters were publicly displeased with the idea that Trump had reportedly agreed to protect these illegal immigrants after all — especially if it came at the expense of the ever-touted border wall.
Among them were prominent Iowa Republicans Rep. Steve King and Sen. Chuck Grassley. King in particular has been an ardent defender of Trump's, but on Wednesday lamented that "no promise" the president makes "is credible":
@RealDonaldTrump If AP is correct, Trump base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair. No promise is credible. https://t.co/uJjxk6uX5g
— Steve King (@SteveKingIA) September 14, 2017
Grassley, on the other hand, accused the president of having "undercut" the Senate Judiciary Committee, which Grassley chairs:
@realDonaldTrump Morn news says u made deal w Schumer on DACA/hv ur staff brief me/ I know u undercut JudiCimm effort 4 biparty agreement
— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 14, 2017
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that Trump had "certainly not agreed" to ditch the border wall, and Trump himself tweeted Thursday that the wall — now taking the form of "new renovation of old and existing fences" — would "continue to be built."
Meanwhile, other Republicans were not so moved by the Trump-supporting lawmakers' hurt feelings. Kimberly Alters
Ineffective, hateful @SteveKingIA feels "destroyed, irreparable, & disillusioned beyond repair." Sounds like a snowflake to me. Pobrecito ❄️ https://t.co/89curn5E16
— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) September 14, 2017
Conservative commentator Ann Coulter has had it up to here with President Trump. After Trump on Thursday tweeted his support for the recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program just a week after rescinding its protections, the former Trump supporter and author of In Trump We Trust posed a pointed question:
At this point, who DOESN'T want Trump impeached? https://t.co/g1mMhmm8ng
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017
Though Trump says he wants to eliminate the program protecting immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, thus opening them up to the risk of deportation, he simultaneously does not understand why anyone would "really want to throw out good, educated, and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military." "They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own," Trump tweeted.
On top of that "apparent about-face" on DACA, which The Hill reported has left many Trump supporters "furious," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) claimed after their Wednesday night dinner with Trump that the president had agreed to "enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall." The White House quickly released a statement insisting that Trump had not agreed to leave the wall out of the negotiations.
Coulter wasn't having it. Becca Stanek
If we're not getting a wall, I'd prefer President Pence. https://t.co/g1mMhmm8ng
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017
Hillary Clinton calls Mitch McConnell's silence on Russian election meddling 'unpatriotic' and 'despicable'
Hillary Clinton leveled a tough accusation at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a newly published interview with The New Yorker. Clinton, who is featured on the front of The New Yorker this week in the cover that would've run had she won, recalled the moment during the election when the CIA in August first told former President Barack Obama that Russia had been meddling.
Obama shared that information with congressional leadership, as well as the chairs and ranking members of congressional intelligence committees. He wanted "a bipartisan statement of warning issued," The New Yorker reported.
But, according to Clinton, McConnell "adamantly refused, muffling for weeks any sense of national alarm," The New Yorker said. "Mitch McConnell, in what I think of as a not only unpatriotic but despicable act of partisan politics, made it clear that if the Obama administration spoke publicly about what they knew, he would accuse them of partisan politics, of trying to tip the balance toward me," Clinton said. "McConnell basically threatened the White House, and I know that was on the president's mind. It was a predicament for him."
As for Obama, Clinton said that "in retrospect now," she wishes "he had said something, because I think the American people deserved to know."
Read the full story at The New Yorker. Becca Stanek
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to visit Naples and Fort Myers on Florida's southwest coast on Thursday to see damage from Hurricane Irma and hear from people affected by the storm. Trump said in a Wednesday tweet that he planned to meet "with our great Coast Guard, FEMA and many of the brave first responders & others."
Sixty-six percent of homes and businesses in Lee County, which includes Fort Myers, remained without power on Wednesday, and 80 percent in Collier County, which includes Naples, remained in the dark. About a third of the state's population, about 6.8 million people, still have no electricity in the state's late-summer heat. Harold Maass
Washington state high school student opens fire, killing classmate who tried to stop him, wounding 3 others
A 10th grade student opened fire at a high school near Spokane, Washington, on Wednesday, killing one student and injuring three others. Witnesses said the attacker rode a bus to school, carrying a rifle and handgun in a duffel bag. Three injured girls were rushed to a hospital in stable condition. The boy who was killed, Sam Strahan, was shot in the head as he urged the shooter, whose first gun had jammed, to stop firing. A staffer was credited with tackling the armed boy, identified by students as Caleb Sharpe, before police arrived. The attacker's "face was completely passive," said Elisa Vigil, a 14-year-old freshman. "I crouched down in the hall. I looked up and a girl screamed, 'Help me, help me, help me.' ... She was shot in the back."
"These are senseless, tragic events that really don't need to happen and I don't really understand them," Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told reporters. Harold Maass
President Trump's biggest accomplishment so far is probably elevating Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, but Republicans had to singe Senate traditions to get that done, scrapping the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees after refusing to consider the nominee from former President Barack Obama for nearly a year. Now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who engineered both those feats, has joined other Republicans in urging Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) to remove one more roadblock to judicial confirmations, the "blue slip" that senators have been able to use to block the appointment of judges from their home states.
"My personal view is that the blue slip, with regard to circuit court appointments, ought to simply be a notification of how you're going to vote, not the opportunity to blackball," McConnell told The New York Times. During former President Barack Obama's eight years in office, Grassley and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) strictly honored the blue-slip requests, and Republicans took full advantage, leaving Trump a record number of federal judicial vacancies — 144, including 21 appellate judges and 115 district-level judges. Democrats got rid of the filibuster for appellate and district judges, so the blue slip objections are the only real lever Democrats have left.
Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) has refused to return his blue slip for Trump appellate court nominee David Stras and Oregon's two senators, Ron Wyden (D) and Jeff Merkley (D), have said they will blue-slip appellate nominee Ryan Bounds. Many of the vacancies are in states with at least one Democratic senator, and the stakes are high, says The New York Times' Carl Hulse. Lifetime judicial appointments are "among the most important spoils of any administration," he says, and "given the opportunity to populate the highest courts with conservative nominees, it is hard to imagine that Senate Republicans will allow individual Democrats to determine the fate of so many judges." Peter Weber