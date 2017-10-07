Chuck Schumer says he wasn't interested in Trump's plan to work together on health care

President Trump called Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Friday seeking "a path forward on health care," Axios reported Friday night, citing unnamed Republican sources unhappy with the cross-aisle outreach.

"It codifies the Rs' failure on repeal/replace and shows the President can move without hesitation or ideological impediment to make a deal with the Dems," one such source wrote. "It depresses R base turnout in the midterms, as Trump voters are further disconnected from the Congressional wing."

Trump himself confirmed the call on Twitter Saturday morning in an optimistic post:

I called Chuck Schumer yesterday to see if the Dems want to do a great HealthCare Bill. ObamaCare is badly broken, big premiums. Who knows! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

Shortly after Trump's tweet, however, Schumer issued a statement saying he'd rebuffed the president's offer. "The president wanted to make another run at repeal and replace and I told the president that's off the table," he said, suggesting Democrats would consider negotiations if Trump would first stabilize the current system. Bonnie Kristian