Weinstein Company board says it had 'no knowledge' of allegations against co-founder

The remaining members of the The Weinstein Company's board of directors released a statement Tuesday night saying they were "shocked and dismayed" by allegations of sexual misconduct made against co-founder and producer Harvey Weinstein.

The New York Times has published reports that Weinstein paid off women who accused him of harassment and assault, and in their statement, the board members said the "allegations come as an utter surprise" to all of them and "any suggestion that the board had knowledge of this conduct is false." The board, which includes Weinstein's brother Bob, also called the alleged actions "antithetical to human decency," and said they are "committed to assisting with our full energies" all investigations into the matter.

Weinstein was fired by the board on Sunday night, a few days after the New York Times' first report was published and several members of the board resigned, and multiple major stars have come forward since to speak out against him, including Angelina Jolie, who said she had a "bad experience" with Weinstein in a hotel room and "chose never to work with him again." Catherine Garcia