Weinstein Company board says it had 'no knowledge' of allegations against co-founder

The remaining members of the The Weinstein Company's board of directors released a statement Tuesday night saying they were "shocked and dismayed" by allegations of sexual misconduct made against co-founder and producer Harvey Weinstein.
The New York Times has published reports that Weinstein paid off women who accused him of harassment and assault, and in their statement, the board members said the "allegations come as an utter surprise" to all of them and "any suggestion that the board had knowledge of this conduct is false." The board, which includes Weinstein's brother Bob, also called the alleged actions "antithetical to human decency," and said they are "committed to assisting with our full energies" all investigations into the matter.
Weinstein was fired by the board on Sunday night, a few days after the New York Times' first report was published and several members of the board resigned, and multiple major stars have come forward since to speak out against him, including Angelina Jolie, who said she had a "bad experience" with Weinstein in a hotel room and "chose never to work with him again." Catherine Garcia
The U.S. men's national soccer team lost to Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 on Tuesday night, dashing the team's dreams of playing in the 2018 World Cup.
This will be the first time since 1986 that the Americans, ranked 28th, won't play in the competition. Trinidad and Tobago, ranked 99th, came into Tuesday night's game having lost eight of its last nine games and tying once. The U.S. needed to tie Trinidad and Tobago to make it to next year's World Cup in Russia, but the team's loss, coupled with Honduras' win over Mexico and Panama defeating Costa Rica, dropped the U.S. team into fifth place during the CONCACAF qualifying tournament. Catherine Garcia
It's time, once and for all, to separate the geniuses from the morons.
Mensa, a society for highly intelligent people, has offered to administer IQ tests to both President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in an attempt to put Morongate behind them. It all started when it was reported that over the summer, Tillerson had called Trump "a moron" following a meeting at the Pentagon; the report was quickly denounced by Trump and not denied by Tillerson. During an interview with Forbes on Tuesday, Trump was asked about Tillerson's alleged comment, and Trump said he thought it was "fake news, but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win." At least he challenged Tillerson to an IQ test rather than, say, a duel.
Mensa later entered the fray, with spokesman Charles Brown telling The Boston Globe the group is willing to test Trump and Tillerson and "happy to offer our test to anybody really who's interested in joining our society," noting that Trump and Tillerson are not and never were members. You don't have to be the world's smartest person to read between those lines. Catherine Garcia
Husband and wife Charles and Sara Rippey, married for 75 years, were unable to escape their Napa County home before it became engulfed in flames, their family told ABC News.
Charles, who turned 100 in July, and Sara were found dead inside their home, among the 15 people who have been killed in fires that are raging across California. The Rippeys met when they were kids living in Wisconsin, and had five children. Their son, Mike Rippey, told ABC News his mother had a stroke five years ago that left her paralyzed, and they found his father's body halfway to her room. "There was no way he was gonna leave her," he said.
Because of their age and how intense the fire was in their neighborhood, his brother, Chuck Rippey, believes his parents wouldn't have survived, even if they made it outside. Firefighters tried to get residents out, and those who didn't escape in time jumped into ponds and waited for a helicopter to rescue them, he said. Mike Rippey is grateful that his parents lived such long lives, where they "were happy right up until the last minute." Catherine Garcia
Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to President Trump during his campaign, told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday he will not testify in front of the committee as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and would plead the Fifth, a person with knowledge of the matter told Politico.
The Senate Intelligence Committee has privately met with several people connected to Trump, including his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, and is interested in interviewing people like Page to see if Russians infiltrated the campaign. It was reported that last year, Page, a former naval officer, had meetings in Moscow with several high-level people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
It's not clear if a formal request has been sent to Page asking him to testify, but the committee's chairman, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), and vice chairman, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), have both said they will use subpoenas to compel any official or Trump associate who refuses to testify, Politico reports. Catherine Garcia
On Twitter Tuesday, actor Terry Crews described an incident that took place last year, when an unnamed "high level Hollywood executive" groped him in front of his wife.
Crews said hearing about the allegations of sexual misconduct against producer Harvey Weinstein gave him "PTSD" because "the same kind of thing happened to me." While at a Hollywood function, the executive "came over to me and groped my privates," Crews tweeted. "Jumping back, I said, 'What are you doing?' My wife saw everything and we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk." Crews said he wanted to "kick his ass," but knew the headlines would say "240-pound black man stomps out Hollywood honcho" and he thought he'd end up in jail.
Crews did not stay silent, though — he said he told everyone he knew that had worked with the man about what happened, and the executive called him and apologized "but never really explained why he did what he did." Crews decided not to take things further because he "didn't want to be ostracized — par for the course when the predator has power and influence. I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go." Crews wants victims, both inside and outside of Hollywood, to know they are not alone. "Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless," he said. Catherine Garcia
A mysterious hole the size of Maine has opened up in Antarctica, stumping scientists who have no clue how it formed, Motherboard reports. "It looks like you just punched a hole in the ice," explained University of Toronto Mississauga professor Kent Moore.
Called a "polynya" — an area of open ocean water in the midst of ice — the spot was first observed in the same location in the 1970s, but scientists at the time were limited in their ability to study it. "At that time, the scientific community had just launched the first satellites that provided images of the sea-ice cover from space. On-site measurements in the Southern Ocean still require enormous efforts, so they are quite limited," Dr. Torge Martin told Phys.org.
Last year, the hole mysteriously opened up again for a few weeks. The 2017 polynya, which is larger than the Netherlands and opened in early September, marks "the second year in a row it's opened after 40 years of not being there," Moore said.
Blaming climate change is "premature," Moore cautioned, adding that his team is working to publish their research on why the hole has appeared again. That being said, Martin added: "For us this ice-free area is an important new data point which we can use to validate our climate models. Its occurrence after several decades also confirms our previous calculations." Read more about the polynya at Motherboard and Phys.org. Jeva Lange
On Tuesday, Catalan President Carles Puigdemont asserted that Catalonia had earned the right to independence from Spain, but asked the regional parliament "to suspend the declaration of independence" so talks could continue with the central government in Madrid, The New York Times reports. Puigdemont left open the possibility of dialogue with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who has so far refused to explore conversations about Catalonia's secession.
Madrid immediately rejected Catalonia's "tacit" declaration after Puigdemont's speech, AFP reports. An Oct. 1 vote found Catalans in support of their independence, although the vote was ruled illegal by the Spanish courts.
"We are not criminals or coup plotters — just ordinary people who simply want to vote," Puigdemont said Tuesday. "We have nothing against the Spaniards." Jeva Lange