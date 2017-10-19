Sens. Lamar Alexander, Patty Murray introduce bipartisan health-care bill

On Thursday, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) introduced their flanked by 12 Democratic and 12 Republican sponsors. "I think I might want to get a bipartisan interim deal," Alexander quoted Trump as saying last weekend; the president and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) came out against the bill on Wednesday.

Alexander's legislation seeks to stabilize health insurance markets by extending for two years government subsidy payments that insurance companies use to lower costs for poorer customers. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a co-sponsor of a previous GOP health-care bill, said Thursday that he thinks Trump can be convinced to come around, while Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) — who authored the previous bill with Graham — said he would be a co-sponsor on the bipartisan Alexander-Murray bill.

Alexander-Murray’s Republican sponsors:



Alexander

Rounds

Graham

Mccain

Cassidy

Collins

Ernst

Murkowski

Burr

Corker

Isakson

Grassley — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) October 19, 2017

.@SenAlexander adds Sens. Isakson and Grassley to cosponsors list - with all Dems that WOULD BE 60. — julie rovner (@jrovner) October 19, 2017

Axios writes that "the story of the Alexander-Murray bill likely won't be over until December, when Congress has to take care of several must-pass bills, in negotiations where Democrats have a lot of leverage." An initial tally on Thursday, including all the Democrats, put the Senate votes at 60 votes. Jeva Lange