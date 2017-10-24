GOP Sen. Bob Corker says Trump's legacy will be 'the debasement of our nation'

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) has emerged as one of President Trump's most outspoken critics, but on Tuesday he went as far as to say that "the debasement of our nation is what [Trump] will be remembered most for."

The comments followed a string of tweets by Trump alleging Corker "couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee" after Corker claimed the White House ought to "step aside" on tax reform.

"The president has great difficulty with the truth on many issues," Corker told CNN in response to the tweets, as well as a "lack of desire to be competent." Corker added that if he could do it over again, he would not support Trump in the 2016 election. Watch a portion of the interview below. Jeva Lange