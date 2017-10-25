The CBO estimates the bipartisan Alexander-Murray health-care bill would cut the deficit by $3.8 billion

In the ongoing partisan battle over ObamaCare, a recently-struck bipartisan deal is looking like a solid solution.

New analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office shows that the recently unveiled bipartisan health-care bill, written by Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.), could cut the U.S. deficit by $3.8 billion over the next decade. The CBO estimates that health insurance premiums likely wouldn't change much, but neither would the bill drastically reduce the number of citizens covered under ObamaCare.

All 48 Senate Democrats support the Bipartisan Health Care Stabilization Act of 2017, known more colloquially as the Alexander-Murray proposal, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday. Alexander said he has 12 Republicans onboard as well, which would give the bill the 60 votes it would need to pass the Senate. Schumer also said the bill would "pass overwhelmingly" in the House. Kathryn Krawczyk