This $214 grilled cheese is dipped in gold

Forget dipping grilled cheese in tomato soup — this high-end sandwich is dipped in gold.
Famed New York City restaurant Serendipity 3 serves up the "Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich" for a record-setting $214.
The sandwich starts with two pieces of French bread, baked with Champagne and 23-karat gold. It's then stuffed with a rare Italian cheese that only 25,000 cows produce. Finally, it's brushed with white truffle oil and crisp gold fakes, grilled, and encrusted with more edible gold.
The extravagant sandwich is served with a lobster tomato bisque, making it Guinness World Records' most expensive sandwich.
And while grilled cheese is typically a quick dinner, the Quintessential has to be ordered 48 hours in advance. Pair it with Serendipity's $1,000 Golden Opulence Sundae for a balanced, bankrupting meal. Kathryn Krawczyk
Pope Francis will make a call to the heavens Thursday. No, he's not sending out a prayer: Francis is phoning the International Space Station to talk to the six astronauts onboard.
Francis will talk with the space crew, comprised of three Americans, two Russians, and one Italian, The Associated Press reported. Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, archbishop of Galveston-Houston, will be at Mission Control for the call as well.
This is actually the second papal call for Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli, who was onboard when Pope Benedict XVI first called the ISS in 2011.
The call is a joint effort between the European Space Agency, NASA, and presumably God — so we can only pray it won't drop. Kathryn Krawczyk
Former Vice President Joe Biden has run for president twice, and likely would have for a third time in 2016 if not for the death of his son, Beau, 46, in May 2015. Biden told Vanity Fair that if it hadn't been for his grief following Beau's passing, there is "no question" he would have run to be Barack Obama's successor. "I had planned on running," confirmed Biden, "and I wasn't running against Hillary or Bernie or anybody else. Honest to God, I thought that I was the best suited for the moment to be president."
Now Biden is looking ahead to 2020. With the publication of Promise Me, Dad next month — a memoir about Beau's illness — Biden clarified to Vanity Fair that "I've got too much more to do to write an autobiography. For real. I don't consider my attempt to contribute to the public square finished.”
Asked for his current state of mind about 2020, Biden ruled nothing out. "I haven't decided to run," he said, "but I've decided I'm not going to decide not to run. We'll see what happens." He is behaving very much like a probable candidate, having formed a political-action committee, American Possibilities, in June, and writing opinion pieces in recent months for The Atlantic and The New York Times about Donald Trump's illiberal conduct and the need to reclaim traditional American values. [Vanity Fair]
Read the full profile on Biden at Vanity Fair. Jeva Lange
The CBO estimates the bipartisan Alexander-Murray health-care bill would cut the deficit by $3.8 billion
In the ongoing partisan battle over ObamaCare, a recently-struck bipartisan deal is looking like a solid solution.
New analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office shows that the recently unveiled bipartisan health-care bill, written by Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.), could cut the U.S. deficit by $3.8 billion over the next decade. The CBO estimates that health insurance premiums likely wouldn't change much, but neither would the bill drastically reduce the number of citizens covered under ObamaCare.
All 48 Senate Democrats support the Bipartisan Health Care Stabilization Act of 2017, known more colloquially as the Alexander-Murray proposal, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday. Alexander said he has 12 Republicans onboard as well, which would give the bill the 60 votes it would need to pass the Senate. Schumer also said the bill would "pass overwhelmingly" in the House. Kathryn Krawczyk
Fifty-one percent of Democrats have a favorable view of former President George W. Bush, a surprising new Economist/YouGov poll has found. Among people who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, 54 percent have a favorable view of America's 43rd president.
Last week, Bush spoke out against "discourse degraded by casual cruelty" in a speech many interpreted to be a thinly-veiled knock on President Trump. A spokesman for Bush denied that the president was the target of the speech.
Still, liberals overall have a much rosier opinion of Bush now than they had eight years ago. Gallup found that in January 2009, a mere 6 percent of Democrats approved of Bush. As Paul Waldman writes for The Week: "[T]his story also demonstrates … that you can be a decent person, which Bush certainly is — friendly, engaging, even kind — and do terribly indecent things, like lie repeatedly to the public to get them to support a disastrous war that winds up killing thousands of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Iraqis for no good reason."
Dems now have a 51/42 favorable view of George W. Bush https://t.co/apCxphTX7z pic.twitter.com/U2JhDxbPZU
— Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) October 25, 2017
Among Republicans surveyed by The Economist/YouGov, 76 percent had a favorable view of Bush while 64 percent of people who voted for Trump had the same opinion. The poll reached 1,500 American adults between Oct. 22-24. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percent. Jeva Lange
Diabetes has long been divided into Type 1 and Type 2. But a third type has entered the mix — and doctors aren't diagnosing it correctly.
Type 1 diabetes occurs when the pancreas doesn't produce insulin and is usually diagnosed at a young age. Type 2 diabetes shows up later in life when the pancreas can't make enough insulin to keep up with the body. This new third type, Type 3c, starts with a damaged pancreas.
A recent study from the American Diabetes Association found only 3 percent of people with Type 3c have actually received a correct diagnosis. These misdiagnoses mean people with Type 3c might not be getting effective treatments. Type 3c diabetics require insulin, but may also benefit from taking digestive enzyme tablets, one of the study's researchers wrote in The Conversation. That alternative treatment option is what sets Type 3c apart from the other types.
Likewise, drugs used for Type 2 diabetes — what 3c is usually misdiagnosed as — might not be effective in treating this new type. Thus, researchers hope this new study can stress the prevalence of this disease and encourage its proper diagnosis. Kathryn Krawczyk
Legendary rock and roll songwriter Fats Domino, who paved the way for Elvis and The Beatles, dies at 89
Influential rock and roll pioneer Antoine "Fats" Domino died Wednesday at the age of 89, his daughter told New Orleans' WWL-TV. Born in 1928 as the eighth child in a New Orleans Ninth Ward French Creole family, Fats Domino paved the way for early rock superstars including Elvis Presley and The Beatles, The Independent reports. "There wouldn't have been a Beatles without Fats Domino," WWL-TV quotes John Lennon as once saying. Or, in the words of critic Robert Christgau: "In short, this shy, deferential, uncharismatic man invented New Orleans rock and roll."
Domino's debut with collaborator Dave Bartholomew, The Fat Man, was the first rock and roll record to sell more than a million copies. He sold more than 65 million records in his lifetime. In addition to a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Domino was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1986. Four of his songs were also included in the Grammy Hall of Fame, including "Blueberry Hill" and "Ain't That A Shame."
Domino said his music was inspired by the world around him: "I used to go around different places, hear people talk," he said. "Sometimes I wasn't expecting to hear nothin', and my mind was very much on my music. Next thing I'd hear, I would either write it down or remember it good." Listen to "Blueberry Hill" below, and learn more about his legacy at WWL-TV. Jeva Lange
Issuing travel advisories is usually the TSA's job. But on Tuesday, the NAACP issued a different kind of travel advisory, warning black passengers against flying American Airlines.
Here's an excerpt from the social justice group's statement:
The NAACP for several months now has been monitoring a pattern of disturbing incidents reported by African-American passengers, specific to American Airlines. In light of these confrontations, we have today taken the action of issuing national advisory alerting travelers — especially African Americans — to exercise caution, in that booking and boarding flights on American Airlines could subject them disrespectful, discriminatory, or unsafe conditions. [NAACP]
The statement cited four incidents where black passengers were forced to give up their seats or leave a flight altogether.
American Airlines released a statement Wednesday saying it was "disappointed" to hear about the advisory and "are eager to meet with (the NAACP) to listen to their issues and concerns."
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Kathryn Krawczyk