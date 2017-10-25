This $214 grilled cheese is dipped in gold

Forget dipping grilled cheese in tomato soup — this high-end sandwich is dipped in gold.

Famed New York City restaurant Serendipity 3 serves up the "Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich" for a record-setting $214.

The sandwich starts with two pieces of French bread, baked with Champagne and 23-karat gold. It's then stuffed with a rare Italian cheese that only 25,000 cows produce. Finally, it's brushed with white truffle oil and crisp gold fakes, grilled, and encrusted with more edible gold.

The extravagant sandwich is served with a lobster tomato bisque, making it Guinness World Records' most expensive sandwich.

And while grilled cheese is typically a quick dinner, the Quintessential has to be ordered 48 hours in advance. Pair it with Serendipity's $1,000 Golden Opulence Sundae for a balanced, bankrupting meal. Kathryn Krawczyk