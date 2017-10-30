Paul Manafort has been indicted. What happens next?

On Monday morning, President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, surrendered to federal authorities. He faces 12 counts, including conspiracy against the United States and financial crimes, stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's 2016 election meddling. But what happens now that Manafort has walked through the FBI field office's doors?
Perhaps at the forefront of everyone's minds is the possibility of Manafort "flipping." The rumors began last summer, when prosecutors warned Manafort he was a potential target in the investigation, igniting "speculation that Mr. Manafort might try to cut a deal to avoid prosecution," The New York Times writes. Trump's lawyer has dismissed rumors that Manafort would or could offer damaging information on the president, while Trump's close friend, Roger Stone, said of Manafort: "He's not going to lie."
Still, FBI investigations at the level of Mueller's historically follow a similar pattern, which includes circling inward from "peripheral figures first," Wired writes. With prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, an expert on "flipping witnesses," seen outside the grand jury room Friday, Wired adds that "there's no reason to think that this investigation will be any different."
Institutionally, the FBI's modus operandi and DNA is to target and dismantle entire whole criminal organizations — that's why federal cases usually take so long: The agency starts at the bottom or periphery of an organization and works inward, layer by layer, until it's in a position to build a rock-solid case against the person at the top. [Wired]
Axios adds that indicting Manafort could trigger a reaction from Trump himself, including "pardons or Mueller's firing, igniting a debate over executive authority."
President Trump's former foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos, was charged Monday with making false statements regarding his contact with a Russian "professor" who claimed he had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton during the campaign. Papadopoulos was arrested in July, and reportedly has been cooperating with government officials since.
"Defendant Papadopoulos acknowledged that the professor had told him about the Russians possessing 'dirt' on then-candidate Hillary Clinton in the form of 'thousands of emails,' but stated multiple times that he learned that information prior to joining the [Trump] campaign," the charges read. "In truth and in fact, however, defendant Papadopoulos learned he would be an adviser to the campaign in early March, and met the professor on or about March 14, 2016; the professor only took interest in defendant Papadopoulos because of his status with the campaign; and the professor told defendant Papadopoulos about the 'thousands of emails' on or about April 26, 2016, when defendant Papadopoulos had been a foreign policy adviser to the campaign for over a month."
Papadopoulos is pleading guilty. He had additionally told federal investigators that the professor was "a nothing" and "just a guy talk[ing] up connections or something," the charges add.
President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was also indicted Monday, although his charges are less directly related to allegations of collusion between the campaign and Russia.
Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chairman, surrendered to federal authorities Monday after being indicted on 12 charges related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Manafort's charges include money laundering and tax fraud, but do not concern any actions specifically related to his time at the helm of Trump's winning campaign.
Still, "the seriousness of the charges suggests that Mueller may be able to bring substantial pressure on Manafort to cooperate with his ongoing investigation into matters more directly relevant to [Trump] himself," writes Greg Sargent at The Washington Post. "Mueller will try to get Manafort to disclose everything he knows about any Russian sabotage of the election, any Trump campaign collusion with it, and any Trump organization dealings with Russia he might know about."
That could include a specific focus on the June 2016 meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, at Trump Tower:
First, there's the meeting that [Trump Jr.] arranged with Russians in the expectation that the Trump campaign would be given damaging information on Hillary Clinton that originated with the Russian government. Manafort and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner were at the 2016 meeting, and there are reports of cryptic notes that Manafort took there that are in Mueller's possession.
[Paul Rosenzweig, a senior counsel on Ken Starr's probe of former President Bill Clinton,] says Mueller will want to question Manafort about what happened at the meeting, but that's only the beginning. "Were you contacted after the meeting by the Russians in any follow up?" Rosenzweig says Manafort would likely be asked. "During your tenure as campaign chair, did you discuss this meeting with Donald J. Trump?"
That last one is particularly relevant, since it could shed light on what Trump knew about the meeting and when. [The Washington Post]
Rosenzweig also suggested in his interview with Sargent that Mueller now has the "specter of criminal prosecution and jail time" on his side, which he can use "to induce [Manafort] to be truthful in his testimony." Read more of Rosenzweig's predictions at The Washington Post. Kimberly Alters
President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and Manafort's business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted on Monday as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. But despite Manafort's one-time role with the Trump campaign, the 12 charges brought Monday have very little to do with Trump or Russian collusion.
Manafort stands accused of massive financial crimes, including tax evasion, money laundering, fraud, false statements, and "conspiracy against the United States." The charge closest to the Russia investigation is acting as an "unregistered agent of a foreign principal." According to the indictment, Manafort and Gates "knowingly and willfully, without registering with the attorney general as required by law, acted as agents of a foreign principal, to wit, the Government of Ukraine, the Party of Regions, and [pro-Moscow Ukrainian politician Viktor] Yanukovych."
Manafort spent more than 10 years working for political organizations in Ukraine, which involved forging a close relationship with Yanukovych, the former president of Ukraine, who was a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yanukovych was ousted in 2014 and fled to Russia. Manafort also signed a $10 million annual contract in 2006 with Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch close to Putin, and routed that money through Cyprus, a scheme detailed in the indictment.
Still, critics of the Trump administration hoping for damning evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin will come away empty handed — at least for now. Extensive FBI investigations historically follow a particular pattern, which includes circling inward from "peripheral figures first," Wired notes, and then encouraging them to cooperate in exchange for leniency. Jeva Lange
Among the allegations in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort is a charge that he illegally used money from an untaxed account to buy clothes — a lot of very nice clothes. Specifically, as USA Today's Brad Heath highlighted on Twitter, Manafort is alleged to have spent more than $1.3 million on luxury clothing in Beverly Hills and New York City:
These expenditures are part of a "lavish lifestyle" Manafort is alleged to have maintained in the United States using untaxed income:
The clothing expenses apparently explain why the FBI took photos of Manafort's suits when the agency executed a no-knock raid on his Virginia home in July.
President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort surrendered to federal authorities Monday after being indicted as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference during the 2016 election campaign. He and a former business associate, Richard Gates, were told to turn themselves in early Monday morning.
Reports emerged Friday that a grand jury had approved the first indictments in Mueller's probe, and over the weekend speculation zeroed in on Manafort. The former Trump official had been under investigation even before Mueller was appointed to head the Russia probe, for real estate and financial dealings including work in Ukraine, where he worked for a Russia-linked political party. Mueller's probe absorbed those inquiries, as well as an investigation into Manafort's conduct during the election.
Manafort and Gates have been indicted on 12 counts, Politico reports, including conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, and unregistered agent of a foreign principal. The pair are also charged with making false and misleading statements regarding the Foreign Agents Registration Act and with seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank accounts. Read the release from Mueller's office detailing the charges below, or read the full indictment here. Kimberly Alters
On Friday, a federal grand jury approved the first charges in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, setting off an avalanche of speculation over the weekend. By Monday morning, reporters had zeroed in on the apartment of President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort:
Manafort was under investigation before Mueller was appointed, and Mueller's team absorbed those probes into Manafort's actions in the election, as well as his real estate and financial dealings, including those in Ukraine, where he worked for a Russia-linked political party. Manafort is suspected additionally of money laundering, violating tax laws, and improperly disclosing his foreign lobbying. Sure enough, on Monday morning, Manafort surrendered to the FBI:
Reporters outside of the FBI office in Washington, D.C., were the next to get a glimpse of Manafort:
Follow ongoing coverage of the Manafort indictment here at The Week.