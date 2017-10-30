Trump announces capture of key Benghazi suspect

American special operations forces reportedly captured key Benghazi attack suspect Mustafa al-Imam in Libya on Sunday and are transporting him back to the U.S. for trial, The Associated Press reports. President Trump reportedly approved the mission himself. "Because of this successful operation, al-Imam will face justice in the United States for his role in the Sept. 11, 2012 attacks in Benghazi, which resulted in the deaths of Ambassador Christopher Stevens, Glen Doherty, Sean Smith, and Tyrone Woods," Trump said in a statement.

The Benghazi attack has been a major point of criticism against then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In a 2016 presidential debate, Trump falsely claimed Stevens "sent 600 requests for help" and claimed incorrectly that Clinton "didn't answer" the "call" at "3 o'clock in the morning."

Another alleged Benghazi attacker, Abu Khattala, went on trial in Washington earlier in October, facing charges such as "murder of an internationally protected person," AP writes. More than a dozen other people have also been charged over the attack.

The plan to capture al-Imam had reportedly been in the works for months. "The arrest of the man shows that President Trump, who vowed during his campaign to fill the wartime prison at Guantanamo Bay with 'bad dudes,' is willing to use civilian courts to prosecute terrorism suspects captured overseas," The New York Times reports. Jeva Lange