Trevor Noah points out all the downsides for Trump from Monday's Mueller indictments

Trevor Noah began his Daily Show recap of indictment Monday with the idea that Special Counsel Robert Mueller should open every interrogation by declaring "it's Mueller Time," an opinion Mueller would certainly disregard. Noah started with the headline news, the indictment of President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, finding the silver lining for Manafort. "At least it happened before Halloween, because now he can change his costume to 'sexy convict,'" he said, with photo.

"After Manafort turned himself in this morning, he pled not guilty to all charges — which means, now we could get to see him in court," Noah said. "And I pray to God that he has to testify, because we already know from the campaign that he is the world's worst liar." The Trump White House quickly distanced itself from Manafort, and they're right that none of the Manafort indictments relate directly to the Trump campaign, Noah said, but "I don't know if they're willfully ignoring it or completely oblivious to what's going on here. What happened this morning wasn't just a 12-count indictment. It was Bob Mueller signaling that he's not just going after collusion, people. He'll take you down for any crime, including pre-campaign financial crimes — a.k.a., Donald Trump's career."