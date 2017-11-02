Hillary Clinton tells Trevor Noah that Trump 'had to know' about his campaign's Russia outreach

On Wednesday's Daily Show, Trevor Noah and guest Hillary Clinton discussed the ongoing Russian incursion into American democracy, the Steele dossier on President Trump's Russian connections, and, as Noah put it to Clinton, "Why won't you just go away?"

Clinton noted that, as social media giants are telling Congress, "Russian trolls and bots and agents are still fomenting discord and conflict within our country. That is classic propaganda, and the Russians are really good at it." Cyber-warfare "is a form of war, and we've never had an adversary who attacked us with so few consequences," she said. "And I think that's, in large measure, because the president is so ambivalent. I mean, he has to know — we'll find out what he knew and how involved he was — but he had to know that people were making outreach to Russians, to the highest levels of the Kremlin, in order to help him, to hurt me, but more importantly to sow this divisiveness."

Noah asked about the Steele dossier, which Clinton's campaign helped finance, and she said "of course" there's a difference between her campaign paying for legal opposition research and Trump's team possibly working with Russia to influence the election, and "I think most serious people understand that." She noted that the dossier's allegations did not come out during the election, but said the public had a right to know that the FBI had been investigation the Trump campaign's Russian connections for months before the election.