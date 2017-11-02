TripAdvisor allegedly deleted dozens of reviews warning about rape and assault at resorts

More than a dozen travelers from across the country have said that travel website TripAdvisor removed their reviews detailing blackouts, sexual assaults, and alleged rapes at Mexican resorts, a new report published by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel detailed Wednesday.
Kristie Love, 35, says she was raped seven years ago by a uniformed guard at the Iberostar Paraiso Maya in Playa del Carmen and that when she alerted hotel staff, they were unwilling to call the authorities. When Love returned to Playa del Carmen to file police reports, the hotel refused to cooperate with the investigation, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.
"I chased it any direction I possibly could," she said. "At that point, the only thing left I could do was to go TripAdvisor."
Soon after her post was published, TripAdvisor deleted the review and called it a violation of the company's "family friendly" guidelines. In a statement to the Journal Sentinel, a TripAdvisor spokeswoman said, "It's important that anyone who suspects foul play or illegal activity contact the local authorities rather than use a review platform as their primary way to share their experience."
On Oct. 19 — seven years to the day after Love says she was raped — TripAdvisor re-published her original review from 2010 detailing her assault. Read more from travelers who say their posts were deleted at the Journal Sentinel. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Over the past year, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has struggled to recall the specifics of his interactions with Russian agents during the 2016 election. In June, for example, Sessions said it was "possible" he had spoken with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at the Mayflower Hotel in April 2016 — but if it had happened, he couldn't "recall" it. A photo released later clearly placed the pair together at the hotel.
On Thursday, Sessions proved once again that he was befuddled by what may or may not have happened during the Trump campaign:
Sessions now recalls that he nixed proposal for Trump-Putin meeting, appearing to contradict his previous accounts, sources tell NBC News
— Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 2, 2017
Source clarifies: Unclear whether Sessions recalls nixing the Papadopoulos proposal for Trump Putin meeting -- though he did do so.
— Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 2, 2017
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos earlier this week alleged that Papadopoulos attempted to set up a meeting between the Republican candidate and Russian President Vladimir Putin. As CNN points out, "an Instagram picture on Trump's account shows Sessions attended the meeting at which Papadopoulos made the suggestion." Trump didn't shoot down the idea, but Sessions allegedly did, a person in the room told CNN.
"This new revelation is significant because Sessions told Congress under oath in June that he had 'no knowledge' of any conversations by anyone connected to the Trump campaign about 'any type of interference with any campaign' by Russians," NBC News reports. A Senate aide told CNN that Sessions could even be required to testify again in order to clarify what happened.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) asserted Thursday that "Jeff Sessions concealed his meetings with the Russians and he had an obligation to be more forthcoming about meetings that involved Papadopoulos." Jeva Lange
The State Department announced Wednesday that it will revoke the passports of convicted sex offenders, forcing them to reapply for the document if they wish to travel outside the country. If offenders are granted a new passport, it will be marked with an identifier reading: "The bearer was convicted of a sex offense against a minor, and is a covered sex offender pursuant to (U.S. law)."
The State Department also clarified that offenders will not longer be eligible to receive passport cards because they're too small to fit the notice.
The effort is being implemented to comply with the "International Megan's Law" passed last year. The law aims to prevent child exploitation by providing wider notice when convicted offenders are traveling.
Affected offenders will be notified of the change as soon as the State Department gets a list of their names. But until everything is formalized, offenders are still free to travel abroad with their old passports, the department told The Chicago Tribune. Kathryn Krawczyk
Energy Secretary Rick Perry claimed Thursday that fossil fuels help prevent sexual assault, a baffling assertion that prompted the Sierra Club to call for his resignation, The Hill reports.
Speaking to Meet the Press host Chuck Todd and Axios founder Jim VandeHei on Thursday, Perry described his recent trip to South Africa. "It's going to take fossil fuels to push power out into these villages in Africa, where a young girl told me to my face, 'One of the reasons that electricity is so important to me is not only because I'm not going to have to try to read by the light of a fire and have those fumes literally killing people,'" Perry said. "But also from the standpoint of sexual assault. When the lights are on, when you have light that shines, the righteousness, if you will, on those types of acts."
The Sierra Club's executive director, Michael Brune, responded by saying Perry "does not deserve to hold office another day with these twisted ideas, and he should resign from his position immediately before he causes any more damage." Jeva Lange
House Republicans released their tax overhaul plan Thursday, proposing a number of major changes to the decades-old code. Part of the bill, for example, calls for the elimination of so-called "special interest deductions," such as a tax credit for adopting children or an "itemized deduction for medical expenses, a crucial provision to households with extraordinary health-care costs," The Wall Street Journal writes.
The special interest deductions category also includes the deduction for student-loan interest. As the rules stand now, qualifying individuals are able to deduct up to $2,500 in interest paid toward federal and private student loans, CNBC reports. While there are certain income restrictions that go along with that, the deduction as it stands now counts as "above-the-line," applying directly to taxable income. In 2015, 12 million people used the student loan interest deduction on their 1040 forms.
For most people, the loss of the deduction under the GOP bill, if it passes, won't be a huge hit. It will affect graduate students or undergrads with exceptional student loan debt and low incomes much more: To hit the $2,500 interest cap, a borrower would need to have $54,000 in undergraduate debt. Otherwise, CNBC writes that "looking at … 2015 IRS records, the average amount of interest is roughly $1,100, saving someone in the 25 percent tax bracket about $275."
Still, that's not an insignificant amount of money to someone freshly out of college — it's the equivalent of almost 15 avocado toasts. Read more about what the GOP tax plan means for people with student loans at CNBC. Jeva Lange
Japanese marketing firm Piala is rewarding nonsmokers in the best way it knows how: with vacation days.
In September, Piala's CEO announced that employees who did not smoke would receive six extra vacation days per year, The New York Times reports. The move was aimed to encourage smokers to quit, but it's also about equality.
Smoking is a big part of Japan's business culture, with office buildings often offering indoor smoking rooms. But Piala's smoking room is in the basement, which caused smoking employees to leave the 29th-floor office for breaks multiple times a day. Because smokers and nonsmokers would still leave work for the day at the same time, nonsmokers started complaining.
Since the initiative started in September, the company says four of its employees have decided to quit smoking. Piala's CEO said he hopes incentives, not penalties, will help more employees nip their habit in the butt — er, bud. Kathryn Krawczyk
Breitbart patron Robert Mercer distances himself from Bannon, slams Yiannopoulos, and resigns from hedge fund
On Thursday, billionaire hedge fund investor and conservative donor Robert Mercer resigned from his position as co-CEO of Renaissance Technologies. He also announced that he had sold his shares in Breitbart, the Stephen Bannon-led media outlet, to his daughters for "personal reasons," a letter obtained by Bloomberg's Joshua Green reveals.
Mercer was the third biggest donor to conservative outside spending groups in the 2016 election cycle. In his resignation letter from Renaissance, he wrote: "I have great respect for Mr. Bannon, and from time to time I do discuss politics with him. However, I make my own decisions with respect to whom I support politically. Those decisions do not always align with Mr. Bannon's." As Green reported in his book The Devil's Bargain, the elder Mercer gave Breitbart $10 million of capital in 2012 and his daughter, Rebekah, was instrumental in bringing Bannon and Kellyanne Conway into President Trump's election campaign.
In early October, BuzzFeed News reported on the ties between former Breitbart technology editor Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalists. Mercer directly addressed his previous support for Yiannopoulos in the letter, saying that he had hoped Yiannopoulos would "promote the type of open debate and freedom of thought that is being throttled on many American college campuses today." Instead, Mercer wrote, Yiannopoulos' actions were "divisive" and had been "undermining the open and productive discourse that I had hoped to facilitate. I was mistaken to have supported him." Kelly O'Meara Morales
A jaw-dropping new study published in The Lancet on Thursday is turning everything cardiologists thought they knew about heart stents upside down. Stents — tiny mesh wires used to prop open blocked arteries — are used to prevent heart attacks, or to relieve chest pain that patients experience due to a lack of blood to the heart muscle. According to the study, stents actually do very little — and possibly nothing at all — to prevent that heart pain.
In the study, 200 patients were either given stents or a placebo surgery as if they were receiving a stent, only to not have the mesh actually inserted. All the patients were also put on drugs to reduce the risk of heart attack and to open blood vessels. "When the researchers tested the patients six weeks later, both groups said they had less chest pain, and they did better than before on treadmill tests," The New York Times writes. "But there was no real difference between the patients, the researchers found. Those who got the sham procedure did just as well as those who got stents."
One reason for the baffling results could be that stenting only the largest blockages in the heart does not make a significant difference in a disease that affects the whole muscle. While one artery might be reopened with stents, blockages could obstruct other vessels later.
"All cardiology guidelines should be revised," wrote Dr. David L. Brown of the Washington University School of Medicine and Dr. Rita F. Redberg of the University of California, San Francisco, in a review of the study. Redberg added that based on her assessment, stents should only be given to people who are actually having heart attacks, especially since the surgery carries risks for patients.
More than 500,000 people around the world are given stents each year to relieve chest pain. Read the report at The New York Times. Jeva Lange