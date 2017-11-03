Kevin Spacey dropped by agency, publicist after more allegations of sexual misconduct

Kevin Spacey's publicist, Staci Wolf, announced on Thursday she is parting ways with the actor, and so is his talent agency, CAA, after several people made allegations of sexual misconduct against him.
On Sunday, BuzzFeed News published an interview with actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged that when he was 14 and Spacey was 26, Spacey made a sexual advance toward him. Later in the week, an unnamed man spoke with New York magazine, and said when he was 14 and Spacey was 24, they had a sexual relationship, and the last time he saw Spacey, the actor attempted to rape him. Spacey apologized to Rapp, and denies the second man's allegations.
Due to the accusations, production on Spacey's Netflix show House of Cards has been put on hold, and on Thursday, CNN spoke with eight crew members, who described a "toxic" work environment. One former production assistant said Spacey sexually assaulted him during an early season, several months after he complained to management about Spacey sexually harassing him. The crew members allege that Spacey would make lewd comments, touch them without permission, and mostly targeted young male production staffers. His behavior was "predatory," they told CNN, and all were afraid to talk about the overt harassment because they didn't want to get fired. Catherine Garcia
DNAinfo cites vote to unionize among reasons billionaire owner Joe Ricketts shuttered it and Gothamist sites
On Thursday evening, Joe Ricketts posted a notice on DNAinfo, a local-news organization he founded in 2009, explaining that he had shuttered it and the other sites under the DNAinfo umbrella — Gothamist, SFist, Chicagoist, SFist, Shanghaiist — because they were not "economically successful" enough "to endure." All their articles disappeared, and every site currently displays Ricketts' statement:
Gothamist and DNAinfo have been shut down. Statement here: pic.twitter.com/53SHJxzpYY
— Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) November 2, 2017
A week ago, DNAinfo and Gothamist staff voted to join the Writers Guild of America East union. Ricketts, a politically active conservative billionaire, and DNAinfo's chief operating officer had warned the New York office against unionizing when discussions started in April, and in September Ricketts wrote a post on his personal blog explaining: "Why I'm Against Unions At Businesses I Create." A DNAinfo spokeswoman said in a statement Thursday that "the decision by the editorial team to unionize is simply another competitive obstacle making it harder for the business to be financially successful."
It was just one of the reasons. "In the financially daunting era of digital journalism, there has been no tougher nut to crack than making local news profitable, a lesson Mr. Ricketts, who lost money every month of DNAinfo's existence, is just the latest to learn," note Andy Newman and John Leland The New York Times. (Newman used to work at the Times' now-shuttered Brooklyn bureau.) But closing a business due to unionizing is legally problematic, and the Writers Guild of America East said "it will be looking at all of our potential areas of recourse and we will aggressively pursue our new members' rights."
In any case, 115 employees were laid off, with severance, including at offices that did not unionize. Ricketts purchased Gothamist LLC in March. Around the time of the purchase, all negative articles about Ricketts on those sites disappeared, Jezebel noticed. You can still read some of Gothamist's articles at the Internet Archive. Peter Weber
The crack detectives at Twitter have already determined which employee was responsible for making President Trump's account disappear on Thursday evening: Someone in the customer support department working his or her last day at the company.
For 11 minutes, much to the shock/confusion/sheer joy of many, Trump's Twitter page did not exist. The page soon reappeared, complete with a new, misspelled tweet, and Twitter Government announced that the account was "inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee."
Later, Twitter Government followed up with some new information: "Through our investigation, we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day. We are conducting a full internal review." That's one way to make sure your former coworkers — and the entire Twittersphere — never forget you. Catherine Garcia
Carter Page, President Trump's former foreign policy adviser, told CNN Thursday that during his more than six hours privately testifying in front of the House intelligence committee, he revealed that in June 2016, he told Attorney General Jeff Sessions he was taking a trip to Moscow.
Sessions was a senator at the time, and during Senate hearings in June and September this year, Sessions denied knowing anything about Trump campaign surrogates communicating with Russians; he was specifically asked if Page met with Russian officials during the campaign, and he said, "I don't know." Page told CNN he mentioned the trip to Sessions in passing, following a dinner in Washington, and claims this jaunt had nothing to do with his role in the campaign. "Understandably, it was as irrelevant then as it is now," he said. "If it weren't for that dodgy dossier and all the chaos that those complete lies had created, my passing comment's complete lack of relevance should go without saying."
CNN spoke with another person familiar with the dinner, attended by members of Trump's national security team, who said Page greeted Sessions and told him he was going to Russia; Sessions said nothing and moved on to shake hands with someone else. Page's testimony on Thursday was described to CNN by Republican and Democratic lawmakers as being "confusing" and "contradictory," and a transcript will be released to the public next week. Catherine Garcia
Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign manager, and his deputy, Rick Gates, made their first court appearance Thursday in front of the judge in charge of their case, and she quickly scolded Manafort's attorney.
Kevin Downing spoke to the media after Manafort was indicted Monday, and Judge Amy Berman Jackson reminded him Thursday, "This is a criminal trial, not a public relations campaign." Manafort and Gates have been indicted on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the U.S., conspiracy to launder money, and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts; both pleaded not guilty, and have been on house arrest since turning themselves in on Monday.
Downing asked Berman Jackson for Manafort's monitoring device be removed, but it's not likely that will happen — court documents unsealed earlier this week state that prosecutors see Manafort and Gates as flight risks, and Manafort has registered an email and phone number using an alias and had three separate U.S. passports with different numbers. If found guilty, both men face more than 10 years in prison. Catherine Garcia
For a few moments on Thursday evening, President Trump's Twitter account – his sanctuary, safe space, and lifeline to the outside world — did not exist.
Visitors to his page were greeted not with his Thursday morning call for the death penalty, but rather the message, "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!" It wasn't the same page that appears when a Twitter user violates the terms of service and is suspended, causing the curious to wonder what was going on — was he hacked? Did he finally take Hillary Clinton's advice and delete his account? Maybe he revealed what "covfefe" means and it caused Twitter's servers to melt down?
The disappearance was fleeting — within 11 minutes of the account vanishing, it was back up. Twitter Government later announced that the account was "inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee," and an investigation is underway and steps are being taken to "prevent this from happening again." Catherine Garcia
Poll: Majority of Americans approve of Trump-Russia probe, nearly half think Trump committed a crime
A new Washington Post/ABC News poll released Thursday finds that 58 percent of Americans approve of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible collusion between President Trump's campaign and the Russian government, and 49 percent say they think it's likely Trump directly committed a crime in connection with Russian meddling in the election.
Political leanings influenced these responses — 78 percent of Democrats and 56 percent of independents approve of how Mueller is handling the investigation, compared to 38 percent of Republicans, while 82 percent of Republicans say it's unlikely Trump committed a crime, and 74 percent of Democrats and half of independents say it's likely.
Nearly 7 in 10 are in favor of Mueller filing charges against Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, and his deputy, Rick Gates, and 53 percent say those charges, as well as foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos' guilty plea for lying to the FBI, indicate broader wrongdoing by the Trump campaign. 28 percent think the wrongdoing is limited to this trio. The poll was conducted Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 among a random sample of 714 adults on phones, with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points. Catherine Garcia
A GOP congressional candidate in California is promoting his campaign on a platform frequented by white supremacists
A California congressional hopeful with designs on ousting one of President Trump's biggest critics in the House has been using a social media platform frequented by white supremacists to promote his campaign, ThinkProgress reports. Edwin Duterte, a Republican with no prior political experience, announced in August that he would challenge Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) for her congressional seat.
Two months later, Duterte had created a paid account to promote his campaign on Gab, a social media platform whose logo bears a striking resemblance to the alt-right's beloved Pepe the Frog. Duterte has used the platform to ask users which policies he should advocate for and promote within his campaign, ThinkProgress notes, but he has also declined to specifically condemn objectionable stances.
When a Gab user mocked Duterte for saying he was accepting of all races, for example, the aspiring congressman replied, "This isn't some statement saying you should do this or you shouldn't do that. If you want to only be with people you identify with, go ahead. None of my business." ThinkProgress reports that Duterte has posted more than 200 times since mid-October.
When ThinkProgress reached Duterte about his use of Gab, he defended the platform and said that to attack Gab while ignoring that "terrible people" exist on other platforms is "fake news." "I am a firm believer in free speech and intend to communicate across all forms of media," he said. "Gab is a neutral and free platform. Anyone can sign up and hit 'compose.'"
In August, Gab was removed from the Google Play Store for violating Google's hate speech policy. Slate wrote of the platform in August that "if an anti-Semitic or racist or sexist remark isn't the first post you come across, it's likely the second, third, or fourth." Kelly O'Meara Morales