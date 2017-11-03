Kevin Spacey dropped by agency, publicist after more allegations of sexual misconduct

Kevin Spacey's publicist, Staci Wolf, announced on Thursday she is parting ways with the actor, and so is his talent agency, CAA, after several people made allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

On Sunday, BuzzFeed News published an interview with actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged that when he was 14 and Spacey was 26, Spacey made a sexual advance toward him. Later in the week, an unnamed man spoke with New York magazine, and said when he was 14 and Spacey was 24, they had a sexual relationship, and the last time he saw Spacey, the actor attempted to rape him. Spacey apologized to Rapp, and denies the second man's allegations.

Due to the accusations, production on Spacey's Netflix show House of Cards has been put on hold, and on Thursday, CNN spoke with eight crew members, who described a "toxic" work environment. One former production assistant said Spacey sexually assaulted him during an early season, several months after he complained to management about Spacey sexually harassing him. The crew members allege that Spacey would make lewd comments, touch them without permission, and mostly targeted young male production staffers. His behavior was "predatory," they told CNN, and all were afraid to talk about the overt harassment because they didn't want to get fired. Catherine Garcia