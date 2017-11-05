Trump, Pence respond to Texas church shooting

"I'm sad to tell you, to confirm at least at this moment in time there are 26 lives that have been lost," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference Sunday night on the scene of Sunday's deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The victims' ages range between 5 and 72, Abbott said, and 23 were inside the church building when they died.

"We don't know if that number will rise or not," Abbott continued. "All we know is that's too many, and this his will be a long suffering, mourning for those in pain." He thanked first responders and praised teams from nearby San Antonio for volunteering to help the tiny town grapple with a tragedy of this scale, which Abbott said is the largest mass shooting in the state's history.