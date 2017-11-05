Texas church shooting suspect identified as Devin Patrick Kelley

The suspect in Sunday's deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that killed more than 20 people has been identified in reports from NBC, CBS, and The Daily Beast, all citing unnamed law enforcement officials, as one Devin Patrick Kelley, age 26.

Kelley reportedly hails from neighboring Comal County, and police are searching his home for clues as to his possible motivation. CBS reports Kelley served in the U.S. Air Force from 2010 to May of 2014, at which point he was court martialed and given a dishonorable discharge. The Daily Beast found that on a Facebook account which has since been deleted, Kelley used a cover photo of a rifle, while a LinkedIn profile indicated he once taught at a summer Bible school.

It remains unclear whether Kelley was killed by law enforcement or if he shot himself. Bonnie Kristian