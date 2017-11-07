Will Trump tweet in China, where Twitter is banned?

President Trump arrives in Beijing on Wednesday for a 36-hour stopover in a nation where his favorite pastime — Twitter — is banned. Americans who celebrated the president's 11 minutes of dead air last week might not find the silence they're craving, though: "Multiple officials familiar with the procedures in place but unauthorized to discuss them publicly said the president will, in fact, be able to tweet in China," The Associated Press writes.
Trump has sent at least two dozen tweets in the four days of his Asia trip so far, AP notes, and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang went on record to say that "you should have no reservations about Mr. President's ability to keep in touch with the outside" during his visit. That being said, even turning on a phone in China can be a risk for foreign leaders, since the nation's entire cellular network is vulnerable to spying. White House officials will instead supply secure phones as well as alternatives to hotel-provided WiFi.
China's state-run Global Times reports public interest in whether Trump will open an account on Sina Weibo, the country's Twitter alternative, during his visit. On the website, a hashtag — Trump's visit to China — is already trending. Jeva Lange
Outgoing New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) got into a fight with a voter after casting his ballot Tuesday, which culminated in his sarcastic declaration that "that's the joy of public service. It's serving folks like you that's such a unique joy."
Christie, who briefly ran for president in 2016, boasts the highest disapproval rating of any governor in the country — to the point that he has "dragged down Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in her race against Democrat Phil Murphy," Politico writes.
Christie certainly was not looking to make any new friends Tuesday, either. Watch the spat below. Jeva Lange
After voting, Christie got into a bit of an argument with a voter who questioned why he didn't merge His two towns pic.twitter.com/n3AQi3PfBk
— Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) November 7, 2017
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was listed in the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans a year ago with a net worth of $2.9 billion, but a Forbes investigation published Tuesday found that Ross has actually lied for over a decade about his net worth. In reality, Ross is worth the comparatively paltry sum of $700 million.
Ross first appeared on the Forbes 400 list in 2004 after his private equity firm, WL Ross & Co, struck a deal to sell International Steel Group for $4.5 billion. Although Forbes now estimates that Ross made only $260 million from the sale of ISG, the future commerce secretary was credited in the press with making over $2 billion, which in reality had mostly gone to the investors in his firm. Ross did not mention that vital caveat to a Forbes reporter who "confirmed" his net worth in 2004 — and so he was dubiously added to the Forbes 400 list, where he was listed for over a decade.
In the end, Ross' nomination to President Trump's Cabinet unraveled the lies about his wealth. His financial asset disclosures accounted for just $700 million in assets, Forbes noted, but Ross claimed he was worth $3.7 billion. Ross attributed the missing money to $2 billion he said had been put into family trusts between the election and his nomination to the Cabinet, which he therefore did not have to disclose.
The Department of Commerce told Forbes that "there was no major asset transfer to a trust in the period between the election and Secretary Ross's confirmation." This is the second time this week that Ross has come under scrutiny for improper disclosures about his finances: On Sunday, The New York Times reported that Ross failed to mention investments in Kremlin-connected gas and energy companies during his confirmation process. Kelly O'Meara Morales
When President Trump announced in June his intention to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, the global pact to limit carbon emissions in an attempt to slow climate change, he put America in the company of just two other non-signatory nations: Syria and Nicaragua.
Nicaragua initially rejected the deal because it was not strict enough but in October added its name to the list of signatories. On Tuesday, Syria announced it too will ratify the agreement at a climate summit taking place in Germany this week.
This leaves the U.S. as the sole nation not participating in the pact — yes, even isolated, coal-reliant North Korea has joined. In fact, Pyongyang condemned Trump's decision to withdraw in the regime's typically dramatic language, calling it "the height of egotism and moral vacuum." Bonnie Kristian
Sean Spicer questions the 'deafening silence' about attacks on Sarah Huckabee Sanders' appearance
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in a Tuesday appearance on Fox & Friends asked why there has not been more outrage over attacks on his successor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, that focus on her appearance. He specifically addressed a recent Los Angeles Times editorial by David Horsey which said Sanders looks "like a slightly chunky soccer mom who organizes snacks for the kids' games" and is uncomfortable in business attire.
Spicer argued the comments would have received considerably more attention had they come from a figure on the right and targeted a woman on the left. "When it's another member of the establishment media, a quote, 'Pulitzer-prize winning, well-established journalist,' makes disgusting kind of comments about somebody's appearance, there is a deafening silence from some of the network anchors so easily appalled at some of the other comments," he said, decrying the hypocrisy of "one-sided faux outrage."
Horsey did get pushback on his piece from the left and right alike, though Spicer is correct that the outcry did not reach the volume of, say, the uproar over President Trump's attacks on Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski.
Things that are true at the same time:
1) Sarah Huckabee Sanders is an unabashed enemy of the truth
2) This profile of her is sexist trash pic.twitter.com/3ti2NWqGgZ
— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 3, 2017
Horsey has since updated the column to remove "the offending description" and apologize to Sanders and his readers. Watch Spicer's remarks below. Bonnie Kristian
Disney tried to punish the Los Angeles Times for running an unflattering investigation. Now film critics are fighting back.
Four major film critic groups announced Tuesday that they will not consider any Disney films for awards this season following the studio's decision to freeze out Los Angeles Times reporters from press screenings after the newspaper published an unflattering investigation about the company's financial dealings with the city of Anaheim. Disney's payback — which prevents Times writers from attending advanced screenings of its films, including those made by Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel — was deemed "craven," "petty," and "hostile to journalism" by the Chicago Tribune.
The Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the New York Film Critics Circle, the Boston Society of Film Critics, and the National Society of Film Critics announced that they have voted to "disqualify Disney's films from year-end awards consideration until [the] blackout is publicly rescinded." The critics' decision will affect movies including the live-action Beauty and the Beast, Cars 3, and upcoming films Coco and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Hollywood Reporter writes. Other critics have independently decided to boycott Disney press screenings in solidarity with the Los Angeles Times writers, including staff for The Washington Post, The A.V. Club, and Flavorwire.
The boycotts signal significant pushback in the industry against Disney, which is in "the most powerful position any studio has ever been in, maybe since MGM in the 1930s," The Wall Street Journal wrote earlier this month, quoting a film buyer. Read more about how Disney is trying to control the industry at The Week. Jeva Lange
'Trump whisperer' Keith Schiller to be grilled Tuesday on what happened at the Moscow Miss Universe
President Trump's longtime bodyguard, fast-food fetcher, and "emotional binky," Keith Schiller, will be grilled Tuesday by the House Intelligence Committee as part of the ongoing probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, Politico reports. While the revelations from the so-called Trump whisperer's testimony are expected to be mild at best, they could still put the heat on Trump: "The image of Keith walking in and testifying is not going to make the president happy," a former campaign aide told Politico. "That is a loyal lieutenant being dragged in. That's clearly going to upset him."
In particular, investigators are expected to express interest in Trump's 2013 visit to Moscow for the Miss Universe contest, a trip that is central to an unverified dossier containing compromising allegations about the president. On Tuesday, a newly released transcript of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page's testimony before the House Intelligence Committee supports "key portions" of that dossier, Business Insider reports.
Schiller departed from his role as White House director of Oval Office operations after Chief of Staff John Kelly succeeded Reince Priebus. Jeva Lange
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) will likely miss work for a while due to what his aides say are five broken ribs and bruised lungs sustained when a longtime neighbor, Rene Boucher, tackled him from behind while Paul was mowing his lawn with sound-muting headphones on in their gated Bowling Green housing development. On Monday, Boucher's lawyer, Matthew Baker, said the altercation had "absolutely nothing" to do with politics — Paul is a libertarian-leaning Republican, Boucher a registered Democrat — but was instead "a very regrettable dispute between two neighbors over a matter that most people would regard as trivial."
That isn't particularly clarifying, either, and Paul is unlikely to say much because he's embarrassed about the incident, The New York Times reports, citing three Kentucky Republicans. The three Republicans and a neighbor also said the trouble began over landscaping, though "the precise provenance of the dispute was still a matter of disagreement," the Times notes. Two of the Kentuckians said the issue was "some sort of planting or flora issue around the properties," said Times reporter Jonathan Martin, while a third one said it revolved around "a small strip of land" that "leads to a manmade lake."
Other explanations include unkempt yard clippings or leaves and newly planted saplings, mixed with Paul's apparent disregard for neighborhood rules. Paul "certainly believes in stronger property rights than exist in America," Jim Skaggs, a neighbor and local GOP official who developed the community, told the Times. "I think it was a neighbor-to-neighbor thing. They just both had strong opinions, and a little different ones about what property rights mean." A friend of Paul's, Robert Porter, said Paul "is still unsure why he was attacked." Boucher, a retired anesthesiologist who has lived next door to Paul for 17 years, faces assault charges, but police said Monday they may elevate the charge to felony from misdemeanor due to the severity of Paul's injuries. Peter Weber