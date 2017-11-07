Danica Roem becomes first openly transgender state legislator in the United States

By defeating conservative 13-term incumbent Bob Marshall in Virginia's 13th House of Delegates district, Democrat Danica Roem will become the first openly transgender state lawmaker in U.S. history.
Marshall, who has called himself Virginia's "chief homophobe" and introduced an anti-transgender bathroom bill that never made it out of committee earlier this year, refused to debate Roem and used male pronouns throughout the campaign, The Washington Post reports. In an interview with the Post on Tuesday, Roem said "discrimination is a disqualifier. This is about the people of the 13th district disregarding fear tactics, disregarding phobias ... where we celebrate you because of who you are, not despite it." During the race, her main issue had been easing traffic congestion. Catherine Garcia
Chris Hurst, a former news anchor whose girlfriend was killed in 2015 while reporting on live television, was elected to the Virginia's House of Delegates on Tuesday night.
Hurst, a Democrat, defeated incumbent Republican Joseph Yost in Virginia's 12th district. Hurst left his job at WDBJ7 following the death of Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward, both killed by a former coworker, and decided to run for office. His campaign focused on education, health care, the environment, and more gun regulations. "This is not about me or Alison," he told NBC News last week. "This is about me trying to serve the people that gave me so much when I needed it." Catherine Garcia
President Trump waited (checks watch) about 20 minutes after the Virginia election was called in favor of Democrat Ralph Northam to try to distance himself from the Republican who lost the contentious race.
"Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for," Trump tweeted Tuesday night from South Korea. "Don't forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!" Gillespie did take out ads in favor of some of Trump's positions, including being strict on immigration and keeping Confederate monuments up.
Trump tweeted his support of Gillespie as late as Tuesday morning, and recorded a robocall that was released in waves on Monday and Tuesday. "I need you to vote for Ed Gillespie to be your new governor of Virginia," he said. "If you let Ralph Northam be governor, he will be a total disaster for your state. Northam is weak on crime, weak on immigration, and as your lieutenant governor, Northam has driven your economy right into a ditch, and he didn't even show up to the most important meetings." He also said Gillespie "will make America great again, a phrase that I like a lot." Virginia's economy is humming and its crime and unemployment rates are low.
It's always possible Gillespie suffered because Virginia residents who might have voted for him checked Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter account before heading to the polls: Trump's eldest son urged voters — twice — on Tuesday morning (a.k.a. the day of the election) to "take [Gillespie] across the finish line tomorrow!" Catherine Garcia
In New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, a former executive at Goldman Sachs and ambassador to Germany, has defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the state's governor race, several media outlets project.
He will be replacing deeply unpopular Gov. Chris Christie (R), who served two terms, and a Murphy win gives Democrats total control of New Jersey's government. Catherine Garcia
Democrat Ralph Northam has won the Virginia gubernatorial race, several media outlets project.
With 72 percent of precincts reporting, Northam has 52.3 percent of the vote, compared to Republican Ed Gillespie with 46.5 percent. This was a contentious race, with Gillespie, a former Republican National Committee chairman and lobbyist, running ads defending Confederate monuments and accusing Northam, the Virginia lieutenant governor and a pediatric neurologist, of being soft on crime. Both parties spent millions on the race. Catherine Garcia
Lin-Manuel Miranda brought some hope to Puerto Rico on Tuesday, announcing Tuesday that The Hispanic Federation has awarded $100,000 each to seven nonprofit organizations on the island trying to rebuild after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in September.
The Hamilton creator, whose family hails from Puerto Rico, said the Amanece/Road to Recovery Fund will support organizations that provide social services, help the environment, and more, NBC News reports. The Hispanic Federation is a nonprofit launched by Miranda's father, Luis, and the group will ultimately donate $2.5 million to help a total of 25 organizations.
"I'm going to continue speaking up and helping Puerto Rico," Lin-Manuel Miranda said during a press conference. "I want you to know we are here en las buenas y en las malas, during the good and the bad. There are so many people around the world thinking about this island." Catherine Garcia
Roy Halladay, the eight-time All Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner who pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies, died Tuesday when his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast, the Pasco County Sheriff confirmed. He was 40.
His ICON A5 single-engine aircraft crashed at around noon, and Halladay's body was found in shallow water, law enforcement said. Police could not say if there were other passengers on the plane, or where it was headed. In a video posted on ICON's website, Halladay said he always wanted to fly, ESPN reports, but because of his contract, he couldn't get a pilot's license until he retired.
After 16 seasons, Halladay retired from baseball in 2013. In a statement, the Toronto Blue Jays said the entire organization is "overcome by grief with the tragic loss of one of the franchise's greatest and most respected players, but even better human being. It is impossible to express what he has meant to this franchise, the city, and its fans. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends." Halladay is survived by his wife, Brandy, and sons Ryan and Braden. Catherine Garcia
The administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Tuesday that the Trump administration would allow states to impose work requirements on non-disabled Medicaid enrollees, The Washington Post reports. In a speech to the National Association of Medicaid Directors, CMS administrator Seema Verma told the audience that "the thought that a program that was designed for our most vulnerable citizens should be used as a vehicle to serve working age, able-bodied adults does not make sense."
Verma blamed the Obama administration for fighting "state-led reforms that would've allowed the Medicaid program to evolve": Under former President Barack Obama, the qualifications for Medicaid coverage expanded to 138 percent of the federal poverty level for non-disabled individuals. States were also allowed to seek a federal waiver from work participation requirements for healthy enrollees.
Critics of the Affordable Care Act argue that the Medicaid expansion and work requirement waivers put disabled individuals at a disadvantage because they encouraged able-bodied adults to enroll for Medicaid. Eight states — New Hampshire being the most recent — have submitted requests to the CMS to reimpose work or community service requirements for healthy Medicaid enrollees. A CMS official told Kaiser Health News that these decisions would likely be ruled on by the end of the year. Kelly O'Meara Morales