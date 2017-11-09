Tuesday's election results, unfavorable nonpartisan analyses complicate the GOP's tax plans

The Senate is scheduled to release its tax overhaul package on Thursday, and Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) says he will release an updated version of the House bill, but Republicans on Wednesday couldn't agree whether Tuesday's electoral beating would help focus congressional Republicans on passing a tax bill or hurt the effort. Complicating their political calculus are a series of nonpartisan analyses of the House tax plan that find some middle class families would actually pay more in taxes next year, and the number of beneficiaries would shrink dramatically by 2017.
An analysis released Wednesday by the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, for example, found that 9 percent of middle income taxpayers (earning $48,600 to $86,100 a year) would get a tax hike next year and 31 percent of that bracket would face higher taxes in a decade. A 76 percent majority of all U.S. taxpayers would get a tax cut in 2018, with middle class families averaging a $800 boost, the Tax Policy Center found, but "the largest cuts, in dollars and as a percentage of after-tax income, would accrue to higher-income households." The Joint Committee on Taxation, the nonpartisan tax analysis organ for Congress, predicted similar results earlier this week.
A new analysis of the House GOP bill finds that taxes would increase for 25% of filers by 2027. Some groups would fare better than others: https://t.co/l0qkNzWeyw pic.twitter.com/5XKVOUV2Cx
— NYT Graphics (@nytgraphics) November 8, 2017
Republicans are still tinkering with their plans, but the "changes made to the House bill since it was released last week have largely benefited corporations at the expense of individuals," The Washington Post reports. One change approved Monday to eliminate a proposed corporate tax blew a $74 billion hold in the plan, pushing it up to a $1.57 trillion addition to the federal deficit over the next decade; to pass the Senate with a bare majority, the bill can't raise the deficit by more than $1.5 trillion. Peter Weber
CMA Awards honor Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, victims of the Las Vegas shooting
The 51st annual Country Music Association Awards opened Wednesday night with a tribute to the victims of hurricanes and mass shootings, especially the massacre of 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas last month. Eric Church sang "Amazing Grace," and a panoply of country artists joined Hootie and the Blowfish for a rendition of their song "Hold My Hand." "The way we see it, the best way to honor our fans is to play our music, loud and proud," said Brad Paisley, hosting the show for the 10th year with Carrie Underwood. "This year's show is dedicated to all those we lost and all those still healing. We love you and we will never forget you."
The CMA had earlier told journalists they couldn't ask about politics or the Las Vegas shooting, then rescinded the restrictions, and Underwood joked that "this year's show is a politics-free zone," before she and Paisley poked fun at President Trump's twitter habit, modifying Underwood's song "Before He Cheats" to suggest that Trump should "think before he tweets." Keith Urban also debuted a song he wrote in response to the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal, "Female," earning a standing ovation.
Garth Brooks was named entertainer of the year, Miranda Lambert won female vocalist of the year, and Chris Stapleton was awarded male vocalist of the year and album of the year honors. Little Big Town won song of the year for "Better Man," written by Taylor Swift, and vocal group of the year. You can find out the other winners at Billboard. Peter Weber
President Trump said he has discussed North Korea with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing, and is certain that China can "easily and quickly" urge Kim Jong Un to give up his nuclear weapons program.
"If [Xi] works on it hard, it will happen," Trump said Thursday. "There's no doubt about it." China is North Korea's largest trading partner, and Trump said Xi agreed that it is important to implement the U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea, The Associated Press reports.
On Wednesday, Trump told an audience at the South Korean National Assembly that "all responsible nations must join forces to isolate the brutal regime of North Korea." In response, North Korea's state-run media called Trump a "lunatic old man," and said the United States must remove him from power "to get rid of the abyss of doom." Catherine Garcia
In front of Chinese business leaders and President Xi Jinping, President Trump on Thursday described the U.S. trade relationship with China as being "one-sided and unfair," but said he doesn't fault China for the deals it has made.
"Who can blame a country that is able to take advantage of another country for the benefit of its citizens?" Trump said. "I give China great credit." Trump is in Beijing as part of his 13-day tour of Asia, and said he has "great chemistry" with Xi and thinks they will do "tremendous things" together. Xi wasn't quite as effusive with his remarks, merely saying they have reached a "new starting point" in their relationship. Catherine Garcia
Seth Meyers usually isn't afraid to go there, but there are some jokes Meyers says he just can't tell, due to him being a straight, white male. That's where Late Night writers Amber Ruffin, who is black, and Jenny Hagel, who is gay, come in, but for Wednesday's edition of "Jokes Seth Can't Tell," they were joined by a new, very famous face: Hillary Clinton. With great delivery, Clinton told jokes specifically tailored for the first woman to become a presidential nominee in the United States, who won the popular vote, and is often a target on Fox News. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, other country stars read mean tweets about themselves for Jimmy Kimmel
The 51st annual Country Music Awards were on Tuesday night, and to celebrate, Jimmy Kimmel Live had some of the genre's biggest names read mean tweets about themselves. With R.E.M. on a loop in the background, Blake Shelton read a death wish from a fan, Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs recited critiques of their looks, Darius "Hootie" Rucker and other artists read insults about their music, Jake Owen puzzled over what a frog and coffee emoji have to do with him being a douche, and Lady Antebellum tried to turn the mean tweet into a mean compliment. Trace Adkins had the best response, and you can watch it all below. Peter Weber
The 2017 elections on Tuesday ushered in big wins for Democrats, with the biggest story being Virginia, where Democrat Ralph Northam trounced Ed Gillespie, a Republican running a campaign echoing President Trump's talking points. And Trump dumped Gillespie 20 minutes after his loss, Trevor Noah noted on Wednesday's Daily Show. "Trump does not play games with how fast he will abandon you," he said. "I bet you one day when the U.S. economy crashes, Trump's gonna be like, 'What a loser economy, I've never even heard of America. I'm from Sweden, guten tag."
"When you look at the bigger picture, you know who really won big in last night's election? Karma," Noah said. On Tuesday night across America, "incumbents were defeated by the very thing they were being dicks about." He illustrated this with three races. "And when you put it all together — the Democratic landslides, the victories for refugees, trans people, people of color — it was a horrible night for people like Sean Hannity, which you can tell by how much time he spent covering all of the results on his hour-long show." (Spoiler: 5 seconds.)
On Late Night, Seth Meyers noted the Democratic victories, but poked fun at the party, too. "Even before the results came in last night, Democrats were certain they didn't have a chance — which, of course, is how you know they actually had a chance," he said. "They won, but at least the Democrats were wrong again." He ran through several races, but ended with Gillespie's loss, focusing on his promise to save Confederate monuments. "The good news is in Virginia, when you lose, 150 years later you get a statue," Meyers said. "Of course, this is just one election night, and there's still a long way to go, but last night's results were promising for a Democratic Party in desperate need of something to give them hope." Peter Weber
Director Ridley Scott is re-shooting scenes for his new movie All the Money in the World, replacing Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer.
Filming was completed and the movie was set to premiere next week at AFI Fest, but after allegations of sexual assault were made against Spacey, the movie was pulled from the festival and Scott decided to cut Spacey from the film, the Los Angeles Times reports. Scott is trying to shoot Plummer's scenes and edit what has already been filmed in order to make the original release date of Dec. 22. Spacey played tycoon J. Paul Getty, alongside Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg. Catherine Garcia