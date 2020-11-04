10 things you need to know today: November 4, 2020

Stocks mixed as presidential election remains undecided

U.S. stock index futures fluctuated early Wednesday as the U.S. presidential election remained too close to call. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down while the S&P 500 rose slightly, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped by 2.4 percent. The three main U.S. indexes all jumped on Tuesday while millions of Americans were at the polls voting in the general election. It was the second-best Election Day for the S&P 500 on record after 2008, though trading has only been taking place on the day since 1984. While there's some indication that Wall Street is anticipating a Joe Biden victory, the upward trend could simply be a sign that investors are betting on a decisive election one way or another, despite fears of a drawn-out contest. If the latter scenario does end up being the case, there's a chance the markets could reverse. [CNBC]