5 midterm races to watch in 2022

When the holidays are over — marred as they will be by concerns about the Omicron variant — then the 2022 midterm election cycle will kick into gear in earnest. If it feels like we just did this yesterday, it's because we did: The U.S. operates the most frequent national legislative election schedule in the world, and before you can say "Paxlovid," all 435 House seats, a third of the Senate, a raft of critical governor's seats, and thousands of state legislative offices will be up for grabs, whether we have made our way miserably through the whole Greek alphabet or finally put the pandemic behind us. Here are five of the most critical races, which might resolve nagging questions about the role of former President Donald Trump in the Republican Party, the extent to which GOP assaults on "Critical Race Theory" are working, whether Democrats have stopped the bleeding with Latino and suburban voters, whether Republicans will be poised to stage a legislative coup in 2024, and more. Wisconsin governor The governor's race in Wisconsin is the perfect tornado of our contemporary political predicament, sweeping up culture war fury, hyper-aggressive gerrymandering, dubious court legitimacy, authoritarian drift, and disputed elections into its furious winds. Incumbent Democrat Tony Evers eked out a narrow victory in the blue wave of 2018, but faces strong headwinds with President Biden's approval in the low 40s and a voting public deeply wary of COVID-19 and its attendant disruptions to daily life. The Wisconsin Republican Party, perhaps the most radicalized state party in the country, has gerrymandered itself into functionally permanent control of the state legislature, limiting Evers' ability to make consequential policy — but like several other gubernatorial races in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, the Wisconsin battle has national implications for 2024 and beyond.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, once a loyal Trump sycophant and MAGA favorite, fell out of favor with the 45th president of the United States when he refused to participate in the Republican Party's post-election coup efforts. Instead, Trump has endorsed former Sen. David Purdue, who lost his Senate seat in January to Democrat Jon Ossoff due at least in part to Trump's relentless quest to delegitimize election results. Trump's backing has already had an impact, with Kemp's double-digit lead over the blander-than-boiled-chicken Purdue vaporized in the most recent survey (albeit one in which Trump's endorsement was hypothetical). The outcome of the May 24 primary will tell us a great deal about whether Trump's grip on the GOP is waning like vaccine immunity, or if he is still the kind of kingmaker whose mere utterances can sweep aside sitting governors like so much detritus. Given Georgia's controversial efforts to rewrite election laws after 2020, Georgia will be a national race with the same implications for 2024 as the other premier swing state governor contests. If Purdue wins the primary and then bests Abrams next November, expect Georgia to join the camp of states angling to anoint a Republican president in 2024 no matter what the voters decide. Nevada Senate Nevada rarely receives the kind of national attention showered on the country's other hotly contested battleground states, but the 2022 Senate race could be pivotal for control of the Senate as well as revelatory in terms of evaluating whether Democratic losses with Latino voters in 2020 were a blip or the start of a trend that could upend the basis of both party's coalitions. While Democrats currently hold both of the state's Senate seats as well as the governor's office, the last two presidential cycles have been ominously close wins for liberals, with margins way down from their Obama-era heyday. While findings of the 2016 and 2020 exit polls are disputed by some Nevada analysts, they showed Democrats going from a 31-point to a 26-point win with the state's Latino voters. With the first Latina senator in U.S. history (Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez-Masto) on the ballot running for re-election, this race really should give us a sense of national trendlines and how much trouble, if any, Democrats are in with this crucial voting bloc in the long term. The GOP nomination is likely to be won by former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who lost the 2018 governor's race to Democrat Steve Sisolak. Laxalt was quick to join the 2020 Truther chorus, baselessly alleging widespread voter fraud in Nevada and announcing his candidacy with the now-familiar litany of grievances about "wokeness" and the "radical left." Laxalt is not exactly charismatic, but he's able to keep his authoritarian streak contained in his dopey suburban dad costume and is unlikely to see his campaign implode from past scandals like other Trump selectees.